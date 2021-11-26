Turn to Mediaset: change the name. Now it’s called Mfe

Today Mediaset, after 25 years, changes its name and becomes Mfe-MediaForEurope (Mfe is also the stock market ticker) and introduces, by 1 January 2022, two categories of shares with different voting rights, to “look to the future also in a perspective of international development ”, as stated, in a note, by CEO Pier Silvio Berlusconi. The manager then said he was “very satisfied with this double step”. Innovation “will be a fundamental step for Mediaset to pursue the creation of a pan-European group in entertainment and content”, explains Biscione in a note and then adds: “The double category will provide greater financial flexibility for the financing of any future M&A transactions ». In Piazza Affari, the stock closed the session at € 2.54 (down by 1.2%).

The green light for the metamorphosis came yesterday from the shareholders’ meeting, the first in Amsterdam. The meeting was attended by 80.6% of the capital which, almost unanimously (the contrary vote was expressed by a single share out of the 952 million shares present), decided to archive the name born in 1996 with the listing on the Stock Exchange of the TV activities of the Fininvest group (holding that today controls 49.17% of the capital). The introduction of the new shareholding structure and the authorization to issue category A shares, steps to which the proxy advisors had said they were against, instead collected the adhesion of more than 94% of the shares present.

Vivendi also voted in favor with whom, a few days ago, Fininvest and Mediaset agreed to modify the agreements signed in May to close the judicial battle, so as to take into account the creation of the two classes of shares. In particular, the French have undertaken to sell the entire stake currently held through Simon Fiduciaria (19.9% ​​of the share capital) in Mediaset, at predefined minimum prices, within five years, selling one fifth of the A and B securities to all ‘year.

As regards the new shareholding structure, the scheme provides that the securities currently in circulation are converted into B shares. All shareholders of the group receive an A share for each B share held at a predetermined date. A shares will have a nominal value of € 0.06 and will have a voting right, while the B shares will have a nominal value of € 0.6 and will carry 10 voting rights as a dowry. Both shares will be listed on Piazza Affari, will have the same equity rights, starting with dividends, and the same treatment in the case of takeover bids.