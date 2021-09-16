TV Guide Friday 17 September 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





TV Guide Friday 17 September 2021

Rai 1

18:50 hours Chain reaction

20:00 Tg 1

20:30 The usual unknown

21:25 hours Such and what Show 2021

00:00 Tv7

Rai 2

5.15 pm Italy – Moldova qual. women’s world cup

19:40 hours NCIS Los Angeles 9 × 07

20:30 Tg2

21:05 hours TG 2 Post

21:20 hours NCIS 18 × 13 1st Tv

10:05 pm Bull 5 × 09-10 1st Tv

23:40 hours Dante (doc)

Rai 3

19:30 TG R

20:00 Blob

20:20 hours Via dei Matti n0

8.45 pm A Place in the Sun

21:20 hours Dolceroma

Andrea Serrano is an aspiring writer who is forced to work in a morgue waiting for the big break of his life. Which finally arrives. A great film producer, Oscar Martello, has decided to bring his novel to the big screen. But the available capital is modest, the director is incompetent and the result is disastrous. The protagonist, Jacaranda Ponti instigated by her agent Milly, fearing repercussions to her career, destroys all the hard drives that contain the edited film.

11.10 pm My Passion – Noemi

Channel 5

18:50 hours Free fall

20:00 Tg5

20:35 hours Paperissima Sprint (show)

21:35 hours GF Vip 6

01:25 am Tg5



Italy 1

19:30 CSI 11

20:30 NCIS 3

21:20 hours Rambo

Cult movie with Sylvester Stallone. Rambo is a Vietnam veteran orphan of close friends on the war front, hated by everyone, respected only by the commander.

23:20 hours The Specialist

Detective film with Sylvester Stallone and Sharon Stone. A blonde hires a former CIA agent to kill whoever slaughtered her parents.



Network 4

19:40 hours Storm of love 1st Tv

20:30 Italy tonight – Info

9.30 pm Fourth Degree

00:51 hours The Enemy Within 1 × 01 1st Tv

La7

18:00 The Good Wife

20:00 TgLa7

20:30 On air

21:20 hours Live propaganda

00.45 am Tg

Tv8 (Sky 125)

19:00 4 Restaurants

8:15 pm 4 hotels

9.30 pm Gomorrah 3 × 11-12

11:30 pm Masterchef 10 × 05-06

Nine (Sky 149)

19:30 Nightmare Restaurants – All in 24 hours

20:30 Deal with It

9.30 pm I was born on 23

Unpublished theatrical performance by the Sicilian comedian Teresa Mannino.

23:20 hours Undressed

The TV series in the clear

Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 Chicago Crossover Fire 8 × 04 Med 5 × 04 PD 7 × 04

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

Sky Atlantic (ch. 110 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Britannia 3 × 01-02 1st Tv

(ch. 110 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 3 × 01-02 1st Tv Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Outlander 2 × 07-08

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm 2 × 07-08 Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Coroner 3 × 07-08 1st Tv

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 3 × 07-08 1st Tv Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 LA’s Finest 2 × 11-12

(ch. 116) at 21:00 2 × 11-12 PremiumCrime (ch. 118) at 9.15 pm Deception 1 × 09-10

(ch. 118) at 9.15 pm 1 × 09-10 Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm God Friended Me 1 × 19-20

(ch 126) at 9.15 pm 1 × 19-20 Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm The Originals 3 × 21-22

(ch 128) 9.15 pm 3 × 21-22 the F (ch. 135) at 21:10 Gentleman Jack 1 × 01-02

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 9.15 pm The Accountant

Ben Affleck is a mathematical genius with an obsessive personality who looks after the wealth of great criminals undercover. But soon the truth will emerge

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 The Midnight Man

Alex finds instructions from an ancient game in the attic which, if followed correctly, can awaken the evil “midnight man”. The girl, together with her friends, begins to play.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 Deep Impact

Disaster movie with a stellar cast. A comet is on a collision course with our planet. There is only one year left for the inevitable impact.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Something is changed

New York City, 1990s. Melvin, a misanthropic writer, ends up traveling with a waitress and a neighbor. Will she be able to find love?

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) 9.10 pm Love the sun and the other stars – As long as it ends well

Primo and Michela are two teenage friends who have always been friends who, on the spur of the sex education lessons held by Prof Russo, decide to “explore” their bodies and make love together. The news upsets the already shaky couple lives of their parents who still treat them as children.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 The porn world of two sisters

Emanuelle, fleeing from the toxic relationship with her abusive husband, believes she is finding comfort in the arms of a man younger than her.

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) 9.10 pm Garage Sale Mistery – Death mask

Jennifer finds Carmen Day’s body in a warehouse where a funeral mask depicting Carmen’s face is found among the goods

Tv2000 (call 28 dtt 156 Sky) at 20:50 Marvi’s room

Bessie, who lives with her elderly and sick father and aunt, discovers she has leukemia.

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 Rosamunde Pilcher: A love that returns

Helen, mayor of a small Cornish village, is happily experiencing a flashback. But the situation turns out to be very complicated.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 The high school seduces the professors

The beautiful Angela is sent to Puglia, where her uncle is the principal of a high school. The girl will have to seduce a stiff professor.

Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:20 Crime in Saint-Affrique 1aTV

In Saint-Affrique, Aveyorn, a well-known farmer is killed.



Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:20 Spy by chance

From the universe of The Conjuring, the Annabelle prequel. In the Mullins orphanage, a group of girls awaken the demon Annabelle.

Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 Thunderbolt – Deadly Challenge

Jackie, the unsuccessful rep, one day becomes a hero by foiling a bank robbery. But this sudden fame hides an even bigger surprise …

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm The Minamata case

Johnny Depp in the Sky Original biopic. 1971: photographer Eugene Smith investigates cases of poisoning in a Japanese village, caused by pollution of the chemical industries (ARE / GBR / USA 2020)

Cinema Two (ch. 302) at 9.45pm The Minamata case

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm Hostage

Action with Bruce Willis. Moving to a provincial city, a Los Angeles policeman, former negotiator, will have to manage the kidnapping of a family by some criminals (GER / USA 2005)

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Thompson and Gary Oldman in the third installment of the saga. Harry discovers that the dangerous criminal Sirius Black is coming to Hogwarts to kill him (USA 2004))

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 The Green Hornet

Michel Gondry directs Seth Rogen and Cameron Diaz in an action on the legendary masked executioner. A double-life publisher fights Los Angeles crime aided by his driver (USA 2011)

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Leatherface

The origins of one of the most infernal villains in horror cinema in the prequel to ‘Don’t Open That Door’. Four boys kidnap a nurse and escape from a psychiatric clinic (USA 2017)

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Motherface

Garry Marshall (Pretty Woman) directs a comedy with Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson and Julia Roberts. Mother’s Day intertwines the destinies of 4 women between loves and secrets to hide (USA 2016)

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 The girl in the painting

Gugu Mbatha-Raw in the biography of Dido Elizabeth Belle. England, late 1700s: daughter of an English admiral and an African slave, Dido is educated by an aristocratic uncle (GBR 2013)

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Austin Powers the spy who tried

Mike Myers in the second chapter of the comic saga dedicated to the clumsy secret agent. Austin goes back in time to the 1960s to prevent Dr. Male from destroying Washington (USA 1999)

Premium Cinema 1 9.15 pm 15 minutes Murder madness in New Yorl

Thriller with Robert De Niro. Two policemen pursue dangerous criminals, who want to sell images of their “businesses” on television.

Premium Cinema 2 9.15 pm The darkest hour

Academy Award to Gary Oldman. 1940: Under the Nazi threat, England experiences one of its darkest moments, but Prime Minister Churchill leads the people.

Premium Cinema 3 9.15 pm The 2 usual idiots

Sequel to The Usual Idiots. The strange couple “father and son”, F. Mandelli and F. Biggio, is still the protagonist of gags to represent the worst Italian vices



Tonight on TV TV Guide Friday 17 September 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.20 pm Art Night

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.20 pm Art Night Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 Bake Off Italia 1st tv

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 Bake Off Italia 1st tv Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Super Skyscrapers 1aTV

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Super Skyscrapers 1aTV DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm Engineering Impossible 1a Tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm Engineering Impossible 1a Tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct GF Vip

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct GF Vip Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm The Royals: Harry and Meghan + Prince Philip 1aTv

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm The Royals: Harry and Meghan + Prince Philip 1aTv Sky Art (ch. 120/400) 9.15 pm Jodie Foster A life for Hollywood

(ch. 120/400) 9.15 pm Jodie Foster A life for Hollywood Sky Documentaries (ch 122/402) 9.15 pm The Bit Player – The man who invented the future 1st TV

(ch 122/402) 9.15 pm The Bit Player – The man who invented the future 1st TV Sky Nature (ch 124/404) 9.15 pm Natural Icons 1st Tv

(ch 124/404) 9.15 pm Natural Icons 1st Tv Blaze (ch. 127) 9.00 pm The birth of MTV

(ch. 127) 9.00 pm The birth of MTV Comedy Central (ch. 129) at 21:00 Comedy Central Presents

(ch. 129) at 21:00 Comedy Central Presents MTV (ch. 131) 9:05 pm Jersey Shore Family Vacation

(ch. 131) 9:05 pm Jersey Shore Family Vacation Red shrimp (ch 132) 9.30 pm Giorgione on the way

(ch 132) 9.30 pm Giorgione on the way Sky Sport One 20:30 Brescia – Crotone

20:30 Brescia – Crotone Sky Sport Football 21:00 Newcastle – Leeds

21:00 Newcastle – Leeds Sky Sport Arena 20:30 Hertha Berlin – Greuter Furth

20:30 Hertha Berlin – Greuter Furth DAZN 8.45pm Sassuolo – Turin

