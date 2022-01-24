Turkish reporter ends up in handcuffs – Corriere.it

from Monica Ricci Sargentini

Sedef Kabas had recited the saying on TV and on Twitter. Three top members of the AKP attacked it. Then the arrest for insults to the president

“There is a very famous proverb which says that the crowned head becomes wiser. But we see that it is not true. The ox does not become king by entering the palace, but the palace becomes a stable ». For quoting this Circassian proverb, live on the opposition TV channel Tele1, the well-known Turkish journalist

Sedef Kabas was arrested last Friday. The accusation is that he “insulted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan”, the same charge that since 2014, the year of the election of the “Sultan”, has been used another 160,000 times against Turkish citizens and has produced 12,881 sentences.

Kabas – who had also posted the motto on his Twitter account, where he has nearly 900,000 followers – was targeted. three top members of the AKP, the ruling party. “A so-called journalist is blatantly insulting our president on a television channel that has no other objective than to spread hatred,” twittered the spokesman for Erdogan Fahrettin Altun. “I curse the bad words that target our president”Minister of Justice Abdulhamit Gül wrote on social media. “Insulting the elected president of our nation with ugly and vulgar expressions is an attack on the national will” is the tweet of Numan Kurtulmus, deputy head of the AKP. Kabas was taken from her home in the middle of the night and detained in a hotel until Saturday morning when she appeared in court. You, before the judge, denied any wrongdoing. If convicted, she faces up to four years in prison.

The opposition took the field in his defense. First of all, the leader of the Good Party Meral Aksener who launched a pro-Kabas hashtag on Twitter. «This bad habit will end and justice will return to Turkey again “ he wrote. Indignant also the director of Tele1, Merdan Yanardag: “Arresting a person in the middle of the night for a proverb is completely unacceptable – he said – this is an attempt to intimidate journalists, the media and society”. For the union of journalists of Turkey TGS «the arrest of Sedef Kabas for insults to the president is a serious attack on freedom of expression “.

Born in London in 1970, Kabas worked for CNN International in Atlanta and, in 1998, received the award for best economic news. She was the creator and host of TV programs for Ntv, Atv, Tv8, SkyTurk and Trt2. In 2007 founded Sedef Kabas Communication & Consultancy, which offers, among other things, advice and training courses to entrepreneurs and politicians.

The law that punishes the contempt against the President of the Republic has attracted the criticisms of the European Court of Human Rights, which has repeatedly defined as illegitimate the detentions sanctioned by the Turkish courts of defendants awaiting trial for crimes of opinion. NGOs have been denouncing for some time violations of freedom of the press which became even more frequent after the failed coup in 2016 when dozens of journalists were arrested and many media judged hostile closed. In the 2021 Reporters Without Borders ranking Turkey ranks 153 out of 180 countries.

However, it is not just journalists that are in the sights. Just in these days the radio and television control authority in Turkey, RTÜK, has banned the song of the Turkish pop queen Sezen Aksu “To live is a wonderful thing” due to a phrase about Adam and Eve, sacred figures also for Islam. It was Erdogan himself who criticized the passage: “No one can slander him, his excellence, Adam, it is our duty to break these tongues,” he said.