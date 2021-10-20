“Turner and the mess”, the review of the Disney TV series + sequel to the film with Tom Hanks :: Blog su Today

The 12 episodes of the TV series were released on Disney + from July 21 to October 6 Turner & Hooch (in Italian Turner and the hustler), sequel to the famous and homonymous 1989 film, also available on the platform, which had the protagonist Tom Hanks and which enchanted at least a generation of very young people at the time (in 1990 a television spinoff was released, but did not exceed the pilot episode ).

If you are among those who loved that film, you might be very curious to see this series, in which the lead role was entrusted to Josh Peck (who perhaps someone will remember in the sitcom Drake and Josh), in the part of Scott jr, son of Scott Turner, or the film character of Hanks.

However, the possibility that this series is rather disappointing cannot be ruled out, unless you fall into what is perhaps the main target audience of Turner & Hooch. But let’s go in order, starting with the plot of this series suitable for a family audience.

What the Disney + TV series “Turner & Hooch” is about

Scott Turner is a US Marshal (a sort of Federal Criminal Police) in San Francisco, basically because he loves the job of a cop but didn’t want to end up like his father being content with working in some boring town (hence, it should be remembered, in the film Hanks wanted to leave, only to change his mind).

The father died recently, from a heart attack still not entirely clear. Indeed, so unclear that Scott’s sister Laura (Lyndsy Fonseca, the now adult daughter of Ted Mosby who was seen at the beginning of the episodes of How I met your mother), despite being a veterinary technique that works with her mother (no, she is not the same actress in the film) she launches into an investigation to solve the mysterious case her father was working on before he died.

As a paternal inheritance, Scott was entrusted with Hooch, a dogue de Bordeaux descendant of the first mythical Hooch who dies heroically at the end of the film, not before having secured a lineage. Except that Scott is a very precise type, always careful to be in perfect order, and does not particularly like a “messy” dog like Hooch. But he makes up for it, and takes him with him, managing to get him “hired” as a police dog, thanks also to the help of a trainer named Erica, who immediately falls in love with Scott, who instead notices it.

Having said that, it remains to be known only that Turner & Hooch is a series that develops new vertical plots with each episode, with a case to be solved by Scott and his colleagues, while throughout the series develops the horizontal plot linked to the case that his father was working on before he died.

That’s enough, let’s not reveal further, in any case here is the official trailer in Italian for Turner and the Casinaro – The series.

Why watch and why avoid the “Turner & Hooch” series

Allow us a spoiler that could mean a considerable saving of time for many people: in the TV series there is no Tom Hanks, he does not even appear in a scene, a flashback, a photograph, nothing … So let’s start excluding an important reason ( at least for us) to see this series.

In all 12 episodes, the only connection to the 1989 film is actually the character of David Sutton, Scott Sr.’s partner in the film and now Mayor of Cypress Beach. David is in fact played by the same actor of the time, that is Reginald VelJohnson: if this name is not new to you, it is because he was Carl Winslow in the legendary telefilm. Eight under one roof (Family Matters).

But this may not be enough to motivate you to watch the series, since it is a rather secondary character. So what’s the best reason to watch the series Turner & Hooch? The answer lies precisely in the aforementioned target of this show, or dog lovers.

Yes, because, apart from the cast, the series doesn’t offer much. The stories are rather trivial, the dialogues are often predictable and predictable, and perhaps beyond Xavier the characters are also rather flat, even considering that we are talking about a product suitable for the vision of even the smallest.

If you are big dog lovers, though, Turner & Hooch it could be something cool to see on Disney + with the whole family (including furry four-legged friends). Because the stories are easy to follow, and because dogs are, episode after episode, more and more at the center of the story, the object of love but also of negative things that we do not spoil, and at the same time active subjects in the solution of cases. Also, if Hooch is irresistible with his sweet and funny air, there are several other dogs in the series that are easy to become attached to.

If, on the other hand, you do not have particular sympathy for the canine universe, then you should let go of this series, which does not offer great points of interest. But perhaps, we realize, the problem is that that film was simply too perfect, in the memory of the children of the time, not to be “soiled” by this modern and dog-loving reinterpretation.

Rating: 5