“Turn the page”, Larqué disappointed by the end of Ronaldo’s career

Consultant for RMC Sport, Jean-Michel Larqué believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is spoiling his end of career. The Portuguese striker is still at Manchester United two days before the end of the transfer window, despite his desire to leave.

Cristiano Ronaldo has still not found a new base, two days from the end of the transfer window. The 37-year-old striker has expressed his desire to leave Manchester United, he who still has one year of contract. Consultant for RMC, Jean-Michel Larqué regrets this end of career for the fivefold Ballon d’Or.

“He’s a boy who has trouble turning the page, said Jean-Michel Larqué. I didn’t do it like that because I didn’t have the courage, but I always admired the fact that Michel Platini, in full glory, retires. That Zinedine Zidane retires on a World Cup final even if he was sent off, it’s fabulous.”

“We will not remember his end of career”

By staying at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo could not compete in the Champions League. With the arrival of Erik ten Hag, he does not seem to have the guarantee either of being a starter, he who has remained on the bench in the last two games.

Marcus Rashford occupies the forefront of the attack at the start of the season, supported on the left side by Jadon Sancho and soon on the right side by Antony, the Brazilian who cost 100 million euros.

If the track of Sporting Portugal, his training club, has been advanced in recent days, nothing indicates for the moment any transfer for Ronaldo. Last season, for his return to Manchester United, CR7 distinguished himself with 24 goals in all competitions in 39 games.

It remains to be seen whether Cristiano Ronaldo, who will participate in the World Cup at the end of the year with Portugal, will have the opportunity to do as well this year. Whether at Manchester United or elsewhere. “Cristiano, unfortunately, we will not remember his end of career and fortunately for him. We will remember his great hours. Turn the page, Cristiano!”, advised Jean-Michel Larqué. The twilight of an idol.