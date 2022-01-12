Turkmenistan wants to put out the Hellmouth

His birth is shrouded in mystery, buried in secret files dating back to the Soviet domination of Turkmenistan. What is certain is that the Darvaza crater, also known as the “Gate of Hell”, is a sight that is difficult to forget: a crater 70 meters in diameter and 30 deep lost in the Karakum desert, and constantly engulfed in flames from over 50 years. Not surprisingly, it is the main tourist destination in the nation: over 50 thousand foreigners have visited the site since 2009, in a country that welcomes just a few thousand visitors every year. But things could soon change. In recent days, President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov announced the decision to put out the flames of the Hell Gate, ordering the government to find a solution quickly, to mitigate the negative effects of the fire on the environment and on the health of the population who live there. in the area.

To be honest, the real interest of the Turkmen president (an authoritarian leader, in office since 2006) is probably aimed at the economic opportunities offered by the exploitation of the immense natural gas field that fuels the fire in the Darvaza crater. On the other hand, just in December, Russia announced that it had doubled its gas imports from the Turkmenist, reaching 10 billion cubic meters in 2021. And in a country that ranks fourth in the world for natural gas fields, and which makes their export the main resource of its shaky economy, the gains that would make it possible to exploit the Hell Gate probably far exceed what is possible. income from the tourism sector.

There are no certainties about the origins of the crater and its perennial burning. One of the most accredited versions is that it was formed in 1971 during a Soviet drilling operation, aimed at searching for oil fields in the Karakum desert. The weight of a drilling platform placed by chance right above a large natural gas field would have caused the ground to collapse, and an immense crater to open. To avoid the dispersion of the gas into the environment, and its harmful effects, the Soviet geologists would therefore have decided to set it on fire, expecting that the flames would go out within a few days, unaware that they would instead continue to burn for over 50 years.

In 2013, during the first attempt to explore the crater ever attempted, the Canadian adventurer George Kourounis came across a different truth: according to local geologists, the collapse that created the Gate of Hell dates back to the 1960s. , but the flames would only appear during the 1980s. Since this is a period in which the nation was still part of the USSR, and that all documents on the subject are still classified as top secret, the truth about the birth of the crater, for now, is destined to remain shrouded in mystery. It is too early to be certain about his fate: it is not the first time that the government of Turkmenistan has decided to try to put out the flames. And to date, no attempts have yet been successful.