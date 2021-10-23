Tuscany, the former lignite mine is reborn among cyclists, herons and alder woods- Corriere.it

There are 1,600 hectares available, located between the Municipality of Cavriglia (Arezzo) and that of Figline-Incisa (Florence). An important extension when compared, for example, to Central Park, the green lung park on the island of Manhattan (New York) with its 300 hectares. We are in the former Santa Barbara mining area, a territory transformed by the hand of man, first to extract lignite and today to make it a green area recovered and redeveloped by Enel. Where once up to five thousand miners worked (1915-1918), now cyclists pedal and migratory birds stop along three artificial lakes. “The goal is to enhance a territory full of opportunities and to give a second life to this site that is no longer used,” says Paolo Sasso, Head of Operation and Maintenance Gas at Enel Power Generation Italia.

The project started in 2010 and provides for the morphological stabilization of the entire former mining area, the restoration of vegetation to promote biodiversity, the creation of pedestrian and cycle paths and the rearrangement of the roads, the internal white ones and the connecting ones. A long-term challenge, but with the first results. “At the beginning of the works the territory was barren and abandoned, it looked like the planet Mars,” say the inhabitants. Today, the views are similar to when the Grand Duke Pietro Leopoldo came to visit the countryside and said that “riding through those places you hear a noise at the foot of the horse as if you were walking on a wooden bridge“. A crunch generated by xyloid lignite (or piligno) of which the Valdarno “di Sopra”, the basin that the Arno crosses between Pratomagno and Chianti, was rich.



Upper Pliocene deposits «The mineral was the result of sediments accumulated in the upper Pliocene, three million years ago, and was of strategic importance in the nineteenth century for the industrial and energy development of the country. For example, the railway network that connects Florence to Rome and from there passed men, goods and armaments dates back to 1866 ", says Giorgio Sacchetti, professor of Contemporary History at the University of L'Aquila and author of the volume Ligniti per la Patria (Ediesse) . The data on the population say a lot about how fundamental that lignitiferous basin was for Italy. In 1861, the Municipality of Cavriglia had 4,100 residents who became 10,400 in 1921, mostly former farmers torn from the local sharecropping, but also emigrated from Maremma and Veneto. In 1907 the first power plant was built, destroyed in the Second World War and rebuilt at the end of the 1950s. Today, it supplies energy to about 450,000 families. «A modern combined cycle plant fueled by natural gas», says Sasso.



One of the two 12-meter excavating machines that were used to transport lignite

The monsters of a mechanical Jurassic Park The mining site, no longer productive, was decommissioned in 1994. To the visitor’s eye it looks like a cinematic Jurassic Park. Director Steven Spielberg is missing, but there are monsters. Not the dinosaurs, but the belts that once transported lignite and two 12-meter excavating machines that make the area an open-air museum itinerary in dialogue with the Cavriglia Mine Museum opened in 2012 to tell the salient moments of the history of the mines. Pieces of industrial archeology as well as one of the cooling towers designed by the engineer Riccardo Morandi. The area was also used as a set, by Alessandro Benvenuti for Ivo the late one and a video of his by the rock star Piero Pelù.

400 hectares of oaks, English oaks and conifers are planned Much of the territory is truly being resurrected to new life. At the end of the reorganization, 400 hectares of wood will be reconstituted. “We are reinserting the cypress oak which had almost disappeared and the maclura pomifera, native to North America, can perform the function of the mulberry. Alders, oaks, English oaks and conifers have been restored », says Fabio Cataudella, Head of Power Plant Repurposing at Enel Global Power Generation. The first to reclaim the place spontaneously were the animals, roe deer, fallow deer, pheasants, hares, foxes and wild boars, while in the lakes there are pike, tench, chub and carp. Herons also arrived as gray ones, mallards, geese and egrets. “The reorganization plan will make the lakes usable for fishing and relaxation, with beaches and pedestrian and cycle paths”.