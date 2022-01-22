Tuttosport: “Here is Juventus’ offer for Vlahovic”

According to the Turin newspaper, the Bianconeri’s lunge for Vlahovic has started
Tuttosport unveils the offer that Juventus would be ready to offer to Fiorentina to get to immediately Dusan Vlahovic. No more 35 million and Kulusevski, but 60 million plus any bonuses, to respond to the assessment given by President Rocco Commisso. The Juventus club could brush up on the formula used for Federico Chiesa on the basis of a “two-year loan of 10 million (3 for the first season, 7 for the current one), plus a redemption set at 40 when certain conditions are defined. Juventus can push on the accelerator with the strong will of Vlahovic, who immediately expressed his desire to move to Juventus.
Vlahovic would have on his side a salary in line with the club’s future choices, the 6 million a year agreed with the agent Darko Ristic. Above all, it would be an important brick – in terms of age, characteristics and performance – on which to build not only the Juventus of the future, but also that of today, with a view to a place to be conquered in the next Champions League. A Europe where Vlahovic promised to bring Fiorentina before saying goodbye. But in Turin they try to play in advance.
January 22, 2022 (change January 22, 2022 | 07:17)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED