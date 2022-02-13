TV Guide February 13: The brilliant friend, Che tempo che fa

Here are the prime time appointments for Wednesday 29 December 2020: what will you watch? Who do you think will win the #AscoltiTv tender? Please let us know that we will comment with you from 10 on Radiostonata.com with #AscoltiTv by Radiosoap.

Every day we comment live on Radiostonata.com #Ascoltitv from 10 to 11 commenting on Twitter comments. By clicking here you can retrieve the podcasts.

Before going into the details of the news, we remind you that you can receive a preview and punctuality all our News by subscribing for free to the Telegram channel to be always updated https://t.me/teleblogit.

1

Rai 1

8:00 pm TG 1

TG 1 20:35 Soliti Ignoti – The Return – Episode of 13/02/2022

Soliti Ignoti – The Return – Episode of 13/02/2022 21:25 The brilliant friend Story of those who flee and those who stay – S3E3 – The cure

The story of those who flee, Elena, and that of those who remain, Lila, takes a new step and accompanies viewers in the seventies. “The brilliant friend” is back – taken from the third book of Elena Ferrante’s bestselling quadrilogy, Edizioni E / O, Sunday 13 February at 21.25 on Rai1 and reveals that Elena and Lila have become women. In the first episode entitled La Cura, Lila is getting worse and worse, exhausted from work at Soccavo. Elena wants to do something to improve her condition and turns to her in-laws. Adele urges her to write an article of denunciation. Thanks to the fame of her book and her ability as a writer, Elena manages to get the article published by the Unit.

22:30 The brilliant friend Story of those who flee and those who stay – S3E4 – Cold War

In the second entitled Cold War, Elena and Lila intend to be prescribed the birth control pill, but the process turns out to be extremely complex. Pietro and Elena marry in common with a few close friends. Adele catches her daughter-in-law off guard with a surprise reception. Elena feels betrayed, deceived, but she is forced to make the best of a bad situation.

23:40 Techetechetè – The Love of Groups

On the evening before the Valentine’s Day, Sunday 13 February at 11.40pm on Rai1, Techetechetè pays homage to the love song. In the seventies and eighties dozens and dozens of musical groups flourished, many of which are still in business, capable of singing love in an intimate and original way. Poohs, Chameleons, Rich and Poor, Matia Bazar, but also Pupils of the Sun, Country Cousins, Homo Sapiens, La Bottega dell’arte. All united by the same ability to blend music and words, to the advantage of the verb love. During the episode it will thus be possible to listen to the most famous musical hits of those years: Anima mia, 15 years old, Thought, Liù, When you meet love, Honey and many others.

00:15 American Football: 56th Edition Super Bowl 2022 Los Angeles Rams – Cincinnati Bengals

2

Rai 2

20:30 TG2 – 20.30

TG2 – 20.30 21:00 The Rookie S4E6 – Poetic justice

21:50 CSI: Vegas S1E6 – Death as a clown

22:40 Sports Sunday

3

Rai 3

8:00 pm Che tempo che fa – Episode of 13/02/2022 – The advances

– The advances 23:30 TG3 World

TG3 World 00:00 Half an hour more

01:35 Half an hour more – The world to come

Network 4

20:30 Countercurrent

Countercurrent 21:20 White Zone

00:52 Diana – Lady’s Secret Story

03:21 The Guernica Tree

5

Channel 5

8:00 pm Tg5

Tg5 20:40 Paperissima Sprint Sunday

Paperissima Sprint Sunday 21:21 I Fall From The Clouds

23:20 The Feather – Manifest III

The Feather – Manifest III 00:05 Countdown – Manifest III

6

Italy 1

20:24 Gabriela – Part II – NCIS – Anticrime Unit

Gabriela – Part II – NCIS – Anticrime Unit 21:20 Kong: Skull Island

23:40 Pressing

Pressing 2:00 am E-Planet

7

LA7

8:00 pm Tg La7

Tg La7 20:35 On air

On air 21:15 It is not the Arena – The advances

– The advances 1 o’clock Tg La7

Tg La7 01:10 On air

TV8

20:20 Alessandro Borghese – 4 restaurants

Alessandro Borghese – 4 restaurants 21:30 The last Valentine’s Day

23:25 Soulmates

01:10 A guide to falling in love

3:00 am Lady Killer

Lady Killer 04:25 Couples who kill

9

NINE

8:00 pm Little Big Italy

Little Big Italy 21:35 I was born on 23

23:30 Stars

01:35 MV 3200 C – An amplified myth

MV 3200 C – An amplified myth 02:40 The boss of the paranormal

20

20 – Twenty

21:04 Oldboy

23:27 Torque Circuits of Fire

01:14 Reality and Fantasy – Chicago Fire V

21

Rai 4

20:15 Quantum S1E8

Quantum S1E8 21:20 Every damn Sunday

The cinema cycle continues on Rai4 (digital terrestrial channel 21) Back to the 90s, a double of closely related films that pay homage to the 90s. This week the fil rouge is represented by director Oliver Stone, author of the prime-time film, broadcast on Sunday 13 February at 9.20pm, “Every cursed Sunday”, an exciting sports thriller starring a great cast that includes Al Pacino, Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx , Dennis Quaid, James Woods and Aaron Eckhart. The Sharks football team is in crisis and the historic coach Tony D’Amato is opposed by the press and by the new manager, the young and unscrupulous Christina Pagniacci, daughter of the recently deceased former owner of the Sharks. The injury of the quarterback and the precarious health of the linebacker, as well as the rebellious character of the new rising star of football just bought by the Sharks, seem to give the team the blow of thanks, but the match in the first round of the play-offs in Dallas could question the fate of the team.

23:53 Natural born killers

Following, a real cult always signed by Oliver Stone, “Natural Born Killers” psychedelic crime-story with strong pulp tones born from an idea by Quentin Tarantino and interpreted by Woody Harrelson, Juliette Lewis, Robert Downey Jr . and Tommy Lee Jones.

01:55 Train to Busan

03:44 Rookie Blue S6E10 – The group disbanded

22

Iris

21:00 Jane Eyre (By F. Zeffirelli)

23:27 Bordertown (By G. Nava)

01:41 Furore of Living

03:02 Someone to run with

23

Rai 5

21:15 Across the river and into the trees Puntata

23:01 Miss Sloane – Power games

01:17 Tutti Frutti

Tutti Frutti 01:45 Across the river and into the trees Puntata

03:37 Save the Date Episode 17

Rai Movie

21:10 A journey on all fours

22:45 Beyond the garden

1 o’clock Breath

02:35 Excellent corpses

25

Rai Premium

20:25 Capri – S1E16

Capri – S1E16 21:20 The masked singer – Episode 11/02/2022

00:15 Paradise of the Ladies – Daily – S4E101

Paradise of the Ladies – Daily – S4E101 1 o’clock Paradise of the Ladies – Daily – S4E102

Paradise of the Ladies – Daily – S4E102 01:45 Paradise of the Ladies – Daily – S4E103

26

Sky

20:20 Family business

Family business 21:15 Owners of the night

23:30 Scarlet Diva

01:15 Shortbus – Where everything is allowed

03:05 After Porn Ends

After Porn Ends 04:40 Sexplora

27

Twentyseven

20:14 The house on the prairie

The house on the prairie 21:06 How to kill the boss 2

22:58 Down to the North

02:25 The Best Man

TV2000

20:30 TG 2000

TG 2000 20:50 Soul

Soul 21:20 Persuasion

23:10 Bread and Roses

01:05 Angelus of Pope Francis

Angelus of Pope Francis 01:20 Compline evening prayer

29

LA7d

20:35 Drop Dead Diva

Drop Dead Diva 21:30 Grey’s Anatomy

00:00 Damages

30

The 5

20:10 Love Is in The Air I, 142

Love Is in The Air I, 142 21:10 Recipe D’Amore – That’s Amore

22:55 Friends of Mary – 22

Friends of Mary – 22 01:26 Big Brother Vip

31

Real Time

8:00 pm The boss of the ceremonies

The boss of the ceremonies 21:25 Drag Race Italy

23:00 Drag Race Italia – After the Race

Drag Race Italia – After the Race 00:10 The Bad Skin Clinic

34

Cine34

21:06 Ricky & Barabba

22:49 I do the boat

I do the boat 00:54 The repeater winks at the headmaster

The repeater winks at the headmaster 02:26 Me, Emmanuelle

Me, Emmanuelle 04:26 Those that matter

35

Focus

20:15 Life Goes On – the Circle of Life – Wonderful Nature

Life Goes On – the Circle of Life – Wonderful Nature 21:15 Desert Eddies and Purple Planets – Oddities of This World II

22:15 Angelic Clouds and Demonic Mists – Oddities of This World i

Angelic Clouds and Demonic Mists – Oddities of This World i 23:15 The Season of Plenty – Wild Romania

The Season of Plenty – Wild Romania 00:15 Wild Canary Islands

38

Yellow

21:10 Vera

23:10 Shetland

01:20 Tatort – Crime scene

03:15 A Crime to Remember

39

TOP Crime

20:16 The Assassin is the Butler! – The Closer i

The Assassin is the Butler! – The Closer i 21:10 From six to nine – Colombo

22:57 The World’s Oldest Motive – Alfred Hitchcock Presents II

The World’s Oldest Motive – Alfred Hitchcock Presents II 23:23 Stolen Heart – Alfred Hitchcock Presents III-IV

Stolen Heart – Alfred Hitchcock Presents III-IV 23:49 Poirot: the Tamer

49

Italy 2

20:10 Children in Danger! the Evil Master’s Plan – One Piece

Children in Danger! the Evil Master’s Plan – One Piece 20:40 The New World Shakes – Caesar Clown’s Evil Experiment

The New World Shakes – Caesar Clown’s Evil Experiment 21:05 A New Mother – Mom

21:25 High Morality – Mom

21:55 Bad Hand and Good Hand – Mom

22:20 Friends Again – Mom

Friends Again – Mom 22:45 Horse Fever – Mom

Horse Fever – Mom 23:15 Hidden – With no way out

00:55 The Eye

02:40 Amityville III

52

DMAX

21:20 BORDER SECURITY: BORDER LAND

23:15 BORDER SECURITY: LATIN AMERICA

00:10 Destination fear

Destination fear 02:55 Contact

Contact 04:45 Trademark

54

Rai History