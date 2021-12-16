turnaround after Abu Dhabi? The crazy idea from the cheeks of F1 – Libero Quotidiano





The latest crazy idea of ​​a crazy Formula 1 world championship is that of Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel: assign the title ex aequo: “For Max it’s fantastic he’s a champion, it was only a matter of time before he won the title. But I also think he was lucky, because without the Lewis safety car would have been champion. It will be a topic that will be talked about for a long time, but if you take the 22 races, either of them could have won. And I think, more than any other year, if you could split the trophy in two, this would be the right year to do it. Because they were both exceptional. “ explained the Spaniard.





Ideas also shared by Vettel: “I’m happy for Max, but I’m especially sorry for Lewis. I think he had an incredible season finale. And to be honest from my point of view I don’t care who wins, but I think they both deserve the title, even if in the end only one can take it. It was an intense and beautiful fight for the sport “, commented the former Ferrari driver.





Martin Brundle, the former driver, finally complimented Verstappen: “Does Max deserve the championship? Of course he does. He led 652 laps compared to Lewis’ 303 laps. He was in the lead for 15 of the 22 races in the World Championship. won 10 races compared to Lewis’ 8, and won 18 podiums against 17. Lewis would have equally deserved his eighth title, I wish they could share it. Its raw speed, texture, determination, style, class and endurance, especially in the final stages, they were exceptional, as seen in the start in his 288th GP “., he concluded.