TV Guide Friday 28 January 2022 tonight’s programs on TV today

TV Guide Friday 28 January 2022

What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide Friday 28 January 2022 with the programs of the first 9 channels and the subdivision between TV series and free-to-air and pay movies. The Sanremo Special Legacy in prime time on Rai 1, on Rai 2 the medical drama The Good Doctor and The Resident, on Rai 3 the Plot Against America ends.

Rai 1

18:45 The legacy

8:00 pm Tg 1

20:30 Usual Unknowns

21:30 The Sanremo Special Legacy

00:00 Door to Door Special

Rai 2

18:50 Blue Bloods

19:40 911 2

20:30 Tg2

21:00 Tg2 Post

21:20 The Good Doctor 5 × 04 1st Tv

22:10 The Resident 4 × 03-04 1st Tv

23:45 Last trace Berlin

Rai 3

19:30 TG R

8:00 pm Blob

20:15 Beauty generation

20:45 A Place in the Sun

21:20 The Plot Against America 1st Tv

23:35 Dear Martian

Channel 5

18:50 Come on another one

8:00 pm Tg5

20:35 Strip The news

21:40 Gf Vip 6

1:45 Tg5

Italy 1

19:30 CSI Miami 2

20:30 NCIS 8

21:20 Safe

Action movie with Jason Statham. A former agent rescues a kidnapped girl and together they are involved in an intrigue where their own lives are at stake

23:20 Drive Andgry

John Milton escapes by car from Hell to save his grandson from a group of Satanists. He will help a former waitress.

Network 4

19:40 Storm of love 1st Tv

20:30 Countercurrent

21:30 Fourth Degree

00:50 Lincoln Rhyme – Bone Collector Hunt 1 × 02

La7

8:00 pm TgLa7

20:30 Half past eight

21:15 Live propaganda



Tv8 (Sky 125)

19:15 4 hotels

20:25 Guess My Age

21:30 4 Restaurants 1a Tv – Siena

22:40 4 Restaurants – Astigiano



Nine (Sky 149)

19:30 Hells Kitchen

20:30 Deal with It

21:30 Best Brothers of Crozza

22:50 Agreements and disagreements

The TV series in the clear

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:10 The bride 1 × 03-04

(ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:10 The bride 1 × 03-04 Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9.20 pm Miss Fisher Crimes and Mysteries 1 × 07-08

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9.20 pm Miss Fisher Crimes and Mysteries 1 × 07-08 Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 Chicago PD 5 × 07-08

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

Sky Atlantic (ch. 110 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Christian 1 × 01-02 1st Tv

(ch. 110 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 1st Tv Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Saving Hope 1 × 01-02

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm 1 × 01-02 Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Law & Order: SVU 22 × 09-10

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 22 × 09-10 Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 Modern Family 8 × 01-02-03-04

(ch. 116) at 21:00 8 × 01-02-03-04 the F (ch. 135) at 21:10 The Durrells 4 × 02-03

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 Knock Knock

Remake of the thriller “Death Game” with Keanu Reeves. Two girls knock on the door of a man, married and father of two, turning his life into a nightmare

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Dark appearances in Cold Creek

The move from the city to the countryside does not bring the hoped-for tranquility to the Tilson family: the house that hosts them hides a mysterious past and many distressing secrets.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 The bridges of Madison County

A classic of romantic cinema with Oscar winners Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep. The intense extra-marital love between a mature photographer and a married woman.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Final Operation

Argentina, 1960. Led by secret agent Malkin, a group of Mossad spies set out on the trail of Adolf Eichmann, the architect of the “final solution”. From a true story ..

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 The Russian lover

Helene is divorced, with one child and teaches literature at a Parisian university. She is a beautiful woman who still has so much to offer the world. Her meeting with Alexandre, a dark Russian diplomat, changes her life. The man, married, distant and almost completely disinterested in her, becomes an obsession from which it is difficult to escape, a vortex in which passion and lust are the real protagonists of this story.

TwentySeven (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 9.15 pm These are 40

Spin-off of “Very Pregnant”. Pete and Debbie, married and with children, face a relationship crisis at a difficult time: 40 years.

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 Rosamunde Pilcher I’m not old

Four elderly friends decide to found a retirement home. The difficulties are not lacking, but they can count on a “guardian angel”

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 The family vice

Erotic comedy. The family members of a Venetian industrialist start a no-holds-barred struggle to grab his legacy.



Italy 2 (ch. 49 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:20 Nurse

Erotic thriller about Abby Russell’s double life: sweet and loving nurse by day, ruthless and seductive serial killer by night

Pay Sky movies

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Agent 117 in the service of the Republic – Red alert in black Africa

In 1981, Special Agent 117 is sent to Africa to help a president handle rebel attacks. During the daring mission, the man finds himself having to face a younger rival, Special Agent 1001.

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Christian 1 × 01-02 1st Tv

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm The ides of March

A secretary of the Ohio Democrats press office begins to work with rigor and devotion for the promising candidate in the party primary. During the campaign, however, he discovers the dark side of politics.

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 The Giver – The world of Jonas

Jonas lives in a seemingly idyllic and perfect world, made up of people all similar to each other and happy to conform to mass standards. When he begins to spend more time with the only old man who has memory of the past, the boy realizes that he is in danger and tries to escape.

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Autobahn Out of control

Casey Stein desperately tries to save the woman he loves, who is kidnapped by a vengeful drug lord who tries to make him pay for stealing a shipment of cocaine from him.

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Stoker

India Stoker’s world falls apart when her father dies in a car accident. Adding to the turmoil in the girl’s life was the sudden arrival of Charlie, an uncle he didn’t know about her existence.

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Boygirl It’s about sex

Nell and Woody are two American high school students, neighbors and schoolmates, but they hate each other deeply. An Aztec curse swaps their bodies, forcing them to live each other’s lives and help each other.

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 The pursuit of happiness

Chris Gardner is a single parent struggling to raise his child and try to fulfill the dream of a better and dignified life for both of us.

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Locked Down

Just as they decide to separate, Linda and Paxton discover that life has other plans when they are stuck at home in forced isolation. Coexistence is proving to be a challenge, but it will bring them closer together in the most surprising way.

Tonight on TV TV Guide Friday 28 January 2022 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) at 21:20 Rigoletto

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) at 21:20 Rigoletto Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 Bake Off Italia Sweets under a roof 1a Tv

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 Bake Off Italia Sweets under a roof 1a Tv Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Giga Structures 1st Tv

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Giga Structures 1st Tv DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm The kings of asphalt 1st tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm The kings of asphalt 1st tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct GF Vip

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct GF Vip Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Italia’s Got Talent

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Italia’s Got Talent Sky Art (ch. 120/400) 9.15 pm Joan Baez American Folk Singer

(ch. 120/400) 9.15 pm Joan Baez American Folk Singer Sky Documentaries (ch 122/402) 9.15 pm Steve McQueen A reckless life

(ch 122/402) 9.15 pm Steve McQueen A reckless life Sky Nature (ch 124/404) 9.15 pm In the wild blue 1st tv

(ch 124/404) 9.15 pm In the wild blue 1st tv Blaze (ch. 127) 9:00 pm Chuck Norris assault pilot + The legends of WWE

(ch. 127) 9:00 pm Chuck Norris assault pilot + The legends of WWE Comedy Central (ch. 129) at 21:00 Comedy Central Presents

(ch. 129) at 21:00 Comedy Central Presents MTV (ch. 131) 21:10 MTV Floribama Shore

(ch. 131) 21:10 MTV Floribama Shore Red shrimp (ch 132) 9.00 pm Giorgione on the way

