Turner and the mess, the Disney series closes its doors after just one season?

Brandon Jay McLaren, co-star of the series Turner and the hustler, warned fans of the possibility that the show has already ended its narrative cycle after just one season. In response to a tweet, McLaren posted a post warning fans that there may be a negative surprise for the show’s future.

“Don’t hold your breath or you’ll die doing it” is the mysterious caption of the post, with the image of Hooch, the rebellious dog co-star of the show.

At the moment Disney has not released any statements on the matter and therefore the possible cancellation is not yet official; some hope for fans still exists. The making of Turner and the mess started in 2019.

Turner and the Casinaro – The series is the sequel to the famous 1989 film, Turner and the hustler (original Turner & Hooch). Created, written and produced by Matt Nix, the series tells the story of Marshall Scott Turner (played by Josh Peck, who inherits the role that belonged to Tom Hanks) who inherits a Dogue de Bordeaux named Hooch, completely rebellious and out of control. .

Hooch will become Turner’s inseparable companion, who begins to investigate the death of the father, which may not have been accidental.

Thirty years after the film’s plot, David (Reginald VelJohnson) is the mayor of Cypress Beach, and a friend of the children of his old and trusted friend, Scott (Josh Peck) and Laura (Lindsy Fonseca). When something strange happens in Cypress Beach, David gets involved along with Scott and Laura, who begin to investigate. Also in the cast are Carra Patterson, Brandon Jay McLaren, Anthony Ruivivar, Jeremy Maguire and Vanessa Lengies.

Turner and the Casino has been released since the summer, thanks to Disney +.