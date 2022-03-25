TV channels and streaming to watch Live Paraguay vs. Ecuador for the South American Qualifiers to Qatar 2022 | Soccer | sports

The most anticipated day for Ecuador has arrived. It will be in Ciudad del Este, a Paraguayan city that will host a historic match for La Tri and preparation for Paraguay as part of the South American Qualifiers.

Ecuador needs a draw to ensure its pass to the Qatar 2022 World Cup and with that context it will go out to look for the points in a place where it has been hard to get them historically; however, on this occasion they will have an eliminated rival who will mix youth and replacement with some regular players who have played the South American Qualifiers.

[En Vivo] | Paraguay vs. Ecuador | Date 17 | CONMEBOL – South American Qualifiers to Qatar 2022

Ecuador hopes to get the final points to go to Qatar 2022 Photo: Archive

In the classification table, Ecuador is third and can continue there unstoppable and immovable without three points being achieved. Tuesday will be left for the celebration in Guayaquil when they face Argentina, the champion of America with Messi included.

In that game against Albiceleste there is also an option to qualify, but why postpone what can be done today?

La Tri has the ticket to Qatar in her hands, the only thing missing is the procedure to board the plane and today is Thursday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m., at which time the entire country will come to a standstill.

Paraguay vs. Ecuador: schedules to watch the Live broadcast for the South American Qualifiers

· Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, Mexico: 18:30

· Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay: 20:30

· Paraguay, Chile: 20:00

· Venezuela and Bolivia 19:30

· Spain: 00:30

· United States (New York and Miami): 20:30

· United States (Los Angeles): 16:30

Channels to see Live Paraguay vs. Ecuador for the South American Qualifiers

· Ecuador: The Soccer Channel (application and website) on YouTube, Movistar Play and TV Cable

· Venezuela: TLT, Meridian TV and TV

· Colombia: snail and Snail Play

· Peru: America Television, Movistar Sports and Movistar Play for Peru

· Bolivia: TV LEVELS and Tigo Sports

· Chile: ChileVision, Clear Video, CDF HD and CDF Stadium

· Argentina: TyC Sports and Public TV

· Paraguay: Tigo Sports

· Uruguay: VTV+

· Brazil: IE Plus

· Mexico: SKY Sports (504-546)

· United States: FITE-TV

Radios of Ecuador to listen Live Paraguay vs. Ecuador for the South American Qualifiers

Radio Caravan

Diblu Radio

The Round Radio

Radio Cinnamon

(D)