TV actress Mary Mara dies of apparent drowning | TV

CAPE VINCENT, NY- Mary Mara, who appeared on such television shows as “Ray Donovan,” “Dexter” and “ER” in an acting career that spanned more than 30 years, has died in what New York authorities said appeared to be an accident. of drowning

New York State Police said Monday that a woman identified as Mara, 61, was found shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday in the St. Lawrence River near Cape Vincent in upstate New York. New York, near the Canadian border.

Police said the official cause of death is still pending, but that there were no signs of violence and that It seemed that Mara drowned while swimming.

In a statement, her rep, Craig Dorfman, described her as “electric, funny and a real person” who was well-liked, as well as a tremendous actress.

Her earliest acting roles date back to the 1989 film “The Preppie Murder.” The New Yorker herself has worked regularly ever since, in a combination of repeated characters on some shows and appearances on others.

He acted in movies like “Mr. Saturday Night” with Billy Crystal and “Prom Night.” His last role was in 2020, in a movie called “Break Even”.