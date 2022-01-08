World

Turkmenistan, the president’s order: “Close the Gate of Hell”

The president of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, has announced that he wants to put out the “Gate of Hell”, a crater in the Karakum desert that has been burning for decades. “We are losing important natural resources from which we could derive significant profits to improve the well-being of the population,” said the president speaking on television, according to reports from the BBC. The Turkmen leader ordered the technicians to “find a solution to extinguish the fire”, citing problems for health and the environment as well. Among the main tourist attractions of Turkmenistan, the Darvaza crater remains a mystery.

According to Turkmen geologists, it was formed in the 1960s, but it was only in the 1980s that it began to emit flames. Some blame a 1971 Soviet prospecting operation that would have ended badly, but there is still no certainty as to when exactly the “Hell’s Gate” began to burn and why. It is the second time that President Berdymukhamedov has ordered experts to look for a way to put out the fire in the crater, having already done so unsuccessfully in 2010.

