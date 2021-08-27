Tv Guide 27 August: Unique brothers, The great story, Serenity – The Island of Deception

Here are the prime time appointments for Friday 27 August 2021: what will you watch? Who do you think will win the #AscoltiTv tender? Please let us know that we will comment with you from 10 on Radiostonata.com with #AscoltiTv by Radiosoap.

Rai1, at 9.25pm: Single Brothers

Movie of 2014, by Alessio Maria Federici, with Raoul Bova, Luca Argentero, Carolina Crescentini, Miriam Leone. Produced in Italy.

Lost his memory due to an accident, Giacomo, an arid doctor who does not value the affections, rediscovers the relationship with Lorenzo, his reckless younger brother, with his wife and daughter.

Rai2, 9.20 pm: Sometimes the Secrets Kill – 1st TV

Movie of 2019, by Devon Downs and Kenny Gage, with Jade Harlow, Rusty Joiner, Kennedy Tucker. Made in the USA.

Forced to give her daughter up for adoption when she was a minor, Laura is thrilled when Bree, now an adult, reappears in her life. Laura has meanwhile had another daughter Skylar, who quickly establishes a good relationship with Bree. But then something changes.

Rai3, 9.20 pm: The Great History

Israel, Iran and Iraq. Three countries and a geographical space shaken by turbulence and conflicts that we call the Middle East. This is the theme of tonight’s episode, conducted as always by Paolo Mieli: a story in various voices from the last years of the nineteenth century to the present day, from the birth of the Zionist movement and Israel to the latest developments in a conflict that does not has so far found peace. The Middle East is a complex geographical area, which cannot be told without talking about what Iran would become, but starting from a period in which the vestiges of an ancient empire become the inspiration of a monarchy in search of space on the international chessboard.

Canale5, at 21.25: Serenity – The Island of Deception – 1st TV

Movie of 2019, by Steven Knogh, with Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Diane Lane, Jason Clarke. Made in the USA and UK.

The captain of a fishing boat is contacted by his ex-wife, who asks him to kill her current, and violent, husband. Man thus has to face his somewhat mysterious past.

Italia1, 9:25 pm: Chicago PD – 1st TV

7 × 16 Domestic Violence: An armed robbery case quickly turns into a murder investigation. 7 × 17 Before the Fall: Voight enlists the help of a gang member to enlist the help of a key witness in a murder case.

Rete4, 9.25 pm: Third Clue – Reply

The actress and TV presenter Barbara De Rossi has the task of introducing and commenting on a docufiction that reconstructs a great news story.

La7, 9.15 pm: Eat, Pray, Love

Movie of 2010, by Ryan Murphy, with Julia Roberts and Javier Bardem. Made in the USA.

A writer in crisis decides to travel for a year: she will live unique adventures and experiences in Italy, India and Indonesia.

Tv8, 9.30 pm: Gomorra – The Series

3 × 05: Enzo and his companions steal a cargo to make contraband goods and to obtain the money necessary to enter the business that counts. 3 × 06: Thanks to the proceeds of the drug sold through its new channels, Genny decisively strengthens its position in the control of Secondigliano.

Nine, 9.35 pm: Everything I haven’t told you

Enrico Brignano amuses himself by having fun and ridicules the vices and virtues of today’s men: a journey through the small and large neuroses of Italians. There is something for everyone, no one excluded.

TV guide other free channels

20, 9.10 pm: Without Name and Without Rules – Movie

Rai4, 9.20 pm: Face Off – Two Faces of an Assassin – Movie

Iris, 9.10 pm: The Man of Dreams – Movie

Rai5, 9.15 pm: Bernstein Reflections– Documentary

RaiMovie, 9.10 pm: The Battle of the Sexes – Movie

RaiPremium, 9.20 pm: As long as it ends well – The Tempest – TV movie

Heaven, 9.15 pm: The End of Innocence – Movie

ParamountNetwork, 10.10 pm: The Twilight Saga: Eclipse – Movie

La5, 9.10 pm: The Journey of the Girls – Film – 1st TV

RealTime, 9.25pm: Supernanny – Docureality

Cine34, 9.05 pm: Criminal Novel – Movie

Focus, 9.15 pm: The Secrets of the Mega-Trains – Documentary

TopCrime, 9.15 pm: Poirot: Crime in Heaven – Movie

MediasetExtra, 9.05 pm: The Tu si Que Vales album – Entertainment

MediasetItalia2, 9.15 pm: Blade II – Movie