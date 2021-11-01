Health
TuttoBene Low back pain, how to deal with it with pain therapy
Editorial board
01 November 2021 08:25
How to take care of yourself? How to defend against disease and stay healthy? ForlìToday and “TuttoBene Tv” – national television program edited by the journalist Roberto Feroli, in collaboration with the journalist Federica Mosconi – come together to spread good practices for prevention and personal well-being. Two aspects that are more important than ever, especially in this period of health emergency.