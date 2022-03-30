Turn your iPhone (or smartphone) into a Nintendo Switch with this accessory on sale

If you want one of the best smartphone controls today, you should take advantage of this offer.

Smartphones are becoming more powerful and the games available on the App Store in many situations reach the quality of console games. And that’s not to mention the growing market for streaming games with platforms like Stadia, Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now or the recent Amazon Luna that turn our smartphone into a next-generation console.

But to fully enjoy this type of game we will need a suitable controller and the GameSir-X2 is one of the best options what we have on the market. This accessory turns our iPhone or smartphone into a Nintendo Switch with controls on both sides of the device. A spectacular option that is now on sale for only 58 euros, on Amazon it costs 75 euros.

Buy on AliExpress: GameSir-X2

This accessory is available in three different options, with Lightning connection for iPhones, with USB-C connection for Android smartphones and a third one that is compatible with both systems when connected via bluetooth. Choose the one you prefer since, in essence, it is the same device.

GameSir-X2, technical specifications

It is certainly about one of the most recommended external controls that you can buy for your smartphone, these are some of its specifications.

No input lag – Unlike other controllers that cause lag, if you choose the hardwired option, the GameSir-X2 has zero latency by connecting directly to the device’s charging port. Also the Lightning Port can charge your iPhone while you play with the controller.

– Unlike other controllers that cause lag, if you choose the hardwired option, the GameSir-X2 has zero latency by connecting directly to the device’s charging port. Also the Lightning Port can charge your iPhone while you play with the controller. Turn iPhone into a handheld game console – Compatible with major cloud gaming services including Xbox Game Pass, Stadia, Amazon Luna, Vortex, Steam Link, hundreds of popular mobile games including Call of Duty Mobile, Fortnite, Asphalt 9: Legends, emulators and many more .

– Compatible with major cloud gaming services including Xbox Game Pass, Stadia, Amazon Luna, Vortex, Steam Link, hundreds of popular mobile games including Call of Duty Mobile, Fortnite, Asphalt 9: Legends, emulators and many more . 3-speed programmable Turbo button Slow / Medium / Fast: Individual Turbo button allows you to program the Turbo Combo function with simple clicks, it is possible to adjust the speed in different scenarios.

Slow / Medium / Fast: Individual Turbo button allows you to program the Turbo Combo function with simple clicks, it is possible to adjust the speed in different scenarios. Ergonomic design for a comfortable hand grip – Soft rubber grip makes it easier to grip during long sessions, Buttons have a 3 million click span, Clickable L3 and R3 buttons offer additional input options.

– Soft rubber grip makes it easier to grip during long sessions, Buttons have a 3 million click span, Clickable L3 and R3 buttons offer additional input options. Responsive design: Can be stretched and clamped on most iPhones (100-173mm in length). The internal spring is durable and can withstand long-term expansion and countless stretches. It is small and portable for easy carrying

