Turner and the mess, the trailer for the reboot takes us back to the cult of Tom Hanks

In 1989 a very young man Tom Hanks played the bipedal protagonist of Turner & Hooch, which has also become a small cult for us. – with the title of Turner and the hustler – also and above all thanks to the presence of the big mastiff at his side. The ‘mess’, in fact. After more than thirty years the much announced sequel finally he offers himself to his audience, perhaps too nostalgic to appreciate the transformation he has undergone since July 21 we will see in the series on Disney + and which is anticipated by the trailer that follows:

The tone remains that of Buddy Movie, and comedy family, maybe too much. Especially considering the essentially detective plot on which the original film was aiming. And if then Detective Turner was to be able to find a killer with the help of his four-legged friend, this time the story involves – inevitably – another Turner and another ‘Casinaro’.

The connection is all in the trailer, built to tie the two generations, and the film to the series. Mainly to show how the new Turner meets his Hooch, trying to tackle the crime genre lightly.

Josh Peck is Scott, the son of the character of Hanks, who after inheriting a large dog named Hooch from his late father, gradually realizes that he has found a new partner for life. And perhaps even a useful workmate.

In the cast of the series we find Carra Patterson, Brandon Jay McLaren, Anthony Ruivivar, Lyndsy Fonseca, Jeremy Maguire, Becca Tobin and Vanessa Lengies, while Reginald VelJohnson reprises the role of Mayor David Sutton. As for the mastiff, there are five specimens used for filming and sharing the effort required from the real star of the show.