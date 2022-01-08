Turkmenistan would like to shut down the “Gate of Hell”

The president of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, has announced that he wants to extinguish a fire that has been burning for over 50 years inside a large crater, which is known as the “Gate of Hell” and has over time become one of the main tourist attractions of the village. The crater is located a short distance from Derweze (also spelled Darvaza), a small town in central Turkmenistan, and is one of the most remarkable geological-environmental phenomena in the world.

The orange flames burn day and night, are visible in the desert from miles away and give off a strong sulphurous smell that is felt in the air even quite far from the crater, which contributed to the name of the place.

Berdymukhamedov, writes BBC, announced that the great fire in the crater will be extinguished because it could have bad consequences on the health of the people living in the area, and because it makes it more difficult to exploit the natural gas fields in the area. “We are losing valuable natural resources that could produce significant profits and that we could use to improve the well-being of our people,” Berdymukhamedov said in a televised message.

The origin of the “Gate of Hell” is artificial, and was almost certainly the result of a failed attempt to exploit a gas field.

According to the most widespread theory on the formation of the crater, in 1971 some Soviet geologists pointed to the place as a possible natural resource deposit. During their explorations, they came across a cave filled with natural gas, but the ground beneath the drillings suddenly collapsed leaving a large cavity about 70 meters in diameter. To prevent the escape of poisonous gases such as methane, the Soviets decided to start a fire, predicting that within a few days the gases would burn and the area would be safe again (the practice is sometimes used when natural gas is deemed to be safe. too difficult to extract). The flames, however, are still burning today, more than fifty years later; the area, extremely isolated, has become an increasingly popular tourist destination.

Other experts have slightly different theories. For example, explorer George Kourounis, who was the first to descend into the crater in 2013, told National Geographic that according to some local geologists the crater formed in the 1960s, but that the fire only developed in the 1980s.

In any case, it is not the first time that Berdymukhamedov, who governs a dictatorial regime, has announced that he will shut down the crater without doing so. For example, he ordered it in 2010, always saying that the fire slowed the exploitation of natural resources. In 2018, Berdymukhamedov, who is at the head of a very rigid but rather peculiar regime, also ordered that the place be renamed “The splendor of Karakum”, from the name of the wide desert in which it is located.

