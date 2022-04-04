Turn your old cell phone into a surveillance camera in less than 5 minutes – Teach Me About Science

Keep an eye on your home without having to spend on expensive surveillance systems.

The protection and security system at home is a service that every citizen should acquire, since through monitoring all kinds of unforeseen events, accidents and risks can be prevented. In addition, it is a great tool to take care of the most vulnerable, such as babies and the elderly.

The video surveillance is synonymous with tranquility, however most people do not have this type of system and this situation is due to several factors, among the main ones we can mention that the importance of from security at home, they prefer to avoid equipment maintenance, most devices are very expensive, sellers do not offer a guarantee on their products, among other reasons.

As a result of technological advances and constant innovation in mobile applications, it is possible to monitor each space in a house 24 hours a day, as well as incorporate alarm systems that detect threats or intruders, in order to react quickly.

For this situation we decided to bring you the best mobile applications with which you can turn your old cell phone into a security camera.

Accessing this method is not complicated, to install the system you only need two mobile devices, the first must be an Android cell phone that you use constantly, practically in your day to day and the second can be a cell phone or Tablet that you have extra, it is convenient Mention that they must have space available and a camera. It should be noted that they are free and easy to adjust, therefore you can configure it in less than 5 minutes.

The mobile applications are described below:

Camy Web

Through this application you can activate a surveillance system in real time, it works based on a motion detector that simultaneously sends notifications to the linked cell phone.

Two devices are required to activate it, it is allowed Android or personal computer. On the device intended for monitoring, the app must be downloaded from playstore, follow the prompts and pair the camera (the second device).

Main integrated functions; high quality video, recordings, cloud storage, multiple camera connection (cell phones), night mode and Android TV.

cell phone security camera

This app is considered one of the favorites by users and was even recognized by google play What “The most innovative application” and “The most popular utility app”. It was designed to function like a conventional camera.

After downloading the app, you must enter and follow the configuration steps, for this an Internet connection is required. It will not only broadcast live 24 hours a day but also save the recordings in the selected route, it can also be linked to the cloud.

Functions include intruder alert, night vision, WALKIE-TALKIE, zoom, reminders, among others. It should be added that it has no cost.