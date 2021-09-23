TV Guide Friday 24 September 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





– Commercial break –

TV Guide Friday 24 September 2021

What’s on TV tonight on the top 9 channels? The TV Guide Friday 24 September 2021

Rai 1

18:50 hours Chain reaction

20:00 Tg 1

20:30 The usual unknown

21:25 hours Such and what Show 2021

00:00 Tv7

Rai 2

18:50 hours A million little things 2 × 02 1st Tv

19:40 hours NCIS 15 × 09

20:30 Tg2

21:05 hours TG 2 Post

21:20 hours NCIS 18 × 14 1st Tv

10:05 pm Bull 5 × 11 1st Tv

23:00 Dante (doc)

Rai 3

19:30 TG R

20:00 Blob

20:20 hours Via dei Matti n0

8.45 pm A Place in the Sun

21:20 hours I am not a killer

Deputy Commissioner Francesco Prencipe leaves the house to join his best friend, Judge Giovanni Mastropaolo, whom he has not seen for almost two years. Two hours by car for a few words interview. A question. An answer. That same morning the judge is found dead, shot to the head by a gunshot. Francesco is the last to have seen him. Only his footprints in the house. Its only time to kill.

11:15 pm The big story

Channel 5

18:50 hours Free fall

20:00 Tg5

20:35 hours Paperissima Sprint (show)

21:35 hours GF Vip 6

01:25 am Tg5



Italy 1

19:30 CSI 11

20:30 NCIS 3

21:20 hours Rambo 2

Rambo sequel with Sylvester Stallone. John Rambo, forced into forced labor, agrees to return to Vietnam to free the imprisoned soldiers.

23:20 hours Act of Valor

Fictionalized chronicle of an authentic operation carried out by the Navy Seals: the discovery of a terrorist plot against the United States.



Network 4

19:40 hours Storm of love 1st Tv

20:30 Italy tonight – Info

9.30 pm Fourth Degree

00:51 hours The Enemy Within 1 × 02 1st Tv

La7

18:00 The Good Wife

20:00 TgLa7

20:30 On air

21:20 hours Live propaganda

00.45 am Tg

Tv8 (Sky 125)

19:00 4 Restaurants

8:15 pm 4 hotels

9.30 pm Gomorrah 4 × 01-02

11:30 pm Masterchef 10 × 07-08

Nine (Sky 149)

19:30 Nightmare Restaurants – All in 24 hours

20:30 Deal with It

9.30 pm Brothers of Crozza 1st Tv

22:50 hours The confession

TV Series and Movies on TV – TV Guide Friday 24 September 2021

The TV series in the clear

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:10 Until the last beat 1 × 01-02

(ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:10 Until the last beat 1 × 01-02 Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 Chicago Crossover PD 7 × 05-06

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

Sky Atlantic (ch. 110 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Britannia 3 × 03-04 1st Tv

(ch. 110 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 3 × 03-04 1st Tv Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Outlander 2 × 09-10

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm 2 × 09-10 Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Coroner 3 × 09-10 1st Tv

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 3 × 09-10 1st Tv Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 LA’s Finest 2 × 11-12

(ch. 116) at 21:00 2 × 11-12 PremiumCrime (ch. 118) at 9.15 pm Deception 1 × 11-12

(ch. 118) at 9.15 pm 1 × 11-12 Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm The Originals 4 × 01-02

(ch 126) at 9.15 pm 4 × 01-02 Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm The Originals 4 × 01-02

(ch 128) 9.15 pm 4 × 01-02 the F (ch. 135) at 21:10 Gentleman Jack 1 × 02-03

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Click here for the Netflix catalog; Click here for the Prime Video catalog Click here for the StarzPlay catalog Click here for the Apple Tv + catalog Click here for the Infinity catalog Click here for the TIMVISION catalog Click here for the Sky Box Sets and NowTV catalog Click here for the Disney + catalog

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 9.15 pm Wanted – Choose your destiny

Wesley Gibson’s existence changes drastically when he joins a group of executioners under the orders of Fate.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Thelma

The young Thelma moves to Oslo to attend university and here establishes a relationship with her peer Anja, but frequent illnesses herald the awakening of the incredible powers Thelma is endowed with.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 Joe Kidd

Western with Clint Eastwood. In New Mexico there is a clash between the Mexican native community and the white rancheros

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Fathers and Daughters

Jake Davis is a successful novelist who has been widowed in a car accident. Thus he finds himself, alone, raising his five-year-old daughter, Katie, amidst feelings of guilt that have never subsided and the pressures of the world. Once grown up, the girl tries to overcome the traumas of her childhood and to find her place in the world.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 Small lips

A veteran of the Great War, recovering from a country house, becomes infatuated with 12-year-old Eve and describes her Platonic love in a novel.

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 21:10 Garage Sale Mistery – Photograph of a murder

Larry Brady, photography enthusiast, is found dead during his 60th birthday party. Heir to his camera collection is his brother Scott ..

Tv2000 (ch. 28 dtt 156 Sky) at 20:50 Swing Kids Young Rebels

In 1942 Nazism banned jazz, in favor of national music such as waltzes or Wagner

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 Rosamunde Pilcher: A lost cause

Emily Grant is a well-known divorce attorney. After an evening of alcoholic excesses, she finds herself married to a colleague.

Loading... Advertisements

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 The high school student at the seaside with her dad’s friend

A man, afflicted by a rich and authoritarian wife, takes his lover to the sea with his family, disguising her as a nun.

Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:20 Crime in the Herault



Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:20 Annabelle 3

Third chapter of the horror saga dedicated to the demonic doll “Annabelle”, with Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in the role of demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren

Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 The snake in the shadow of the eagle

In China there are two martial arts schools left: while the master of one is ready to do anything to eliminate the members of the rival, the other trains a promising young man for the final battle.

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm 12 Soldiers

Chris Hemsworth and Michael Shannon in a war movie based on a true story. After 9/11, a US special team lands in Afghanistan to organize the war against Al Qaeda (USA 2018)

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Oslo

HBO biopic produced by Steven Spielberg, starring Andrew Scott and Ruth Wilson. 1993: with the mediation of a Norwegian minister, negotiations begin to sign peace between Israel and Palestine (USA 2021)



Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm In time

Andrew Niccol’s fantasy action with Justin Timberlake and Amanda Seyfried. In a future where everyone’s life is marked by a timer, a man escapes from a false murder charge (USA 2011)

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Mike Newell directs Daniel Radcliffe and Ralph Fiennes in the fourth installment of the saga. Harry Potter participates in a tournament between schools of magic, over which the reincarnate Voldemort looms (GBR / USA 2005)

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Bad Company Protocol Prague

Action directed by Joel Schumacher with Anthony Hopkins and Chris Rock. A couple of CIA secret agents fly to Prague to vanquish a gang of arms traffickers (USA 2002)

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Morgan

Directorial debut for Ridley Scott’s son, Luke, with a film between science fiction and suspense. In a top secret laboratory, a consultant investigates a perplexing incident (USA 2016)

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 The perfect lovers

Julia Roberts, Billy Crystal and Catherine Zeta-Jones in a brilliant romantic comedy. A couple of actors, now at loggerheads, pretend to get along to promote their film (USA 2001)

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Truman Capote in Cold Blood

Oscar and Golden Globe to Philip Seymour Hoffman. The massacre of a family and the confidences of one of the killers lead Truman Capote to the creation of his masterpiece: ‘In Cold Blood’ (CAN / USA 2005)

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 A star is born

Luciana Littizzetto and Rocco Papaleo in a comedy of misunderstandings inspired by a novel by Nick Hornby. Two Parents Discover Teenage Son Star in Red Light Video (ITA 2012)

Premium Cinema 1 9.15 pm Renegades: Assault commando

drainalinic action-thriller with Sullivan Stapleton (“Blindspot”). A group of Navy Seals must recover a Nazi treasure from the bottom of a lake

Premium Cinema 2 9.15 pm Steve Jobs

Directed and co-produced by Academy Award winner D. Boyle (“The Millionaire”), starring M. Fassbender and K. Winslet. The portrait of one of the most brilliant minds of our time.

Premium Cinema 3 9.15 pm Din Don – a parish in two

Donato is a scoundrel manager who, to escape a boss, introduces himself to Don Dino, the parish priest of a village church, pretending to be a priest



For all the other Films, Documentaries of the Sky channels, here the TV Guide



Tonight on TV TV Guide Friday 24 September 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.20 pm Art Night

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.20 pm Art Night Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 Bake Off Italia 1st tv

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 Bake Off Italia 1st tv Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Super Skyscrapers 1aTV

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Super Skyscrapers 1aTV DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm Engineering Impossible 1a Tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm Engineering Impossible 1a Tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct GF Vip

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct GF Vip Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm The Royals: Princess Anne + Queen Mary 1aTv

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm The Royals: Princess Anne + Queen Mary 1aTv Sky Art (ch. 120/400) 9.15 pm Jodie Foster A life for Hollywood

(ch. 120/400) 9.15 pm Jodie Foster A life for Hollywood Sky Documentaries (ch 122/402) 9.15 pm Listen to Me Marlon 1st Tv

(ch 122/402) 9.15 pm Listen to Me Marlon 1st Tv Sky Nature (ch 124/404) 9.15 pm The Secrets of the wild Australia

(ch 124/404) 9.15 pm The Secrets of the wild Australia Blaze (ch. 127) at 21:00 Lego Masters Australia 1st tv

(ch. 127) at 21:00 Lego Masters Australia 1st tv Comedy Central (ch. 129) at 21:00 Comedy Central Presents

(ch. 129) at 21:00 Comedy Central Presents MTV (ch. 131) 9:05 pm Jersey Shore Family Vacation

(ch. 131) 9:05 pm Jersey Shore Family Vacation Red shrimp (ch 132) 9:30 pm Giorgione on the way

(ch 132) 9:30 pm Giorgione on the way Sky Sport Uno / Football 20:30 Greuther Furth – Bayern Munich

Movies, TV series, Documentaries always available in streaming on Netflix, Amazon, TIMVISION, NowTV / SkyOnDemand, Infinity

– Commercial break –