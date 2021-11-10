Tuvalu: the minister’s SOS at sea, where land once was. “Help us, we are sinking”

“We are sinking” says the foreign minister of Tuvalu, Simon Kofe, with rolled-up trousers and calves immersed in water, and with them “all the others too”. The images that bounce on social networks, those of the Tuvalu minister who decided to send a video message that appeared today at Cop26 in Glasgow while speaking from a lectern immersed in water, have a very powerful impact. The hope, for the small Pacific state, was precisely that: to make people – and especially the powerful gathered in Scotland at the Climate Conference – reflect on how climate change is upsetting the lives of small island nations and not just theirs. “the lives of the whole world”.

The place where the video was shot by the public broadcaster TVBC, is located at the end of Fongafale, the main island of the capital Funafuti, it is not at all accidental: until recently – said Minister Kofe – what it is today sea ​​was dry land.

Once there we walked, today we are with water on our knees. It is not difficult to imagine how rising sea levels, one of the consequences of the climate crisis that makes the oceans increasingly warmer, can lead to coastal erosion, abandoned houses, changing ecosystems and above all salt water entering the islands. fields and in this case brings agriculture and food resources to their knees.

“We are sinking, but so are all the others – reiterated the minister in a suit and tie with his feet in the water – climate change and sea level rise which are mortal and existential risks for Tuvalu and the island nations”. We therefore need a global commitment to “achieve zero emissions by mid-century” and “urgent climate finance to tackle loss and damage,” he said.

The impressive images recorded by the minister are the synthesis of the extreme concerns of Tuvalu, its 12 thousand inhabitants, but also of several other Pacific nations, where sea levels have risen on average by as much as 0.5 cm per year. As Kofe himself said, “we are preparing for the worst scenario, in which our lands will disappear and our people will have to leave”.

These are conditions that from Tuvalu to Vanuatu, from the Marshall Islands to Palau, from those around Fiji to the Solomon Islands and others, affect all the island realities of the Pacific. So, to put it in the words of Greta Thunberg, now we need “deeds and not words. We cannot wait for speeches when the sea is growing around us” repeats the minister.

In concrete terms, on the island, for example, they are already looking for legal ways to maintain ownership of the maritime areas, to evaluate the move to other land and essentially succeed in “guaranteeing a future for the next generations”.

The highest point in Tuvalu is a 4.5 meters above sea level and with the llevel of the oceans which since 1993 continues to rise steadily, as an Australian report recalls, the future remains a question mark on which small businesses can do little, given that Pacific islands above all they pay the bill for the emissions of other countries and that is why they ask the major polluters not only funding and support, but also “immediate action” to contain temperatures below 1.5 ° C.

A request that comes in large part thanks to Kofe’s symbolic video message, given that several representatives of the peaceful islands were unable to reach the COP26 in presence, due to restrictions linked to the pandemic.

Between the Countries most threatened, Even the Marshall Islands, halfway between Hawaii And Australia, which according to a recent World Bank report could soon lose nation status if sea levels continue to rise, submerging large parts of the territory.

Between now and 2050, there is fear across the entire Pacific increase in annual temperatures between 0.6 ° C and 1.4 ° C, there will be more hot days and nights, will grow there average annual rainfall andintensity of cyclones, with risk of flooding and floods that make services in towns and villages impracticable. From here to thirty years, the projections tell the sea ​​level could rise in Pacific from 17 to 38 cm in the most positive scenarios and up to one meter in the most negative ones: more than water to the knees, troubles up to the neck for the lives of millions of people.