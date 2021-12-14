Turkish truck driver travels with a three-month-old cat rescued after he was thrown out of a car

“I saw someone throw something from their vehicle onto the road. I got curious and went to see. On the ground I found a kitten crying. I didn’t leave him there, but I immediately took him to the vet where he was treated: he was very small and could not eat. I’ve been feeding him with a bottle for weeks. We have been traveling together for three months now. I have a stressful job on the streets, that cat has become my companion ». Thus begins the story of a friendship as special as it is unexpected. To tell it is Samet Ayyıldız, Turkish truck driver and protagonist of the rescue of the kitten on the streets of Bolu. city ​​about halfway between Istanbul and Ankara.





In the cockpit of the truck, the cat seems to be very at ease: «Sometimes he lies down on my lap, sometimes he gets under the seat. Then he sits on the cabin bed and we sleep together. I love him very much. He’s a very good friend, ”the truck driver continues, but admits he hasn’t given him a name yet because he knows well that for the cat’s sake it’s better to find him a real home.





“The living space in the cockpit is very tight. Above all, it is very difficult for me to cross the borders of different countries with him when I have to go abroad for work. And I have no one to leave him with. I’m looking for a safe home for him, for his good! ” says Samet Ayyıldız with a hint of melancholy for that special cat.

Follow LaZampa.it on Facebook (click here), Twitter (click here) and Instagram (click here)

Don’t miss the best news and stories from LaZampa, subscribe to the free weekly newsletter (click here)

– The boss forbids an intern from going to see her dying cat and her colleagues resign in protest

– A 14 month old baby sees a dog for the first time in his life, the reaction is incredible

– Cat without teeth but with an extra chromosome is looking for someone who will accept it as it is

– Falls off a cliff and survives a cold night in the Genoese area: the happy ending story of Matteo, 14-year-old Jack Russel dog

– A shelter in Gaza uses toy car and bicycle wheels to help paralyzed cats and dogs

– Chow-Chow dog left on the balcony for days dies of cold in the Prato area

– The story of Gigliola, the mouflon puppy who was orphaned on the island of Giglio

– Dogs mutilated to follow a trend on social media and then sold at dizzying figures, the shock investigation

– Palace collapsed in Ravanusa, so the dog Labrador Luna has identified the victims

– Little pig Lilica has grown into a giant, but his owner still loves him

– “I was attacked and bitten by 20 otters, I thought I was going to die”, the story of the attack in Singapore

– Send her boyfriend’s cat out of the house while he’s away, the woman gets the same treatment

– Award to Peg, the dog who kept a soldier company in Afghanistan. After the boy’s death, he now comforts his family

– Find plant and animal species that live and thrive in the largest plastic mound in the Pacific

– So the life of a cat and her cats has changed, now she’s just waiting for the Christmas present

– From hamsters to hippos, many animals affected by Covid and vaccines arrive in zoos. Veterinarians: “Do not pet cats and dogs if you are positive”

– Cat trapped in a manhole for a week, is adopted by the firefighter who saved him

– UK, autopsy on Geronimo alpaca reveals no traces of bovine TB. The furious owner: “He was tortured”

– The happy ending story of Chips: in a photo on social media the owner finds her dog stolen from her in France

– Dogs understand an average of 89 words, some even reach 215

– Throw a sack out of the van, in there is a dog. La Polstrada attends the scene and denounces it

– Motorcyclists ride over a baby seal on an English beach, looking for the two criminals

– When sleeping with your dog becomes a problem: here are the most common causes of “divorce”

– Illegal trafficking of puppies: 48 dogs and 2 cats were kidnapped on the highway in a van coming from Hungary

– There is a dog in a frozen lake, two Spanish agents brave the cold and save him

– A couple affected by Covid lose their cat, but Claude eventually returns home

– So the cat Terry did not want to leave the coffin of its young deceased owner

– To get rid of the dog, they first stab him then run over him with the car. But he survives

– The epic of Bella, the dog adopted by an Italian soldier in Kuwait