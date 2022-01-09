Turkmenistan wants to shut down the Gate of Hell

As early as 2010, President Berdymukhamedov asked experts to find a way to extinguish the fire, but without success. Become with the passage of time an attraction to visit for tourists from the Central Asian country, the crater is located 260 kilometers north of the capital Ashgabatnon. It is not known exactly how it formed.

According to many, its birth dates back to 1971, while Soviet scientists were looking for hydrocarbons. An accident caused the collapse of a natural gas cave and the consequent formation of a crater 70 meters in diameter. To prevent poisonous gases from spreading, scientists set fire to the crater, hoping that the gases would be consumed within a few days by extinguishing the fire. It is a procedure used in such cases. That time, however, it didn’t work: since then the crater has been burning continuously.

Today the Turkmen president is trying again. “We could make significant profits and use them to improve the living conditions of our people,” he said in a televised speech. Thus, also to protect the inhabitants of the area – the nearby village of Derweze has about 350 inhabitants – he ordered the government to find a solution and to extinguish the crater, which he himself had renamed in 2018 “The splendor of the Karakum“.