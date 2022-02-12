turning point, the new multiple “traceable” supplies arrive

The Superbonus and all home bonuses can return to activity after the terrible stop of multiple sales. Let’s see what happens.

The government’s tightening on multiple divestitures had really strangled the yards. Estimates speak of more than half of the construction sites born with the bonus, blocked due to the ceiling on the assignment of credits.

In truth, the one-sale cap has not even entered into force, because technically it starts from February 17, but the emergence of this close was enough to paralyze everything and the fear was really great. But now the government has second thoughts and the multiple sale can return.

Back to multiple transfers

So much fear on construction sites but also among banks. Poste Italiane even closed its portal and other institutes soon followed. Nobody complains to the government that the more than 4 billion scams born with the bonus must be stopped at any cost, but the problem is that this is how the construction sites have been blocked. Right from the start, the pressing of Lega and 5 Stelle had been strong. But it must be said that all the political parties have made it clear to some extent that the rule had to be changed. And in fact, the new rules arrive next week.

The new rules

So from next week comes the new decree that brings multiple sales back on track. But let’s see how. The government is studying two possible ways to obtain a return to the multiple credit assignment. Because the real crux is the assigned credits and their monitoring. Too many fake credits are in the bellies of the banks. The first way chosen by the executive would be that of multiple transfers yes, but transferable only to some selected institutes. Furthermore, under the supervision of the Bank of Italy. The second route which is perhaps the most likely is that of the so-called stamp. This second way allows multiple credit assignments but imposes the first assignee affixing a code which will then accompany the credit in such a way that its history can always be reconstructed.

Therefore, with this new legislation, when the credit is delivered to the first transferee, he will have to collect all the documents that testify that it is a healthy credit. And in any case, at any time investigations arrive, it is always possible to return to the first transferor and transferee. So we start again, but with much more intense controls.