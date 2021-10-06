Turner and Casinaro 2, the future of the TV series on Disney Plus

Turner and Casinaro 2, continues the series?

Turner and the Casinaro 2: will the second season be done? The series based on the 1989 film of the same name premiered on July 21 on Disney +. When an ambitious and reserved US Marshal (played by Josh Peck) inheritance a big unruly dog, he soon realizes that the dog he didn’t want might actually be the partner he needs.

Josh Peck plays the protagonist Scott Turner, son of Detective Scott Turner played by Tom Hanks in the film Turner & Hooch. They complete the cast Carra Patterson as Jessica Baxter, Scott’s brave and intelligent partner; Brandon Jay McLaren as Xavier Wilson, an enigmatic marine turned US Marshal e Anthony Ruivivar who plays Chief James Mendez, Scott’s manager with a hidden penchant for his new dog, Hooch.

Lyndsy Fonseca she plays Laura Turner, Scott’s sweet animal-loving sister; Jeremy Maguire is Matthew Garland, Laura’s son who has a thing for dogs while Vanessa Lengies is Erica Mouniere, the eccentric head of the US Marshal’s dog training program. Five French mastiffs play as Hooch, Scott’s slobbering and lovable dog.

read on after the ad

Loading... Advertisements

Created by Matt Nix (Burn Notice) and produced by McG, the series has not yet been officially renewed by the Mickey Mouse streaming service. A signal that could portend its future has arrived in recent months. Lead Josh Peck has been cast for a recurring role on the series How I Met Your Father, spin-off of the series How I Met Your Mother currently in progress and intended for the streaming service Hulu in the United States.

In the series, which kicked off shooting in Los Angeles in recent weeks, Josh Peck plays Drew, the charming vice principal of the elementary school where Jesse works (Chris Lowell).

It’s about a recurring part, which means that Josh Peck is not involved in the main cast of the series, but will only appear in a few episodes. This will allow him to alternate between the set of a possible second season of Turner and the Casinaro is that of How I Met Your Father. The most cynical read in this move an attempt by Josh Peck to run for cover in the face of a success below expectations from Turner and Hooch.

To know for sure, we will have to wait a official announcement from Disney +.