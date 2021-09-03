TV Guide Friday 3 September 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





TV Guide Friday 3 September 2021

What’s on TV tonight on the top 9 channels? The TV Guide Friday 3 September 2021

Rai 1

18:50 hours Chain reaction

20:00 Tg 1

20:30 Techetechetè

9.30 pm In your place

In order to indulge their bosses, Luca and Rocco, two colleagues with a practically opposite lifestyle, decide to “exchange” trying to live the life of the other and thus compete for the position of manager of the company they will work for.

11:05 pm Overland

Rai 2

5.15 pm U.21 Italy – Luxembourg

19:40 hours NCIS 15 × 04

20:30 Tg2

21:05 hours TG 2 Post

21:20 hours That Family is My 1st Tv

Mira and Todd’s son is diagnosed with a serious illness that requires the assistance of a home nurse. They hire Gwen, who looks perfect, but Mira soon begins to feel bad too.

22:55 All my family secrets

After her parents die under mysterious circumstances, Emily, the eldest daughter, takes a job in a new city where strange events happen to take care of her younger siblings, Lexi and Ethan.

Rai 3

19:55 Italy – Holland women’s volleyball semifinal

21:45 hours The big story

11:45 pm Here Venice Cinema

Channel 5

18:50 hours Countdown

20:00 Tg5

20:35 hours Paperissima Sprint (show)

21:25 hours The General From the Church

Replica miniseries

00:50 hours Tg5



Italy 1

19:30 CSI 10

20:30 NCIS 2

21:20 hours Chicago PD 7 × 18-19-20 1st Tv

11:05 pm Law & Order: SVU 21 × 19-20 1st Tv

Network 4

19:40 hours Storm of love 1st Tv

20:30 Italy tonight – Info

9.30 pm Third Clue

00:50 hours Le Viol Chronicle of a rape

The tough battle for justice led by two young Belgian women attacked and raped by three men on August 21, 1974 in Marseille.

La7

18:00 The Good Wife

20:00 TgLa7

20:30 On air

21:20 Julie & Julia

Julie, in the throes of an existential crisis, decides to test herself by experimenting in one year all the recipes signed by Julia Child, legendary French chef, and becomes a star of the Web.

23:55 The Great Cold

Tv8 (Sky 125)

19:00 4 Restaurants

8:15 pm 4 hotels

9.30 pm Gomorrah 3 × 07-08

11:30 pm Masterchef 10 × 01-02

Nine (Sky 149)

19:30 Nightmare Restaurants – All in 24 hours

20:30 Deal with It

9.30 pm Bake off Italy sweets in the oven

11:15 pm Night before exams Today

TV Series and Movies on TV – TV Guide Friday 3 September 2021

The TV series in the clear

Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 Poirot

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

Sky Atlantic (ch. 110 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Chernobyl 1 × 01-02

(ch. 110 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 1 × 01-02 Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Outlander 2 × 03-04

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm 2 × 03-04 Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Coroner 3 × 03-04 1st Tv

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 3 × 03-04 1st Tv Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 LA’s Finest 2 × 07-08

(ch. 116) at 21:00 2 × 07-08 PremiumCrime (ch. 118) at 9.15 pm Deception 1 × 05-06

(ch. 118) at 9.15 pm 1 × 05-06 Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm God Friended Me 1 × 15-16

(ch 126) at 9.15 pm 1 × 15-16 Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm The Originals 3 × 11ì7-18

(ch 128) 9.15 pm 3 × 11ì7-18 the F (ch. 135) at 21:10 War of the Worlds 1 × 01-02

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 9.15 pm Point Break

Remake of the 90s cult of the same name. An FBI agent infiltrates a gang of criminal, extreme sports athletes.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Priest

In a world exiled to city-strongholds dominated by an ancient ecclesiastical order, an infernal threat threatens to make humanity succumb: only an army of warrior priests can eradicate the return of the vampire demons!

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 Death makes you beautiful

Helen, a writer, has an affair with Ernest, a plastic surgeon but Madeleine arrives ready to take Helen’s place.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Arrival

United States, third millennium. Twelve alien spacecraft surround Earth and linguist Louise is enlisted to make contact.

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:10 The Tempest – As long as it ends well

Aldo Del Serio has disappeared. He was on vacation in the tropics with his wife and there was a tsunami. Nobody gets in touch with him, and the situation is serious: his company has run out of guidance and has a newly adopted Belarusian child to welcome at the airport. You have to find someone to replace him, and you immediately think of a family member… Which makes things even more difficult.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 First cousins

During a beautiful summer, a shy sixteen-year-old boy from a small town in the Lecce area becomes infatuated with his uninhibited cousin who has come from Rome for the holidays

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 21:10 Kill Bill Vol. 2

The Bride after crossing the first 2 names from her ‘deadly list’ must eliminate Budd and Elle Drive, before pursuing her ultimate goal of killing Bill.

Tv2000 (call 28 dtt 156 Sky) at 20:50 Ms. Toku’s recipes

A lonely pastry chef in crisis finds unexpected help in the wisdom of the elderly Toku.

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 The perfect sisters

Funny comedy with Tina Fey directed by the director of “Pitch Perfect”. Two sisters throw a party that is beyond their control.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 Lightning strike

Left by the girl and fired, Carlo goes to Venice. Here he will have a surreal crush on the 11-year-old daughter of his host friend.

Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:20 Bake Off Italy (simulcast)

Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:20 Blade Trinity

Third and final chapter of the series dedicated to the superhero, with Wesley Snipes. The salvation of humanity is in the hands of Blade, in the terrible final challenge against Drake

Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 Kickboxer The new warrior

Kurt Sloan has only one goal: to avenge his brother Eric, a former Thai boxing champion, paralyzed due to a forbidden blow from his historic opponent, the grim Tong Po.

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Tom & Jerry

Between animation and live action, the origins of a historic rivalry. Jerry the mouse arrives at a New York hotel to attend a wedding. To get rid of it, the cat Tom is hired (USA 2021)

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Vallanzasca The angels of evil

Michele Placido directs Kim Rossi Stuart as Renato Vallanzasca. Locked up in prison, the criminal remembers his past from his adolescence (ITA 2010)

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) at 9.45pm Tom & Jerry

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

First chapter of the saga with Daniel Radcliffe. Endowed with special powers, little Harry Potter begins his adventure at Hogwarts school of wizardry and faces the evil Voldemort (USA 2001)

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Awol 72 the defector

Spy-action with Luke Goss (‘Blade II’). A former marine comes into possession of secret information and ends up in the crosshairs of the Russian special forces, the LAPD and a killer (USA 2015)

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Into the Grizzly Maze

In the woods of Alaska for a breathtaking adventure with James Marsden, Thomas Jane and Billy Bob Thornton attacked by a huge and scary grizzly bear (CAN / USA 2015)

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Notting Hill

Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts in Roger Michell’s lovable romantic comedy written by Richard Curtis. A shy London bookmaker meets a Hollywood diva … and love blossoms (USA 1999)

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Crazy Heart

Oscar to Jeff Bridges and the soundtrack for the story of a ‘cursed’ country singer. Bad Blake has run out of glory days, but a journalist will give him a chance for redemption (USA 2009)

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 2 great children of …

Comedy ‘on the road’ with Owen Wilson, Ed Helms and Glenn Close. In search of their biological father, twins travel across America and discover their mother’s uninhibited sexual past (USA 2017)

Premium Cinema 1 9.15 pm The Score

Thriller with Robert De Niro and Edward Norton. A now “retired” thief is attracted by one last, very rich blow, which could end his career.

Premium Cinema 2 9.15 pm Pele

The incredible biographical story of “O Rei”, the legendary king of football Pele. The redemption of a man and a nation: Brazil

Premium Cinema 3 9.15 pm Let’s go to that country

Ficarra and Picone in the role of two precarious workers from the South who develop the effective strategy of living at the expense of retired relatives.



For all the other Films, Documentaries of the Sky channels, here the TV Guide



Tonight on TV TV Guide Friday 3 September 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 20:20 F. Busoni International Piano Competition

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 20:20 F. Busoni International Piano Competition Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 Bake Off Italia 1st tv

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 Bake Off Italia 1st tv Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm The secrets of mega trains

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm The secrets of mega trains DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) at 21:25 Bake off Italia 1a Tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) at 21:25 Bake off Italia 1a Tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) 9.10 pm Special Men and women

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) 9.10 pm Special Men and women Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Mika – Concert in Versailles

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Mika – Concert in Versailles Sky Art (ch. 120/400) 9.15 pm Brigitte Bardo Eterna rebel

(ch. 120/400) 9.15 pm Brigitte Bardo Eterna rebel Sky Documentaries (ch 122/402) 9.15 pm The great relay 1st tv +

(ch 122/402) 9.15 pm The great relay 1st tv + Sky Nature (ch 124/404) 9.15 pm The secrets of wild Australia + Australian wild birds

(ch 124/404) 9.15 pm The secrets of wild Australia + Australian wild birds Blaze (ch. 127) 9:00 pm Top Dog Olimpiadi 4-legged

(ch. 127) 9:00 pm Top Dog Olimpiadi 4-legged Comedy Central (ch. 129) at 21:00 Comedy Central Presents

(ch. 129) at 21:00 Comedy Central Presents MTV (ch. 131) 9:05 pm Jersey Shore Family Vacation

(ch. 131) 9:05 pm Jersey Shore Family Vacation Red shrimp (ch 132) 9:30 pm Giorgione on the way

