Tutorial on Binance, the top to buy cryptocurrencies!

The app to buy cryptocurrencies they are really very many, all with their peculiarities that can make them preferable to one or the other, but Binance it is certainly positioned one step above all the others.

Its great popularity in addition to its status as an icon in the world of cryptocurrencies, starts from its founder who has now become one of the most famous and discussed faces in the world.

Changpeng Zhao (CZ for most) is certainly not a person who found himself there by chance, but has transformed his knowledge related to trading and passion for crypto into an empire.

In the prime of his youth, he emigrated to Canada in search of fortune, ending up working at McDonald’s for a while to support his family.

Graduated from the University of Montreal in computer science, he then started working for trading related companies to improve their software.

Upon learning of the existence of Bitcoin, he immediately understood that that would be the future, back in 2013, he went all-in on Btc by selling his house to invest in crypto.

Obviously this did not bear immediate fruit but, thanks to the great confidence and resourcefulness, it has come to be today one of the richest and most influential people in the world.

In this video The Crypto Gateway explains in detail the functioning of the Binance Smart Chain and of the whole ecosystem that revolves around the most famous and used cryptocurrency app in the world in a simple and suitable way for beginners.

How to open an account on Binance

To open an account on Binance and finally start buying the first cryptocurrencies, you must first register and perform the procedures called KYC.

This system is called Know Your Coustumer, in practice it serves the platform to find out who the person who wants to buy crypto is and where his money comes from.

It may seem excessive to have to provide very specific generalities that even go as far sending a photo of their identity documents but, to thwart illegal operations such as money laundering, the various exchanges had to comply and follow this legislation.

From here on you find yourself inside the platform, which has a fairly clean and simple interface but not as much as that of some competitors like Crypto.Com.

Without being too frightened by icons and numbers that change constantly, here you can have access to a whole series of trading tools of all kinds.

To transfer funds to Binance and start buying cryptocurrencies, the choice can fall on the classic transfer method, the use of a credit card or the Advcash wallet.

Keeping it simple, the advice is to use the SEPA transfer being at no cost regardless of the amount transferred, while the card takes 1.8% commissions.

To do this, go to your wallet from the menu below, choose the item “deposit” and then go to FIAT where it will be possible to meet Euros, Dollars and all the others.

Once the money has been deposited, you are ready to proceed with the purchase of Bitcoin or other crypto without the slightest problem.

How to buy cryptocurrencies on Binance

To buy cryptocurrencies on Binance, you must first decide what you actually want to buy, in order to avoid launching randomly into a market full of pitfalls.

Here the best way to do this is to get information on your own on projects and perspectives of the various currencies and those behind them, perhaps by crossing the sources to avoid falling into some promoter of unscrupulous crap.

Once chosen, all you need to do is search for the desired coin in the long list of those present, click on it, go to “buy“and decide the amount of funds to be allocated in this token.

But be careful, by default it is selected the limit purchase option, a system that allows you to place an order at a desired price, but which does not consist of an instant trade.

For example, if you set a limit of 60,000 Euros in purchase on Bitcoin, the app would go to buy only and only if and when Btc reaches that price.

If by pure chance it does not cross this value on its path, you would end up never carrying out the operation and end up with your Euros still all still in your wallet..

It is therefore necessary to select from the drop-down menu the item “market“to acquire the desired cryptocurrencies at the same time and at their current value, which Binance will credit in a fraction of a second.

Other ways to buy and sell cryptocurrencies on Binance

Given how the limit order and the market buy work in broad terms, it is time to go and rattle off the functioning of two other modes such as stop limit and OCO.

Stop limit is suitable for traders rather than investors, as it serves to stop losses in the event of a fall in the price of the currency itself.

In practice, if the value drops below the set threshold, Binance will sell the cryptocurrencies on the limit, transforming them into Dollars or the chosen destination crypto.

This is very useful for those who love speculative trades and wants to avoid losing money in the event of an unexpected decline, abruptly stopping the bleeding of capital.

The second option is OCO, which combines the advantages of stop limits and limit orders together, giving a very welcome pro operation.

In practice, you can enter a purchase price and a sale price on the single crypto, then relax and go and do other things while the system will do everything else by itself.

These, although they are already apparently useful and very advanced, they are just the most basic tools for trading that Binance makes available to its customers.

Charts, levers and futures

A factor to be taken into absolute consideration is the level of detail of the graphs on the Binance app, which help to understand the trend of cryptocurrencies in a flash.

In fact, you can view the price in real time through the classic line that does not say much about the actions it has taken, or you can opt for Japanese candlesticks that provide opening, closing, high and low prices for the day.

Of course, all these things are also available on many other sites, first of all Tradingview which provides everything the professional trader could ever want.

But, having these things always at hand in your phone without jumping between apps, is certainly a convenience that cannot and should not be underestimated.

In addition to this, you can access one of the most interesting and innovative means of the crypto market, the purchase in leverage which allows to generate profits and losses in a much higher proportion.

In practice, if you have a budget of 100 Euros and decide to invest it in 10x leverage, Binance will lend 900 Euros to the user upon payment of some small interest.

This way you will be able to go to open a position 10 times larger than the money actually owned would allow, allowing aggressive motorcycle trading.

Obviously, even the losses will be proportionate and, if you are not very careful, you will incur in the liquidation and payment of a penalty that never pleases.

THE futures, on the other hand, are predictive securities on the final price of the cryptocurrency, which expire after a certain period of time but which are updated every few hours. In practice, if you think that the price of a crypto will go down, you can buy a short futures to take advantage of any downside.

Same thing on the contrary but, as securities are complex functioning, it is better to make sure you understand them well before launching into investments of this kind.

Binance’s legal problems

If you have not lived in some remote cave in the mountains and if you take a look at the world of cryptocurrencies, surely you have had the opportunity to see extremely alarmist headlines about Binance and its legal problems.

In fact, it certainly cannot be said that they are not true, as both in Italy and in other countries this platform has had to interrupt the provision of some services which it was not authorized to give.

This has therefore eliminated the possibility of a SEPA transfer but also the possibility of buying futures securities, at least for a certain period of time.

The truth is that Binance is a giant with truly mammoth volumes of customers and money and, also for this reason, has never worried too much about going to regulate all aspects of the platform..

This is not so much due to lack of will, but more because the world of cryptocurrencies is constantly changing and regulations are not always clear and crystalline.

There are a great many gray spots that, for profit or for distraction, can be held in little consideration by the top management.

To this it must be added that the Binance’s registered office is in the Cayman Islands, not really a place with big financial restrictions.

Without precise orders or directives from the individual states in which it operates, CZ and its executive have never had much incentive to go and find the most correct way to do things., navigating in this general uncertainty.

The arrival of more and more capital and a bull market that has persisted for months, however, have made the ears perk local legislation, which stopped Binance from providing services related to cryptocurrencies for which it was not in compliance.

The solution to this affair does not in any way include the closure of the platform or other strange and dangerous processes for its users, but only the suspension of the service until everything is compliant with the law.

By service we do not mean the exchange or the app in general, but only the transfer and futures, which allows its investors to sleep peacefully.