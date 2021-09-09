TV Guide Friday 10 September 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





TV Guide Friday 10 September 2021

What’s on TV tonight on the top 9 channels? The TV Guide Friday 10 September 2021

Rai 1

18:50 hours Chain reaction

20:00 Tg 1

20:30 Seat Music Awards

Second evening from the Verona Arena

Rai 2

5.15 pm U.21 Italy – Luxembourg

19:40 hours NCIS 15 × 04

20:30 Tg2

21:05 hours TG 2 Post

21:20 hours NCIS 18 × 12 1st Tv

22:55 Crimes in Paradise 1 × 07-08

Rai 3

20:35 hours Here Venice Cinema

8.45 pm A Place in the Sun

21:45 hours 5 is the Perfect number

Peppino Lo Cicero, a retired Camorra killer, is proud of the career his son is undertaking in the criminal hierarchy. When he is killed in an ambush, revenge is the only possible way for a man of honor like him.

23:20 hours My passion

Channel 5

18:50 hours Free fall

20:00 Tg5

20:35 hours Paperissima Sprint (show)

21:35 hours A Star Is Born

Replica of the film with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

00:25 hours Tg5



Italy 1

19:30 CSI 10

20:30 NCIS 2

21:20 hours Shark – The First Shark

Jason Statham as Jonas, a marine explorer who will have to hunt down a prehistoric ancestor of sharks who has awakened bringing death and destruction.

23:40 hours Deep Blue 3

Network 4

19:40 hours Storm of love 1st Tv

20:30 Italy tonight – Info

9.30 pm Fourth Degree

00:51 hours September 11: The Falling Man (Doc)

The iconic 9/11 jumper image of a man falling from the North Tower of the World Trade Center has multiple effects.

La7

18:00 The Good Wife

20:00 TgLa7

20:30 On air

21:20 Live propaganda

23:55 The Great Cold

Tv8 (Sky 125)

19:00 4 Restaurants

8:15 pm 4 hotels

9.30 pm Gomorrah 3 × 9-10

11:30 pm Masterchef 10 × 03-04

Nine (Sky 149)

19:30 Nightmare Restaurants – All in 24 hours

20:30 Deal with It

9.30 pm I feel the earth turn 1st TV

Unpublished theatrical performance by the Sicilian comedian Teresa Mannino.

23:40 hours 11 September – I was there

TV Series and Movies on TV – TV Guide Friday 10 September 2021

The TV series in the clear

Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 Poirot

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

Sky Atlantic (ch. 110 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Chernobyl 1 × 03-04-05

(ch. 110 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 1 × 03-04-05 Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Outlander 2 × 05-06

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm 2 × 05-06 Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Coroner 3 × 05-06 1st Tv

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 3 × 05-06 1st Tv Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 LA’s Finest 2 × 09-10

(ch. 116) at 21:00 2 × 09-10 PremiumCrime (ch. 118) at 9.15 pm Deception 1 × 07-08

(ch. 118) at 9.15 pm 1 × 07-08 Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm God Friended Me 1 × 17-18

(ch 126) at 9.15 pm 1 × 17-18 Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm The Originals 3 × 19-20

(ch 128) 9.15 pm 3 × 19-20 the F (ch. 135) at 21:10 War of the Worlds 1 × 02-03

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 9.15 pm One and a half Spy

A CIA agent, as a bullied boy, recruits a former comrade for a spy mission.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 The sleepless man

For a year, the metalworker Trevor Reznik has been consumed with insomnia. The presence of the mysterious Ivan triggers a confused obsession in him: is someone plotting to drive him mad?

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 Death makes you beautiful

Helen, a writer, has an affair with Ernest, a plastic surgeon but Madeleine arrives ready to take Helen’s place.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 The Genius of the scam

Roy, an obsessive-compulsive con man, is reunited with his daughter to teach her the art of deception. Is it to be trusted? From the novel by Eric Garcia.

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:10 In his place – As long as it ends well

The twins Damiano and Chicco have opposite characters and have not seen each other for fifteen years until their father Cesare decides that the time has come to make them reconcile by launching an ultimatum: they will have the family inheritance only if for a month each one lives in the shoes of the other!

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 Portrait of the Bourgeoisie in black

Italian Scandal Cycle – A young musician becomes the mistress of a mature piano teacher, but courts a beautiful middle-class girl.

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) 9.10 pm Garage Sale Mistery – The Crimes of Pandora’s Box

Jennifer and Danielle receive a puzzle box from a woman that belonged to her mother-in-law, who just died falling down the stairs. The same woman dies the next day, she too in the same way.

Tv2000 (call 28 dtt 156 Sky) at 20:50 A Doctor, a man

A doctor discovers he has throat cancer and for the first time in his career, he understands what it means to be sick.

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 Rosamunde Pilcher: A Complex History

When a helicopter pilot dies, Dana, his wife, holds Ray responsible and the man is fired. But Dana will have to change her mind.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 The high school student in the repeating class

Discovered the betrayal of her boyfriend, the high school student Angela, G. Guida, gives him the same treatment.

Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:20 Crime in Saint-Affrique 1aTV

In Saint-Affrique, Aveyorn, a well-known farmer is killed.



Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:20 Doomsday

A team of soldiers and scientists is sent to Scotland to discover the origin of a deadly virus.

Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 Thunderbolt – Deadly Challenge

Alfred is a mechanic for a car racing team who ends up in a bad business with criminals, who kidnap his little sister.

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Lassie comes home

Adventurous remake of the film based on the book by Eric Knight. Ended up in a family that mistreats him, Lassie faces many dangers in order to reunite with his owner Florian (GER 2020)

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Try to catch me

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks in a biopic directed by Steven Spielberg. The true story of Frank Abagnale, the brilliant scammer on whose trail a stubborn FBI agent sets out (USA 2002)

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) at 9.45pm Surf’s Up – The King of the waves

A surf-loving penguin is selected to participate in a competition organized in honor of his sporting idol, the legendary Big Z (USA 2007)



Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Second chapter on the young wizard created by writer JK Rowling. Harry faces a diabolical presence that petrifies his victims and uncovers the secret of a mysterious room (USA 2002)

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 The Legend of the Vampire Hunter

Benjamin Walker and Dominic Cooper in a mix of action, fantasy and story produced by Tim Burton. Young Abraham Lincoln declares war on vampires responsible for his mother’s death (USA 2012)

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Arctic

Mads Mikkelsen in a tearing story of survival in the ice. Following a plane crash, a man is stranded in the Arctic. He will travel to find salvation (ISL 2018)

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 If you run away, I’ll marry you

Julia Roberts and Richard Gere together again in the romantic comedy from the director of ‘Pretty Woman’. A journalist in search of scoop investigates a girl who flees to the altar (USA 1999)

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Came to the world

Sergio Castellitto directs Penelope Cruz and Emile Hirsch on the way to Sarajevo. The widow of a photographer who died in the Balkan war wants to reconnect with her son (ITA / SPA 2012)

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 SMS – In Disguise

Comedy with Vincenzo Salemme and Giorgio Panariello. The love life of Tommaso, married to Chicca, gets complicated when he accidentally sends a hot text message to a friend’s wife (ITA 2007)

Premium Cinema 1 9.15 pm Bus 657

From the novel “Heist” by SC Sepher, a breathtaking thriller starring Robert De Niro. A father is willing to do anything to cure his seriously ill daughter.

Premium Cinema 2 9.15 pm Mandela: The road to freedom greases it

Based on the autobiography written by the anti-apartheid revolutionary and former South African President Nelson Mandela and starring Idris Elba.

Premium Cinema 3 9.15 pm Friends like us

Comedy on the road with the comic duo Pio & Amedeo. Having skipped Pio’s marriage, the two friends leave Foggia to go to Rome, then to Milan to Amsterdam.



For all the other Films, Documentaries of the Sky channels, here the TV Guide



Tonight on TV TV Guide Friday 10 September 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) at 20:20 Art Night

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) at 20:20 Art Night Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 Bake Off Italia 1st tv

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 Bake Off Italia 1st tv Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Super Skyscrapers 1aTV

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Super Skyscrapers 1aTV DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm Engineering Impossible 1a Tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm Engineering Impossible 1a Tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) 9.10 pm My Free Song (concert tribute to Lucio Battisti)

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) 9.10 pm My Free Song (concert tribute to Lucio Battisti) Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm The Royals: Carlo and Camilla + Harry the rebel 1aTv

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm The Royals: Carlo and Camilla + Harry the rebel 1aTv Sky Art (ch. 120/400) 9.15 pm The Go-Go’s

(ch. 120/400) 9.15 pm The Go-Go’s Sky Documentaries (ch 122/402) 9.15 pm Foreign Fighters – At the Service of Jihad 1st tv

(ch 122/402) 9.15 pm Foreign Fighters – At the Service of Jihad 1st tv Sky Nature (ch 124/404) 9.15 pm The secrets of wild Australia + The wild seasons of Australia

(ch 124/404) 9.15 pm The secrets of wild Australia + The wild seasons of Australia Blaze (ch. 127) 9.00 pm David Hasselhoof: Supercars from the 80s

(ch. 127) 9.00 pm David Hasselhoof: Supercars from the 80s Comedy Central (ch. 129) at 21:00 Comedy Central Presents

(ch. 129) at 21:00 Comedy Central Presents MTV (ch. 131) 9:05 pm Jersey Shore Family Vacation

(ch. 131) 9:05 pm Jersey Shore Family Vacation Red shrimp (ch 132) 9.30 pm Giorgione on the way

