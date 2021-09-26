Turner and the Casinaro: the series from the 80’s film with Tom Hanks

TOtense reboot of the same name of a small cult of the 80s, Turner and the Casinaro is now a series streaming on Disney +. Twelve episodes where the policeman Scott Turner, at the time of the film starring Tom Hanks, must solve one series of murders. And, as an unleashed helper, we find a big and adorable specimen of French mastiff.

Certainly not a stratospheric success at the time, over the years the film won swarms of admirers. Kidnapped not only by the cute dog, but also by mix of comedy, action and drama. There same winning formula of the series which has the good as its protagonist Josh Peck.

Turner and the Casinaro: the original with Tom Hanks

In 1989, a few months after getting hers first Oscar nomination for Big, Tom Hanks made a couple of not exactly memorable films. One of these was Turner and the Casinaro, with the future actor of Forrest Gump in the role of cop Scott Turner, whose life is turned upside down when he adopts a big, wild French Mastiff called Hooch.

At the box office it was a modest success, and many onlookers seemed more fascinated by the big dog than from poor Tom. Since the 90s, however, after Hanks’ success as a first-rate actor with two Oscars on the shelf, it happens that the reputation of Turner and the Casinaro increases significantly – Year after year. Until it is rediscovered by a new audience e interested in the early part of Tom’s career. Nostalgic of the 80s that from today have at their disposal, in fact, a transposition in series of their cult film.

The Disney + series

Played by Josh Peck, as Scott Turner’s son, the series is almost a copy and paste of the original. The new Scott also works in the San Francisco Police Department. And, like his illustrious father, he’s a clean freak. So much to treat, as if it were the best friend, the robot vacuum cleaner of the house.

However, Scott’s clean and orderly life is interrupted by the arrival of another Hooch, “inherited” from his father after his sudden death. A beast that, in through and through, he behaves exactly like the wild French Mastiff from the original story.

After a textbook resistance, Scott realizes that the frisky dog ​​can become a very valuable companion of investigations. In fact, already from the first episode, you can guess the key role that Hooch will have in the cases to be solved. Because its usefulness is evident even in negligible details except to a dog: a particular sound, a smell, a game can help to frame a suspect. All unique qualities that you will notice first the beautiful Erica, dog trainer who will have a crush on Scott.

They play the new Hooch five different French Mastiffs; all, inevitably, adorable. Making an even more ungrateful already difficult task for poor Josh Peck. Which not only must replace one of the most beloved actors and affable of our time, but also acting most of his scenes alongside the slobbering “monster”. Who, with every shot, steals the show with all his good-natured sympathy.

But the skill of the protagonist of Mean Creek is that of balance the action-packed parts – so many chases in busy San Francisco – with the introspective ones. Where the young cop manages to recover the relationship with the father figure – mostly thanks to Hooch. A story therefore of friendship and mutual exchange which, thanks to the mixture of detective, comedy and a pinch of romanticism, manages to bring back to life the spirit of buddy movie 80s. A genre that made history thanks to com film Lethal Weapon And 48 hours.

