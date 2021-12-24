Tuttosport: “Cairo, listen to Juric and look at Commisso. Toro is looking for goals: Piatek on pole “

L’asphyxiated attack of the Turin it needs concreteness and quality and the Tuttosport newspaper on the front page headlines “Cairo, listen Juric and look Commisso“And inside the pages dedicated to the grenade team” Il Toro looks for goals: Piatek on pole. Hertha treats him. Other tracks: Defrel, Alario and Lazetic Jr. “. The invitation to President Cairo is to look at what Commisso does to the Fiorentina who invested in important players by giving to Italian a competitive squad and in fact Viola is in sixth place together with Roma.

With Belotti ko, Sanabria that marks every now and with Zaza who continues to disappoint the Taurus needs an attacker or even just a demi-striker to throw it in. So the energies of Vagnati are concentrated on the offensive department and by indiscretions that come from Germany the entourage of Piatek, who has not settled in and is playing little, would have sent signals to Torino. L’Hertha Berlin on January 30, 2020 he bought it from Milan for 27 million, but now he values ​​it 15 and could get a loan with the right of redemption. The other name is that of Lucas Alario that struggles to find space in Bayer Leverkusen. In Italy there are leads that lead to Defrel of the Sassuolo or the youngest Martin Satriano that theInto your is geared towards lending it to grow and that is a player profile that Juric likes. From Serbia instead comes the voice of an interest in Marko Lazetic, grandson of Nikola who played in Turin from 2006 to 2009, the young class of 2000 grew up in the youth academy of Red Star and it’s borrowed to the Graphic designer Belgrad who plays in the second division where he is included in the squad of the first team and has collected 14 appearances for a total of 370 minutes scoring a goal and also made his debut in the Europa League.