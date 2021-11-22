TV Academy: what HDMI 2.1 is and what it is really for

Those looking for a new TV will have noticed that this year all TV manufacturers, among the key features of the new models, place the emphasis either on HDMI 2.1 or on features related to this standard, such as VRR, ALLM , eARC, 120 Hz. Most of the time these characteristics are not properly explained and the less experienced consumer may legitimately wonder how much they really matter. So let’s try to explain in a simple way what it is, what it is used for and for which applications it is important to pay attention to HDMI 2.1 in order to choose the right product for your needs.

Partner of DDay.it also in this new episode is Samsung, as we are interested in increasing the competence and technological awareness of users. The contents, in any case, remain independent insights from DDay.it, certainly illustrated with Samsung images, but without any conditioning.

The most popular digital audio / video connection

The HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) connection standard should have become quite familiar by now to anyone who has ever touched a TV: from the disappearance of analog connections it is the most used cable for connecting any external source to a TV, from video game consoles to Blu-ray player, passing through pay TV decoders, video cameras, tablets, PCs and even smartphones with special adapters. Of all those available, a TV’s HDMI ports are the most important. HDMI is a single cable that carries both video and audio as well each evolution of the standard has led to an increase in maximum image resolution, support for new audio formats and new video features. Sockets and connectors have remained the same, while the cables, especially to support the best quality formats (for example 4K video up to 120 Hz or even 8K), can be of different quality according to their certification, from High Speed ​​(HDMI 1.4 ) to High Speed ​​Premium (HDMI 2.0) and now Ultra High Speed. Version 2.0 of the HDMI specification ushered in the era of 4K, with support for video resolutions up to 3840×2160 pixels at 60Hz and first partial support for HDR video formats. Version 2.1 further expands the maximum supported resolution and adds new optional features, that is, characteristics that manufacturers can decide whether or not to implement on their products.

4K goes up to 120 frames per second

The first major change introduced by version 2.1 of the HDMI specification is that the transmission capacity of the system goes from 18 Gigabit / s with HDMI 2.0 to up to 48 Gigabit / s with HDMI 2.1. This is more than a doubling of the transmission capacity that allows you to go from a maximum resolution of 3840×2160 pixels at 60 Hz to up to 10240×4320 at 120 frames per second, plus a whole series of intermediate resolutions. HDMI 2.1 is therefore indispensable for all 8K TVs, but also to enable 4K TVs to receive 4K signals at up to 120 frames per second, an important feature especially for next-generation gaming consoles. This year, the number of TVs capable of playing 4K video at 120Hz has grown steadily and this is one of the reasons why HDMI 2.1 has also started to spread more. This also means that if you are looking for a TV to make the most of the new consoles and therefore games that run at 120 fps, it is good to make sure that the chosen model is equipped with HDMI 2.1 inputs and that it supports 4K at 120 Hz. But the higher frame rate isn’t the only new feature for those interested in gaming to look at as we’ll see.

TVs are usually able to automatically detect the connection of a source with the latest version of the HDMI standard and often an “augmented” HDMI mode is enabled. Samsung for example uses the Input Signal Plus nomenclature. This allows you to take advantage of video formats with higher resolution and HDR.

New features designed for gaming: Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency Mode

Among the most recurring new acronyms in the cards of the new TV models there are certainly VRR and ALLM, Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency Mode respectively. In both cases, these are features mainly aimed at the gaming world and once again important for connecting a new generation video game console to the TV.

The Variable Refresh Rate is a technology that allows you to synchronize the TV’s frame-per-second rate with that of the source – the game console for example – dynamically. This is especially useful for video games, because usually the graphics processor can generate frames with an irregular rhythm depending on the computational load to which it is subjected. By synchronizing source with TV, you get much smoother playback compared to the case of a fixed frequency display on the TV against a variable frame rate on the console side. HDMI 2.1’s Variable Refresh Rate is conceptually similar to technologies like Nvidia’s G-Sync or AMD’s PC-born FreeSync, and often TVs that support VRR are also compatible with one or even both. However, TVs that support G-Sync and / or FreeSync do not necessarily support the VRR of HDMI 2.1. Xbox Series X and S already support VRR, while PlayStation 5 is expected to enable VRR by the end of 2021.

L’Auto Low Latency Mode instead it is a function that allows consoles to automatically activate on the TV what is commonly called “game mode”, “game mode” or other similar terms. This is an image setting that disables some of the processing done by the TV’s internal video processor, thus reducing the delay between the video signal entering the HDMI port and the actual display of a frame on the TV screen. This is a saving of the order of a few tens of milliseconds, but when it comes to video games, especially if they are competitive online, a few milliseconds can make the difference between a successful shot and a missed one. Almost all TVs offer a low latency mode, but ALLM allows the console to activate it automatically and only for example when a game is actually running and it is not for example playing a movie from a streaming app or a Blu-ray disc through the console.

The Game Bar of the new Samsung TV range that allows you to check, among other things, the inclusion of game mode and VRR.

Not just video, with eARC greater versatility and audio quality for connecting sound bars

Another feature introduced by the HDMI 2.1 specification, this time dedicated to audio, is theeARC or enhanced audio return channel. This is the function that allows you to use an HDMI input on the TV to send back (hence “return channel”) an audio signal to the connected device, such as a soundbar or home video amplifier. The original ARC of previous versions of HDMI was quite limited, both in terms of bandwidth – only 1 Mbit / s – and of supported formats.

With eARC the transmission capacity reaches up to 36 Mbit / s dedicated to audio (hence enhanced, improved) and this opens the door to transmission from the TV to the audio system connected via HDMI of formats such as uncompressed audio up to 7.1 channels and object-oriented audio encodings, such as Dolby Atmos and DTS: X. eARC also introduces better communication between TV and soundbar by simplifying setup and allowing better control with a single remote control of both devices, TV and audio system. The eARC connection also allows – as ARC already did – to “hijack” the audio coming from other sources connected to the TV to the audio system, as well as of course to reproduce the audio of the apps installed on the Smart TV platform and that of the television channels.

The new functions are all optional: so watch what the TV supports

All the features we talked about are actually optional for the HDMI 2.1 specification, which means that a TV equipped with HDMI 2.1 inputs can support all of these features as well as some. Many televisions, for example, are equipped with eARC, but perhaps they do not support VRR or are not able to display video up to 4K up to 120 Hz. For this it is important to check which features are actually supported by the manufacturers, based on which are the your needs. Functions such as 120 Hz and VRR, for example, will hardly be exploited if you are not a video game enthusiast, but they can certainly make a difference if you already own or intend to buy a new video game console, compared to a TV that is devoid. The HDMI 2.1 specification also includes a whole host of further improvements. To find out more, further technical insights are available in our complete guide with all, but all the features of the latest version of the HDMI connection.