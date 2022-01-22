Tuttosport: “Here is Juventus’ offer for Vlahovic”

Tuttosport unveils the offer that Juventus would be ready to offer to Fiorentina to get to immediately Dusan Vlahovic. No more 35 million and Kulusevski, but 60 million plus any bonuses, to respond to the assessment given by President Rocco Commisso. The Juventus club could brush up on the formula used for Federico Chiesa on the basis of a “two-year loan of 10 million (3 for the first season, 7 for the current one), plus a redemption set at 40 when certain conditions are defined. Juventus can push on the accelerator with the strong will of Vlahovic, who immediately expressed his desire to move to Juventus.