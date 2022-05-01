Tuscany, Covid bulletin of today 1 May: 2,424 infections, 4 deaths – Chronicle

Florence, 1 May 2022 – Covid Toscana, are 2,424 the new cases of coronaviruses registered in the region today, May 1. New cases are 0.2% more than the previous day’s total.

Average age of new positives

The average age of 2,424 new positives today is approximately 47 years (18% are under 20, 18% between 20 and 39, 30% between 40 and 59, 23% between 60 and 79, 11% have 80 years or older).

Positive rate and processed swabs

Today, 3,955 molecular swabs and 13,648 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 13.8% were positive. On the other hand, 3,860 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding control swabs), of which 62.8% were positive. The currently positive are 53,870 today, + 3.5% compared to yesterday.

Ordinary hospitalizations and intensive care

The hospitalized are 619 (22 fewer than yesterday), of which 19 in intensive care (3 fewer).

Dead

Today there are 4 new deaths: 2 men and 2 women with an average age of 70.3 years. With regard to the province of residence, the deceased persons are: 1 in Massa Carrara, 1 in Lucca, 1 in Pisa, 1 in Livorno. 9,851 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,101 in Florence, 821 in Prato, 887 in Pistoia, 646 in Massa Carrara, 919 in Lucca, 1,067 in Pisa, 720 in Livorno, 649 in Arezzo, 527 in Siena, 380 in Grosseto, 134 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The contagion map

There are 306,764 total cases to date a Florence (636 more than yesterday), 75,824 a Lawn (127 more), 88,477 a Pistoia (189 more), 53,859 a Mass (128 more), 115,510 a Lucca (270 more), 125,957 BC Pisa (338 more), 97.254 a Livorno (221 more), 100,762 AD Arezzo (176 more), 76,683 a Siena (194 more), 58.330 a Grosseto (145 more).