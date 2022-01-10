Turkmenistan wants to close and shut down the Gate of Hell

A fiery crater burning in the Karakum desert in Turkmenistan. The Gate of Hell has been around for nearly half a century but it is in the past decade that it has gained its greatest popularity, becoming the most visited tourist attraction in the Central Asian nation. But it won’t be like that for long, and Covid has nothing to do with it this time.

According to reports from the state newspaper Neytralny Turkmenistan, President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has in fact ordered the closure of the Darvaza crater to the public and asked his cabinet to find a solution to permanently extinguish the perpetual fire that feeds the suggestive Hell Gate.

Turkmenistan, the president does stunts in 4×4 on the “Gate of Hell” to prove he is alive



Its glow can be seen from miles away and up close it offers a disturbing sight, a perfect social photo. But it doesn’t enjoy the same idyllic fame in the area, and it’s easy to see why. This crater was formed in the early 1970s, when the ground collapsed during a Soviet drilling. In fact, below there is a huge reserve of natural gas and to prevent its diffusion into the air, as well as possible explosions, at the time it was decided to set it on fire, triggering an underground fire that never subsides.

The Gate of Hell in Turkmenistan



Despite being in the middle of the desert, the combustion can have negative effects on the health of the people who live not far from there, in the village of Darvaza, as well as being a waste of resources – gas is one of the main sources of income in the country, not certainly tourism – and environmental damage. For these reasons, “the deputy prime minister was charged with gathering scientists and, if necessary, attracting foreign consultants, to find a solution to extinguish the fire.” We’ll see how.

The president of Turkmenistan dedicates an incredible six-meter gold statue to his favorite dog



