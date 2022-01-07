TV bonus, refund if you buy a new TV and scrap the old one

The advantages of the TV Bonus. If you plan to buy a new device there is a refund, which increases by scrapping the old one.

Bonus TV, the provision designed to ensure that users renew the devices in their possession in order to equip themselves with more modern appliances compatible with the adaptation to the new digital terrestrial signal standard in mpeg-4 has many advantages.

It will in fact be possible to obtain a refund of up to 130 euros for the purchase of a device. All starting from a treasury of approximately 68 million euros specially allocated by the government. The transition from mpeg-2 to mpeg-4 of digital terrestrial started in October 2021 and is already complete in Sardinia.

Until spring it will affect the regions of Northern Italy, with the adoption of the new signal which will then gradually affect the other parts of our country. For those who do not adapt for a variety of reasons, many television channels that are part of the Rai range will no longer be possible within a year.

Bonus tv, the details on how to get it

And several other main ones such as TgCom24, Italia 2, different channels for children and some Radio Tv, such as those of Virgin Radio Tv and Radio 105, for example. In 2023, if we do not adapt to the new digital terrestrial format, it will no longer be possible to use these broadcasters. And the Bonus Tv is an incentive to make change.

It is necessary to replace older televisions – generally some models produced before 2016 and 2017 – and also some decoders, with others made more recently. To obtain the TV Bonus, you must refer to the ISEE.

In fact, to use them it will be mandatory to present the appropriate certificate e not to exceed 20 thousand euros per year. However, there is also another type of TV Bonus, which is known as TV Scrapping, for which there is no constraint linked to one’s annual income.

The differences between the two types of bonuses

As for the TV Bonus itself, it is expected a contribution of 30 euros to buy a modern manufactured television or decoder for DVBT-2 / HEVC satellite reception. It is applied by discounting this amount from the expenditure to be incurred.

With the TV Scrapping, everything applies to televisions bought before December 22, 2018. Here there is a 20% discount if you buy a new TV and at the same time scrapping the old TV. All this for a 30 euro discount on the TV Bonus plus another hundred for the scrapping itself, with a maximum of 130 euro in reimbursement to be obtained.

Among the other requirements to be met must have residence in Italy and having paid the RAI license regularly, without therefore being insolvent and having arrears to honor. This does not exist for citizens who are 75 or more years of age, since they are exempted.

Below is the list of devices compatible with the bonus