Turn your phone into a portable console with Game Pass and this advanced Nacon controller with an official Xbox license

When you have a smartphone with a good capacity to play the most demanding titles in terms of resources such as memory, processor or graphics, it is also important to enhance these characteristics with a good mobile controller. East Nacon mobile remote It will help you optimize that experience, it is much more comfortable to play on your mobile phone with a controller than with the touch screen, You can get this command for 99 euros on Amazon.

The first thing you should know is that this command it is compatible only with android phonesbut for this it also has to meet certain requirements, the first of which is that it must be a version higher than Android 6 “Marshmallow”the second requirement is that the phone must not exceed 6.7 inchessince the remote has a wide range of sizes to which it can be adjusted, but that is its maximum, so it is a detail to take into account.

Last updated on 2021-04-19. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

East Nacon MG-X controller It is a fairly portable model, so it is very easy to take with you if you are going on a trip, you can take it with your mobile phone in any case or case. With this controller you can have a better gaming experience when you choose your favorite titles from gamepass, that extensive catalog where you have at your disposal more than 100 gamesit is a great opportunity to subscribe and play in the most comfortable way possible.

The remote connects to the smartphone wirelessly, you will not need a USB-C or microUSB cable, you only pair them via bluetooth and you can use it without problems. This controller adapts to all hand sizes and is a model that feels quite comfortable in the hands, hours can pass and you will not feel tired after a long gaming session.

Also note that this is an official product, with which its quality and performance is more than guaranteed, so you will enjoy an optimal gaming experience. One thing we like is that command gives you up to 20 hours of continuous gameplay thanks to its rechargeable battery, so if you also have a mobile phone with good autonomy, they are the perfect combination for a satisfying game night.

It seems to us an interesting product for which paying 99 euros is not unreasonablesince it has excellent autonomy, is compatible with most Android phones, is portable and connects thanks to its Bluetooth 4.2 technology, which allows you to make a cable-free connection, which makes everything simpler and more organic.

