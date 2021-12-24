Turning at the top of Mantero Seta Two new ad

Turn at the top by Mantero Seta Two new managers The position of managing director goes to Simone Mercuri and Simone Taroni while Franco Mantero assumes the office of president. “A necessary step in a phase of epochal revolution”

After having led the family business for ten years, at the end of his fourth term, Franco Mantero renews the organizational structure of the Como textile group by appointing new ones to Simone Mercuri and Simone Taroni, “right and left arm” of the outgoing director . The entrepreneur will hold the position of president.

The management

«It is a step that had to be taken. A necessary change in line with the epochal revolution we are going through and with the new demands of the markets. But a change in respect of continuity given that governance is entrusted to two managers who have refined their experience and know-how in the group – explains Mantero – to them I confidently hand over the ordinary management that in this critical moment is very complex and it requires great concentration and technical competence. I will dedicate my management and coordination activities to strategic development-oriented issues ».

Franco Mantero has therefore carved out a role dedicated to creating greater value. «We need to have a medium-long term vision that goes beyond our traditional and identity values, to face a transition capable of giving greater strength to our reality. Compared to the past, the approach with the customer has completely changed so today it is essential to be effective in understanding, if not foreseeing, their renewed needs and more than efficient in satisfying them “.

In the ten years of management of the outgoing CEO, an initial phase of organizational and financial restructuring followed, a subsequent phase dedicated to investments and finally a phase of commercial growth. “They have been very demanding years, difficult at times, but they have led the group to the brilliant completion of an evolutionary cycle that today needs a further step in order to open a new chapter”.

Two of his front-line managers will write it by his side.

Simone Mercuri, 48, married with 3 daughters, degree in Economics and Commerce from the Catholic University of Milan, a past as an auditor at Kpmg. He joined Mantero Seta in 2007 as Head of Administration and Finance, who in 2010 became Chief Financial Officer of the Mantero Finanziaria Group and today sees him in charge of Information Systems and Purchasing. Alongside the owners and the CEO during the financial restructuring and in the management of relations with the banking class and, from July 2021, also a director of the subsidiary Foto Azzurra.

Simone Taroni, 48 years old, 3 children, trained at the Como silk factory. He joined Mantero in 1997 making a rapid career in the commercial field, first as sales manager for Europe and Asia, then as director of the Men’s Division, of the US, France and China branches, up to the position of general commercial manager. Always alongside Franco Mantero during the phase of relaunch, growth and development of the markets.

Continuity

Both, personally and deeply connected to the company and to the Mantero family, supported the outgoing director throughout the entire period of his work, sharing his mentality and choices. This is why they will bring to the new management the freshness and energy of those who start a new job but also the guarantee of the continuation of the common thread set up in the previous administration.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED