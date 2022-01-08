TV 2022 bonus news: € 100 for everyone and free decoders!

There is time until December 31, 2022 to be able to acquire a decoder or one new tv and thus to be able to see the channels in the new Dvbt-2 / Hevc technology. For some months already some channels have passed exclusively on digital terrestrial, while others coexist on both the old and the new digital. But in order to allow everyone not to be without their favorite programs there is the TV bonus in two versions. That with ISEE and that without ISEE. But there is also one news for 2022 for retirees, who can receive the decoder as a gift at home.

Meanwhile, programming is gradually shifting to digital terrestrial in the various regions to then be completely on the new technology starting from January 1, 2023.

Of course, it is perhaps not one of the first concerns of Italian families and retirees, in a time of resurgence of the coronavirus in its new variant, and in a period in which we will have to shoulder the increases in the prices of electricity and gas and others. goods and services for the gallop of inflation.

But if taking advantage of the TV bonus, you can still have some economic benefits to be able to equip yourself with a new TV compatible with the new technology or a decoder, why not take advantage of it?

TV bonus: there is time until December 31, 2022

The TV bonus is an economic aid refinanced with the 2022 budget law intended for all those who do not have an adequate TV to be able to receive television programs with the new technology effective from January 1, 2023. This is the Dvbt-2 / Hevc technology created as a result of the efficiency of transmission frequencies. To allow viewing of programs with the new technology, the TV bonus and the bonus decoder are valid. I am two cumulative bonuses for an amount maximum of 130 euros. In any case, one or the other or both can be used, and from January 2022 for the retirees with certain requirements the bonus decoder will even allow you to receive free at home the decoder itself.

The bonus tv will be available until December 2022 unless funds run out, also of the new ones made available with the 2022 budget law.

To use the TV bonus both in the scrapping bonus version and in the decoder bonus version, however, there are some requirements to be followed, as well as for the bonus decoder of having to be in possession of a valid ISEE.

The TV scrapping bonus does not require the ISEE.

So let’s see in detail the two measures, and the novelty for the free decoder.

Scrap TV bonus: up to 100 euros

The bonus tv scrapping, is the bonus dedicated to those who have an old TV that does not allow viewing of the channels neither in digital terrestrial nor in the new technology. THE affected televisions they are who they have been purchased before December 22, 2018. However, the updated list of brands and models of televisions that can be scrapped can be found on the website of the Ministry of Economic Development.

In order to trace the TV to be scrapped, it is necessary to recover the serial code that is usually posted behind the TV, with a numerical code indicated with s / n or with the EAN.

For check if your TV is usable with the new technology you can perform a simple operation on channels 100 or 200. If the message Test HEVC Main10 appears, it means that the TV is already prepared for the new technology. Otherwise it will have to be replaced before December 31, 2022.

In the meantime, however, it could risk not seeing the channels in HD, such as channels 501, 502, 505, etc. If these channels are also not visible, then the television must be changed as soon as possible, because in the first months of 2022 in the various regions the old digital terrestrial will also be switched off.

So let’s see how the scrapping TV bonus up to 100 euros.

Scrap TV bonus: how it works

If you have a television that is not adapted to the new technology and does not tune channels to the new digital terrestrial, you can use the scrapping tv bonus that you can spend both online, with some precautions, that in physical stores.

First you have to download a form to take with you to the store where you intend to purchase the new TV or collect it if you bought it online. Along with the form it also goes brought the old television, unless you have done your own disposal at or near an ecological island in your country of residence. Also in this case you will have to fill in a disposal form available on the website of the Ministry of Economic Development.

Once this process has been completed, we proceed with the purchase of the new TV. The shopkeeper will take the old TV or the disposal form and fill out the online application to be able to apply the scrapping TV bonus directly.

The bonus is up to a maximum of 100 euros, but it’s actually a 20% discount on the purchase price.

We remind you that in case of possession of the certification of law 104/1992 it will also be possible to obtain the reduced VAT at 4%, as long as the holder of the TV bonus and the buyer of the new TV coincide.

But one of the constraints is that whoever makes the purchase and benefits from the TV bonus must also be the holder of the RAI license fee. One of the requirements is in fact the regular payment of the TV license.

TV bonus 50 euros for decoder

The other bonus in effect to be able to view the channels is that for the decoder. In this case, however, the constraint of I.EEA which must not exceed 20,000 euros, as well as regularly paying the TV license. In this case you will not have a discount, but a maximum amount of 50 euros which will be deducted from the purchase price of the decoder.

Having now entered the new year, you will first have to provide for the new ISEE which photographs the income and asset situation of 2020. If the new ISEE is less than or equal to 20,000 euros, you can then take advantage of the TV bonus for decoders.

Also for this case, a special form for self-certification must be filled in to certify the value of the ISEE.

The bonus decoder can also be combined with the scrapping tv bonus but only to buy a new TV. In this case, however, the total value of the two bonuses does not exceed 130 euros.

Bonus tv decoder: free for retirees

2022 opens with a news for retirees who have not yet had the opportunity to equip themselves to have access to a new television or a decoder that allows you to watch television programs with the new technology.

For them to arrive the free decoder at home. Since the budget law has been approved, this novelty which was contained in the maxi-amendment connected to the maneuver is official.

A gift to lend a hand to all retired citizens who, however, respect some requirements.

The decoder, worth not more than 30 euros, will be delivered to your home directly by the Italian Post Office

But let’s get to the requirements:

the person must be over 70 years old;

be a pensioner with a pension not exceeding € 20,000 per year.

There is no need for ISEE, nor any other requirements.

But how to proceed in order to receive the decoder for free?

Poste Italiane will send a letter in the next few days to all eligible pensioners. Once in possession of the letter, agreements must be made with Poste Italiane to establish the methods of delivery of the decoder. We remember that delivery will be made by the postman, on the date previously set between the user and Poste Italiane.

Furthermore, Poste Italiane will also allow provide telephone technical assistance to help pensioners who received the decoder, to connect the device with the TV.