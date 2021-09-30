TV Guide Friday 1 October 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





TV Guide Friday 1st October 2021

What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide for Friday 1 October 2021 with the programs of the first 9 channels and the subdivision between TV series and free-to-air and pay movies. New appointments for Tale and Which on Rai 1, Grande Fratello Vip on Canale 5, NCIS and Bull on Rai 2 in first viewing. The Equalizer debuts on Sky Investigation.

Rai 1

18:50 hours The legacy

8:00 pm Tg 1

20:30 The usual unknown

21:25 Such and what Show 2021

00:00 Tv7

Rai 2

18:50 hours A million little things 2 × 02 1st Tv

19:40 NCIS 15 × 09

20:30 Tg2

21:05 TG 2 Post

21:20 hours NCIS 18 × 14 1st Tv

10:05 pm Bull 5 × 11 1st Tv

23:00 Dante (doc)

Rai 3

19:30 TG R

8:00 pm Blob

20:20 hours Via dei Matti n0

20:45 A Place in the Sun

21:20 hours Prof.

23:15 Dear Martian

Channel 5

18:50 hours Free fall

20:00 Tg5

20:35 Paperissima Sprint (show)

21:45 hours GF Vip 6

01:25 Tg5



Italy 1

19:30 CSI 11

20:30 NCIS 3

21:20 hours Rambo 3

Chapter 3 of the John Rambo saga, with Sylvester Stallone. Rambo leaves for Afghanistan to free his former colonel, hostage of the Soviets

23:30 Lone Survivor

Based on a true story and starring Mark Wahlberg, with Eric Bana. The incredible adventure of 4 Navy Seal on a secret mission in Afghanistan.

Network 4

19:40 hours Storm of love 1st Tv

20:30 Italy tonight – Info

9.30 pm Fourth Degree

00:51 The Enemy Within 1 × 03 1st Tv

La7

18:00 Ghost Whisperer

8:00 pm TgLa7

20:30 On air

21:20 Live propaganda

00.45 am Tg

Tv8 (Sky 125)

19:30 Alessandro Borghese – Rich Dish 1st tv

20:25 Guess My Age 1st Tv

9.30 pm Gomorrah 4 × 03-04

23:30 Masterchef 10 × 09-10

Nine (Sky 149)

19:30 Hells Kitchen

20:30 Deal with It 1a Tv

9.30 pm Brothers of Crozza 1st Tv

22:50 The 1st tv confession

TV Series and Movies on TV – TV Guide Friday 1st October 2021

The TV series in the clear

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:10 Until the last beat 1 × 03-04

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:10 Until the last beat 1 × 03-04
Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9.20 pm Inspector Barnaby

Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 Chicago Crossover PD 7 × 07-08

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

Sky Atlantic (ch. 110 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Britannia 3 × 05-06 1st Tv

Sky Atlantic (ch. 110 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Britannia 3 × 05-06 1st Tv
Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Outlander 2 × 11-12

Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm The Equalizer 1 × 01-02 1st Tv

Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 How I Mey Your Mother 9 × 01-02-03-04

PremiumCrime (ch. 118) at 9.15 pm Deception 1 × 13

Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm God Friended Me 2 × 03-04

Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm The Originals 4 × 03-04

the F (ch. 135) at 21:10 Gentleman Jack 1 × 04-05

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Click here for the Netflix catalog; Here for the Prime Video catalog Click here for the StarzPlay catalog Here for the Apple Tv + catalog Click here for the Infinity catalog Here for the TIMVISION catalog Click here for the Sky Box Sets and NowTV catalog Here for the Disney + catalog

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 9.15 pm Last Vegas

Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman, Michael Douglas and Kevin Kline are 4 mature childhood friends who meet again to celebrate the bachelor party of one of them.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Look Away – The look of evil

Maria has an absent family and at school she goes constantly unnoticed until she finds comfort in Airam, her reflection in the mirror that seems to have a life of its own and moved by evil instincts.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 Hereafter

Engaging drama film directed by C. Eastwood. The parallel stories of three characters who have a special relationship with the afterlife.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 What will people say

Nisha, daughter of Pakistani immigrants in Norway, is sixteen and has a double life: in the family she is a perfect Pakistani daughter. Outside the home she is a normal Norwegian girl. When one night her father surprises her at home in the company of a peer he decides to send her back to her homeland forcing her into submission.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 The English lover

Bored with middle-class life, a mother of a family meets a worker towards whom she feels an irresistible attraction …

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 21:10 Garage Sale Mistery – Murder in D minor

Jennifer wins at an auction a plan that belonged to a well-known philanthropist who died from just to 92 years. Jennifer’s friend Dean takes the piano to his lab to restore it, ma

Tv2000 (ch. 28 dtt 156 Sky) at 20:50 Everyday heroes

A 12-year-old faces the death of his mother, with an absent father thanks to the help of two artist and particular uncles.

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 Rosamunde Pilcher: When you least expect it

Bruno, after only two days, is madly in love with Sophie, but she is engaged to a scammer who has ruined her family.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 My wife goes back to school

Valentina suffers from her poor culture and decides, against the advice of her husband, to enroll in a boarding school to obtain a diploma.

Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:20 The Nun The vocation of evil

Horror spin-off of The Conjuring – The Enfield case. A priest and a novice are commissioned by the Vatican to shed light on the suicide of a young nun

Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 The Medallion

Thanks to a medallion obtained by accident, a Hong Kong inspector finds himself possessing supernatural abilities.

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm The perfect prey

Gripping thriller starring Liam Neeson. A private investigator is hired by a drug trafficker to find the ruthless killers who killed his wife (USA 2014)

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm The good wife

Gripping thriller starring Liam Neeson. A private investigator is hired by a drug dealer to find the ruthless killers who killed his wife (USA 2014)

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm That train to Yuma

James Mangold directs Russell Crowe and Christian Bale in the remake of the famous 1957 western. Outlaw Ben Wade is taken by train to Yuma prison to be tried (USA 2007)

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Fifth adventure for Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter. The young wizard discovers the existence of a secret association that wants to kill Voldemort, who is about to return to Hogwarts (GBR 2007)

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 The Adventurers The Adventurers

Treasure hunt in an action with Andy Lau and Jean Reno. The most famous of the French detecives chases the three best thieves in the world, who have scored the heist of the century (CHN / HKG 2017)

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Shadows

Carlo Lavagna directs a thriller set in the dark of the woods. A strict mother forces her daughters to live as a recluse in an abandoned hotel to protect them from a shocking truth (ITA 2020)

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 A woman as a friend

Giovanni Veronesi directs Fabio De Luigi in a romantic comedy with Laetitia Casta. When her best friend decides to get married, Francesco discovers he is in love with her (ITA 2014)

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 USS Indianapolis

Nicolas Cage in a war action based on a true story. 1945: the Japanese attack the American cruiser that carried the first atomic bomb, causing an epochal disaster (USA 2016)

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Dream Team

Omar Sy and Franck Dubosc in a funny football comedy. A former football champion, alcoholic and in ruins, agrees to coach a shabby fishing team in Brittany (FRA 2012)

Premium Cinema 1 9.15 pm Survivor

Thriller with Milla Jovovich and Pierce Brosnan. Accused of crimes she did not commit, Kate will have to defend herself from the police and a ruthless killer.

Premium Cinema 2 9.15 pm The theory of everything

Biopic about the physicist Stephen Hawking, starring an amazing Eddie Redmayne and winner of an Academy Award and three Golden Globes

Premium Cinema 3 9.15 pm All very nice

Two future fathers, Paolo Ruffini and Frank Matano, awaiting the birth of their respective children, are drawn into a series of comical misadventures.



For all other Films, Documentaries of Sky channels, here the TV Guide



Tonight on TV TV Guide Friday 1 October 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.20 pm Art Night

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.20 pm Art Night
Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 Bake Off Italia 1st tv

Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Santa Sofia A secular legacy 1aTV

DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm Engineering Impossible 1a Tv

Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct GF Vip

Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm The Royals: Secret Holidays + The treasures of the crown 1aTv

Sky Art (ch. 120/400) 9.15 pm Aznavour by Charles

Sky Documentaries (ch 122/402) 9.15 pm Jimmy Carter Rock'n roll President 1a Tv

Sky Nature (ch 124/404) 9.15 pm The wild border of America face to face with the North

Blaze (ch. 127) at 21:00 Lego Masters Australia 1st tv

Comedy Central (ch. 129) at 21:00 Made in the south

MTV (ch. 131) 9:05 pm Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Red shrimp (ch 132) 9.30 pm Giorgione on the way

(ch 132) 9.30 pm Giorgione on the way Sky Sport One 20:30 Lecce – Monza

Sky Sport One 20:30 Lecce – Monza
Sky Sport Soccer 8.45 pm Cagliari – Venice

Sky Sport Football 8.30 pm Cologne – Greuther Furth

8.30 pm Cologne – Greuther Furth Sky Sport Arena 21:00 Barcelona – Alba

Movies, TV series, Documentaries always available in streaming on Netflix, Amazon, TIMVISION, NowTV / SkyOnDemand, Infinity

