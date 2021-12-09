TV Guide Friday 10 December 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





TV Guide Friday 10 December 2021

What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide for Friday 10 December 2021 with the programs of the first 9 channels and the subdivision between TV series and free-to-air and pay movies. Third appointment with The Voice Senior on Rai 1, the Big Brother Vip continues on Canale 5, last appointments with The Good Doctor and The Resident on Rai 2, new appointments with Le Iene on Italia 1, Propaganda Live on La7.

Rai 1

18:50 The legacy

8:00 pm Tg 1

20:30 Usual Unknowns

21:30 The Voice Senior

00:05 Tv7

Rai 2

18:50 Blue Bloods

19:40 Bull 2 ​​× 05

20:30 Tg2

21:05 TG 2 Post

21:20 The Good Doctor 4 × 20 Season finale 1st Tv

22:05 The Resident 3 × 15-16 1st Tv

23:45 Vitalia – At the origins of the party

Rai 3

19:30 TG R

8:00 pm Blob

20:20 What Next?

20:45 A Place in the Sun

21:20 Black Mafia doc 1st Tv

23:25 Fiorella’s version

Channel 5

18:50 Free fall

8:00 pm Tg5

20:35 Strip the news (show)

21:45 GF Vip 6

01:25 Tg5



Italy 1

19:30 CSI 13

20:30 NCIS 6

21:20 The hyenas scandal in the anti-mafia

1:10 The Possession Evil lives within her

Horror with Kyra Sedgwick. A little girl named Em opens a wooden box and, obsessed with what she sees, begins to behave strangely.

Network 4

19:40 Storm of love 1st Tv

20:30 Italy tonight – Info

21:30 Fourth Degree

00:51 The Enemy Within 1 × 12 1st Tv

La7

18:00 Ghost Whisperer

8:00 pm TgLa7

20:30 On air

21:20 Live propaganda

00.45 Tg

Tv8 (Sky 125)

19:30 Alessandro Borghese – Rich Dish 1st tv

20:25 Guess My Age 1st Tv

21:30 Italia’s Got Talent – Best of

23:30 Scary Movie 5

Dan and his wife Jody are called to take care of their three grandchildren… but their professional menage will suffer!



Nine (Sky 149)

19:30 Hells Kitchen

20:30 Deal with It

21:30 Brothers of Crozza 1st Tv

22:50 The 1st tv confession

TV Series and Movies on TV – TV Guide Friday 10 December 2021

The TV series in the clear

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:10 Blanca 1 × 03

(ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:10 Blanca 1 × 03 Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:20 Alexandra 1 × 05

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:20 Alexandra 1 × 05 Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 Chicago PD 4 × 09-10

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

Sky Atlantic (ch. 110 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Gomorrah 5 × 07-08 1st Tv

(ch. 110 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 5 × 07-08 1st Tv Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Hippocrates – Residents in Ward 1 × 03-04 1st tv

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm 1 × 03-04 1st tv Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Law & Order: SVU 21 × 15-16

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 21 × 15-16 Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 How I Met Your Mother 9 × 21-22-23-24

(ch. 116) at 21:00 9 × 21-22-23-24 PremiumCrime (ch. 118) 9.15 pm Animal Kingdom 5 × 10 1st Tv

(ch. 118) 9.15 pm 5 × 10 1st Tv Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionist 1 × 01-02

(ch 126) at 9.15 pm 1 × 01-02 Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm The Originals 5 × 10-11

(ch 128) 9.15 pm 5 × 10-11 the F (ch. 135) at 21:10 Poldark 5 × 05-06

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 Interstellar

Desertification threatens the survival of humanity. The interstellar journey of a group of astronauts in search of new habitable planets.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Salt

The highly decorated CIA agent Evelyn Salt ends up at the center of an international conspiracy. A Russian spy reveals that the Russian President will be assassinated on the occasion of his visit to the United States and that the agent at the center of this plot is Evelyn Salt.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 The pale knight

An unscrupulous man wants to appropriate the lands of the gold seekers but will be thwarted by a mysterious preacher.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 A little favor

Stephanie, little Miles’ young single mom, enjoys running a popular cooking blog. His life is turned upside down by meeting Emily, the eccentric and charismatic mother of a schoolmate of Miles.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 Double Love

Chloé, a rather fragile girl with depression, decides to start psychotherapy and falls in love with Paul, her analyst. The two don’t take long to move in together, but he seems to be hiding something.

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 21:10 The House on the Prairie – Rose’s Disappearance

During the Christmas preparations, Rose Wilder is kidnapped by a woman who recently lost her daughter. While looking for Laura, Almanzo and Mr Edwards meet an orphaned child who is entrusted to the woman

Tv2000 (ch. 28 dtt 156 Sky) at 21:10 Once Once

An Irish musician who makes a living by fixing appliances and playing on the streets, meets a single mother, a Czech multi-instrumentalist. Their common passion drives them to help each other make their dreams come true.

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 Coming home for Christmas

It’s Christmas, and Kate would like to reunite the family in the old house. Problem is, someone else lives there now.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 The policewoman on the morality squad

A policewoman, Edwige Fenech, who is investigating a prostitution ring, gets hired as a stripper in a nightclub.



Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:20 The Witch

New England, 1630. A farming family accuses their young daughter of witchcraft when their youngest son mysteriously disappears.

Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 The Medallion

Thanks to a medallion obtained by accident, a Hong Kong inspector finds himself possessing supernatural abilities.

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Gomorrah 5 × 07-08 1st tv

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Suburbicon

Suburbicon is a quiet Californian neighborhood in which, after a mysterious murder, a seemingly perfect family is forced to resort to blackmail and revenge to survive.

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pmChristmas at 8Bit

In 1980s Chicago, ten-year-old Jake Doylem is determined to get a Nintendo console before everyone else.

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Baby Boss

Tim, a seven-year-old boy, discovers that his little brother, Boss Baby, is actually a spy on a secret mission and is forced to help him solve a complicated situation that leads them into a fight between puppies and children.

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Arthur and Merlin Knights of Camelot

Worn out by war, King Arthur returns home after decades spent abroad fighting the Roman Empire. In his absence, however, the illegitimate son has taken steps to corrupt all that was good in the throne of Camelot. Tired, Arthur will have to join forces with those of the old wizard Merlin and the most faithful Knights of the Round Table to try to take back the crown.

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Militia

Thriller centered around a shooting at a funeral of a policeman who reveals the existence of a traitor in a group of militiamen

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Sideways Traveling with Jack

Two friends analyze their lives during a long drive through California vineyards.

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Mother

When a famous poet and his young wife welcome two unexpected guests into their home, disturbing episodes begin to occur and their idyllic relationship turns into a hellish nightmare.

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Forever Young

Four characters are forced to deal with advancing age. Franco is a seventy year old full of energy who suddenly feels old in the face of the birth of his first grandson. Angela is about to turn fifty and has a complicated romantic relationship with a 20-year-old. Diego realizes he is too old to deejay on a radio.

Premium Cinema 1 9.15 pm The Departed

Four Oscars for Martin Scorsese’s masterpiece, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon. In Boston, a mole infiltrates boss Costello’s gang.

Premium Cinema 2 9.15 pm Baloon The wind of freedom

From a true story. Summer 1979: Two German families try to escape East Germany aboard a homemade hot air balloon. But something will go wrong.

Premium Cinema 3 9.15 pm The gang of Santas

The director of “Perfect Strangers” directs Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo. Three Santas, caught climbing a building, are taken to the police station.



For all the other Films, Documentaries of the Sky channels, here the TV Guide



Tonight on TV TV Guide Friday 10 December 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.20 pm Art Night

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.20 pm Art Night Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 Bake Off Italia 1st tv

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 Bake Off Italia 1st tv Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm An order in chaos Giorgio Parisi nobel 2021 for physics 1st tv

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm An order in chaos Giorgio Parisi nobel 2021 for physics 1st tv DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm Lost engineering 1st tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm Lost engineering 1st tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct GF Vip

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct GF Vip Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Four weddings + Meghan Markle The story of a father 1aTv

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Four weddings + Meghan Markle The story of a father 1aTv Sky Art (ch. 120/400) 9.15 pm Freda Kelly The Beatles Secretary

(ch. 120/400) 9.15 pm Freda Kelly The Beatles Secretary Sky Documentaries (ch 122/402) 9.15 pm Turkey at war – From Ataturk to Erdogan

(ch 122/402) 9.15 pm Turkey at war – From Ataturk to Erdogan Sky Nature (ch 124/404) 9.15 pm In the wild blue

(ch 124/404) 9.15 pm In the wild blue Blaze (ch. 127) at 21:00 Lego Masters Australia 1st tv

(ch. 127) at 21:00 Lego Masters Australia 1st tv Comedy Central (ch. 129) at 21:00 Comedy Central Presenta

(ch. 129) at 21:00 Comedy Central Presenta MTV (ch. 131) at 21:10 Floribama Shore

(ch. 131) at 21:10 Floribama Shore Red shrimp (ch 132) 9.00 pm Giorgione walking 1st tv

(ch 132) 9.00 pm Giorgione walking 1st tv Sky Sport Uno at 20:30 Ternana – Benevento

Football 21:00 Brentford – Watford

