TV Guide Friday 28 January 2022 tonight’s programs on TV today

– Advertising –
TV Guide Friday 28 January 2022
What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide Friday 28 January 2022 with the programs of the first 9 channels and the subdivision between TV series and free-to-air and pay movies. The Sanremo Special Legacy in prime time on Rai 1, on Rai 2 the medical drama The Good Doctor and The Resident, on Rai 3 the Plot Against America ends.
Rai 1
18:45 The legacy
8:00 pm Tg 1
20:30 Usual Unknowns
21:30 The Sanremo Special Legacy
00:00 Door to Door Special
Rai 2
18:50 Blue Bloods
19:40 911 2
20:30 Tg2
21:00 Tg2 Post
21:20 The Good Doctor 5 × 04 1st Tv
22:10 The Resident 4 × 03-04 1st Tv
23:45 Last trace Berlin
Rai 3
19:30 TG R
8:00 pm Blob
20:15 Beauty generation
20:45 A Place in the Sun
21:20 The Plot Against America 1st Tv
23:35 Dear Martian
Channel 5
18:50 Come on another one
8:00 pm Tg5
20:35 Strip The news
21:40 Gf Vip 6
1:45 Tg5
Italy 1
19:30 CSI Miami 2
20:30 NCIS 8
21:20 Safe
Action movie with Jason Statham. A former agent rescues a kidnapped girl and together they are involved in an intrigue where their own lives are at stake
23:20 Drive Andgry
John Milton escapes by car from Hell to save his grandson from a group of Satanists. He will help a former waitress.
Network 4
19:40 Storm of love 1st Tv
20:30 Countercurrent
21:30 Fourth Degree
00:50 Lincoln Rhyme – Bone Collector Hunt 1 × 02
La7
8:00 pm TgLa7
20:30 Half past eight
21:15 Live propaganda
Tv8 (Sky 125)
19:15 4 hotels
20:25 Guess My Age
21:30 4 Restaurants 1a Tv – Siena
22:40 4 Restaurants – Astigiano
Nine (Sky 149)
19:30 Hells Kitchen
20:30 Deal with It
21:30 Best Brothers of Crozza
22:50 Agreements and disagreements
TV Series and Movies on TV – TV Guide Friday 28 January 2022
The TV series in the clear
- Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:10 The bride 1 × 03-04
- Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9.20 pm Miss Fisher Crimes and Mysteries 1 × 07-08
- Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 Chicago PD 5 × 07-08
The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels
- Sky Atlantic (ch. 110 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Christian 1 × 01-02 1st Tv
- Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Saving Hope 1 × 01-02
- Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Law & Order: SVU 22 × 09-10
- Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 Modern Family 8 × 01-02-03-04
- the F (ch. 135) at 21:10 The Durrells 4 × 02-03
If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:
- Click here for the Netflix catalog;
- Here for the Prime Video catalog
- Click here for the StarzPlay catalog
- Here for the Apple Tv + catalog
- Click here for the Infinity catalog
- Here for the TIMVISION catalog
- Click here for the Sky Box Sets and NowTV catalog
- Here for the Disney + catalog
Free-to-air movies
20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 Knock Knock
Remake of the thriller “Death Game” with Keanu Reeves. Two girls knock on the door of a man, married and father of two, turning his life into a nightmare
Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Dark appearances in Cold Creek
The move from the city to the countryside does not bring the hoped-for tranquility to the Tilson family: the house that hosts them hides a mysterious past and many distressing secrets.
Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 The bridges of Madison County
A classic of romantic cinema with Oscar winners Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep. The intense extra-marital love between a mature photographer and a married woman.
Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Final Operation
Argentina, 1960. Led by secret agent Malkin, a group of Mossad spies set out on the trail of Adolf Eichmann, the architect of the “final solution”. From a true story ..
Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 The Russian lover
Helene is divorced, with one child and teaches literature at a Parisian university. She is a beautiful woman who still has so much to offer the world. Her meeting with Alexandre, a dark Russian diplomat, changes her life. The man, married, distant and almost completely disinterested in her, becomes an obsession from which it is difficult to escape, a vortex in which passion and lust are the real protagonists of this story.
TwentySeven (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 Sky) at 9.15 pm These are 40
Spin-off of “Very Pregnant”. Pete and Debbie, married and with children, face a relationship crisis at a difficult time: 40 years.
La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 Rosamunde Pilcher I’m not old
Four elderly friends decide to found a retirement home. The difficulties are not lacking, but they can count on a “guardian angel”
Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 The family vice
Erotic comedy. The family members of a Venetian industrialist start a no-holds-barred struggle to grab his legacy.
Italy 2 (ch. 49 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:20 Nurse
Erotic thriller about Abby Russell’s double life: sweet and loving nurse by day, ruthless and seductive serial killer by night
Pay Sky movies
Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Agent 117 in the service of the Republic – Red alert in black Africa
In 1981, Special Agent 117 is sent to Africa to help a president handle rebel attacks. During the daring mission, the man finds himself having to face a younger rival, Special Agent 1001.
Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Christian 1 × 01-02 1st Tv
Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm The ides of March
A secretary of the Ohio Democrats press office begins to work with rigor and devotion for the promising candidate in the party primary. During the campaign, however, he discovers the dark side of politics.
Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 The Giver – The world of Jonas
Jonas lives in a seemingly idyllic and perfect world, made up of people all similar to each other and happy to conform to mass standards. When he begins to spend more time with the only old man who has memory of the past, the boy realizes that he is in danger and tries to escape.
Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Autobahn Out of control
Casey Stein desperately tries to save the woman he loves, who is kidnapped by a vengeful drug lord who tries to make him pay for stealing a shipment of cocaine from him.
Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Stoker
India Stoker’s world falls apart when her father dies in a car accident. Adding to the turmoil in the girl’s life was the sudden arrival of Charlie, an uncle he didn’t know about her existence.
Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Boygirl It’s about sex
Nell and Woody are two American high school students, neighbors and schoolmates, but they hate each other deeply. An Aztec curse swaps their bodies, forcing them to live each other’s lives and help each other.
Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 The pursuit of happiness
Chris Gardner is a single parent struggling to raise his child and try to fulfill the dream of a better and dignified life for both of us.
Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Locked Down
Just as they decide to separate, Linda and Paxton discover that life has other plans when they are stuck at home in forced isolation. Coexistence is proving to be a challenge, but it will bring them closer together in the most surprising way.
For all the other Films, Documentaries of the Sky channels, here the TV Guide
Tonight on TV TV Guide Friday 28 January 2022 – Shows, Sports and documentaries
- Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) at 21:20 Rigoletto
- Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 Bake Off Italia Sweets under a roof 1a Tv
- Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Giga Structures 1st Tv
- DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm The kings of asphalt 1st tv
- Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct GF Vip
- Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Italia’s Got Talent
- Sky Art (ch. 120/400) 9.15 pm Joan Baez American Folk Singer
- Sky Documentaries (ch 122/402) 9.15 pm Steve McQueen A reckless life
- Sky Nature (ch 124/404) 9.15 pm In the wild blue 1st tv
- Blaze (ch. 127) 9:00 pm Chuck Norris assault pilot + The legends of WWE
- Comedy Central (ch. 129) at 21:00 Comedy Central Presents
- MTV (ch. 131) 21:10 MTV Floribama Shore
- Red shrimp (ch 132) 9.00 pm Giorgione on the way
Films, Tv Series, Documentaries always available in streaming on Netflix, Amazon, TIMVISION, NowTV / SkyOnDemand, Infinity
– Advertising –