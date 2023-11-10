Turning Movie “Renaissance” Comes to Pre-Sale

Beyonce is visiting Brazil – except for the movies. The film “Renaissance”, which shows the singer’s turn in Europe and the United States, will be released in Brazilian theaters on December 21, according to the film’s own site.

It is also possible to find out which theaters are showing “Renaissance” and which are not for sale.

At least like the network Cinemark, Cinepolis, ICU, kinoplex, Playart Cinemas, cinema a, cine systemAnd Topazio Cinemas We will announce the pre-sale of proceeds. movie theater fine arts cinema And Marquis Cinema Very.

Beyoncé also released a trailer for the concert film.

In the two parts, she says: “In this world dominated by men, you have to find it very difficult to balance motherhood and living in a circle. “Isso only me lambra de quem you really soo.”

Confirm or Trailer:

“Renaissance” is described as a story “about Beyoncé’s intentionality, hard work and involvement in all aspects of her production, her creative mind and her aim to enhance her legacy and mastery of her craft. “

The film will feature ‘The Child of the Turn’ which will have its premiere in Stockholm, Sweden and the last show in Kansas City, Missouri, United States.

