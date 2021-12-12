Turnstrom: Top Ten Car Hunts Ever Made in a Movie

“I love movies, especially movies where cars are driven. Some of today’s car chases are iconic, while many have sadly been forgotten ”.

Our 10 favorite records are listed

The hero of the film is in trouble. He throws himself into a car and is chased by villains in several front scenes. This has been an important component of any action movie ever since movies became popular. Some of today’s car chases are iconic, while many have sadly been forgotten.

Here are my top ten white cloth car chases.

Let’s start from the tenth place. Which I think is the best of all, first place, is at the bottom.

The Italian work (1969). After a bank robbery, three Mini Coopers drove a car through Turin, Italy. They tinkered with the red light system, driving on the test track on the roof of the Fiat factory and in many other places. This is an incredible car chase that has set the stage for many films to come. Very creative and fun. The Lamborghini Miura is canceled in the opening scene. Maybe it should be greater than ten.

Baby Driver (2017). An epic car chase kicks off in a red Subaru. Great guide, many beautiful stands and a very rich production. The film has multiple very good car chases. Apparently, they had to rebuild a Subaru and convert the chassis, to get to the scenes they backed up. Look good at first.

The rock (1996). Nicolas Cage steals a yellow Ferrari F355 Spider and takes it out to San Francisco. All this ends with the crushing of the car by the tram. The film company couldn’t afford to get rid of a Ferrari, it’s a Pontiac Fiero with a Ferrari set that got crushed. In other scenes, Ferrarin is led.

Wanted (2008). Now for those of you who love American cars. Dodge Viper and Angelina Jolie will be in a great 2008 movie. I particularly like the way you take the sample at the supermarket in Red Viper.

Fast and Furious (2001). A film in which the cars have nitro and at least twenty gears. While traveling inside the engines, we got to experience compression and ignition from the first floor. very funny! Best of all is the final scene where Japanese high tech meets American cast iron. traditional.

Drive (2011). Ryan Gosling is a stuntman in Los Angeles. Lots of scenes with great guidance. My girlfriend’s favorite movie. He once asked me if he had a so-called “entrance hall” with Ryan Gosling. I replied: “Okay”. “Which celebrity walks into your room?” asked an expectant Hollywood actress. “Your little sister,” I replied jokingly, without thinking about it. end of discussion. Unfortunately I had to spend the night on the sofa.

Death Proof (2007). Who doesn’t love Tarantino? His love of violence fascinates me. He was once asked why all of his films were bloody. He replied: “Because it’s so funny.” Death Proof is a very entertaining traffic accident orgy.

Golden Eye (1995). The car chase at the beginning of the film is great. James Bond (Pierce Brosnan) driving his Aston Martin against Zegna Onatop (Famke Janssen) in the Ferrari F355 GTS. They drive on one of the best supercar roads in the world, Via Napoleon, just north of Nice, and it’s fast. According to legend, the scene in which the cyclists roll is improvised. What happened happened. After registration, the Ferrari had to be repainted. The owner of the car, who loaned it for the film, wasn’t entirely happy with all the stone shots.

living day (1987). In my opinion the best Bond movie. Timothy Dalton? Yes. I love car chases with an Aston Martin Bond in the snow-capped mountains between Slovakia and Austria. Meryem Dabo is also one of Bond’s most beautiful brides. The scene where they cross the Austrian border in a cello case is priceless.

Ronin (1998). In my opinion the best movie with car chases. Not only the early scenes of the south of France and the French Riviera, but also the car chase in Paris with a BMW M5 belongs to the absolute elite among car chases. Stellan Skarsgård, Robert De Niro and many other actors made this film my favorite from a leadership point of view.

Well, wasn’t 1968 Bullitt with him? No, it’s very classic. Also, I think it’s pretty sad by today’s standards. The above list is obviously my personal opinion.

