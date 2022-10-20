Turtleneck prom dresses are the chic choice this fall

The turtle neck is a very cozy autumn basic, but is it the first thing you would think of wearing for a Red carpet? Probably not. Unless you’re Phoebe Philo or Steve Jobs, a sweater is something to wear on a nice crisp fall day.

However, in Hollywood, the stars are wearing the dresses High collar, a model that looks surprisingly chic. This is, without a doubt, one of the most unexpected trends of the season.

The trend of turtleneck garments in formal contexts it began last March, at the Oscars, when Zoë Kravitz attended the official party in a white high-neck dress by Saint Laurent.

Back then, his back was completely exposed, which made him more sexy and appropriate for a night event.

Since then, the designs of high neck dresses they have continued to make their way and repeat themselves in the main stars of Hollywood.

At the London premiere of Bard earlier this month, style icon Jodie Turner-Smith wore a black Christopher Kane dress with elastic cutouts all over. These openings, which exposed part of her torso, made her look amazing.

Recently, Kaia Gerber attended the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles in an Alaïa dress from turtle neck and gathered waist, which made it more flattering and fitted.

If you need more inspiration to go prom dresses, this fresh look has also been trending on the fall catwalks. High neck dresses have appeared in the collections of The Row, Fendi and Saint Laurent.

The key to wearing this trend? Look for dresses that have an accentuated shape (or show a little skin) so they look modern and gala-worthy. A pair of heels and a large clutch for the evening certainly help.

The idea is that you achieve a look that tells the world ‘I’m not a nice autumn walk in the park’, but rather ‘I came to drive the paparazzi crazy’.

Next, more stars who adopt the trend of the high neck dress sexy:

Article originally published in US Vogue, vogue.com.