TV Guide Friday 4 February 2022 tonight’s programs on TV today

TV Guide Friday 4 February 2022

What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide Friday 4 February 2022 with the programs of the first 9 channels and the subdivision between TV series and free-to-air and pay movies. On Rai 1, the fourth evening of Sanremo dedicated to the Covers, many films spread over the various free-to-air channels, on Sky two new episodes for Christian.

Rai 1

18:45 The legacy

8:00 pm Tg 1

20:30 PrimaFestival

20:50 Sanremo 2022

Rai 2

18:50 Beijing 2022 Magazine

19:40 911 2 × 16

20:30 Tg2

21:00 Tg2 Post

21:20 The last 24 hours

Travis Conrad, a former Special Forces soldier, makes a living as a hitman. Murdered, he is brought back to life thanks to an experimental surgery, to carry out a special mission, but he has only 24 hours to spare.

22:10 Ares

In a visionary future, in a France impoverished by the economic crisis, violent duels between doped wrestlers are in fashion. One of them needs money to get his sister out of prison and is willing to try an experimental drug.

Rai 3

19:30 TG R

8:00 pm Blob

20:15 That 2Sanr3mo

20:45 A Place in the Sun

21:20 Three Posters in Ebbing Missouri

Ebbing, Missouri. Mildred Hayes, angry and exasperated by the fact that after seven months of searching her daughter’s killer has not yet been caught, decides to put up three placards to urge local authorities to go ahead with the investigation, especially the esteemed local police chief. Bill Willoughby. His gesture will unleash the disappointment not only of the police force, but also of many of his fellow citizens.

23:25 Portraits – Monica Vitti

Channel 5

18:50 Come on another one

8:00 pm Tg5

20:35 Strip The news

21:40 Beware of the Gorilla 1st Tv

Surreal comedy with Frank Matano. Lorenzo wins a lawsuit against a zoo and is forced to take a gorilla home with him.

23:45 10 rules to make you fall in love

Vincenzo Salemme is an expert womanizer who teaches his son, a shy twenty year old in love with the unattainable Stefania, the infallible decalogue of seduction.



Italy 1

19:30 CSI Miami 2

20:30 NCIS 8

21:20 Still wishes for your death 1st tv

Sequel to “Wishes for Your Death”. It’s all still in the hands of Tree, who in order to protect his friends must die constantly to break the loop and save them.

23:20 Wishes for your death

Horror tribute to the cult “Ricomincio da capo”: Tree is stuck in a time loop that forces her to continually relive the same day, that of her death

Network 4

19:40 Italy tonight

21:30 Special Fourth Republic

00:50 Duck with orange

A couple carries on the marriage between various betrayals. Things get complicated when the woman decides to leave with her French lover



La7

8:00 pm TgLa7

20:30 Half past eight

21:15 PropagandaBest



Tv8 (Sky 125)

19:15 4 Restaurants

20:25 Guess My Age

21:30 4 Restaurants

22:40 4 Restaurants



Nine (Sky 149)

19:30 Hells Kitchen

20:30 Deal with It

21:30 Best Brothers of Crozza

22:50 Best Brothers of Crozza

TV Series and Movies on TV – TV Guide Friday 4 February 2022

The TV series in the clear

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:10 The bride 1 × 05-06

(ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:10 The bride 1 × 05-06 Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9.20 pm Miss Fisher Crimes and Mysteries 1 × 07-08

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9.20 pm Miss Fisher Crimes and Mysteries 1 × 07-08 Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 Chicago PD 5 × 09-10

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

Sky Atlantic (ch. 110 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Christian 1 × 03-04 1st Tv

(ch. 110 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 1st Tv Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Saving Hope 1 × 03-04

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm 1 × 03-04 Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Law & Order: SVU 22 × 11-12 1st tv

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 22 × 11-12 1st tv Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 Modern Family 8 × 05-06-07-08

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 King Kong

From Oscar-winning director Peter Jackson. Three colleagues venture to the Isle of Skulls, where they encounter a huge and scary gorilla.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Forbidden Strikes

Detective Louis Burke infiltrates a prison where mysterious deaths have occurred. The man discovers that clandestine fighting is taking place in the prison and he will be next to participate.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 J Edgar

A first-rate direction and cast to tell the controversial life of the creator and first director of the FBI, J. Edgar Hoover, played by Leonardo Di Caprio

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Rush

The story of one of the most heated rivalries in the world of motoring: that between the charismatic British driver James Hunt and his opponent, the methodical and perfectionist Niki Lauda.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 Habitacion en Rome

Two foreign women, the Russian Natasha and the Spanish Alba, meet in Rome. Natasha is about to get married while Alba has two children who are waiting for her in Spain. Thanks to a few glasses too many, the two live a night of overwhelming passion in the surreal atmosphere of a hotel room.

TwentySeven (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 21:05 Overwhelmed by fate

A man and a woman at the antipodes find themselves on a boat, alone and lost in the middle of the sea. Remake of the film by Lina Wertmuller, with Madonna and Adriano Giannini.

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:20 In my dreams

Blythe Danner (‘Meet the Parents’) is 70-year-old Carol, who after a dramatic event finds the opportunity to rediscover a new youth.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 Inconsolable widow thanks those who consoled her

To take possession of her deceased husband's inheritance, a beautiful widow must become a mother as soon as possible.



Italy 2 (ch. 49 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:20 Wolfman

Remake of “The Wolf Man” and Academy Award winner. With Benicio Del Toro, Antony Hopkins and Emily Blunt. The anthropomorphic beast returns to howl.

Pay Sky movies

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Kill Me Three Times

Jack Taylor assigns Charlie to kill his wife for $ 50,000, a young singer from an Australian citizen. However, the hitman discovers that he is not the only person who wants to kill the girl and soon finds himself involved in three stories of murder, blackmail and revenge.

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Christian 1 × 03-04 1st Tv

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm The Goonies

A group of youngsters find the treasure map of Willie l’Orbo, a 17th-century pirate, and then decide to find its gold to save the neighborhood from the urban redevelopment project that is about to separate them.

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 The forgotten prince

Djibi’s life revolves around his daughter, Sofia. Every evening her father tells her a fairy tale that transports her to ‘Storyland’, a fictional movie set where he is Prince Charming. However, Sofia will soon change the dynamics of the story.

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Immortals

A Greek mason named Theseus rebels against King Hyperion and his ferocious army who are ravaging Greece and want to eliminate the gods of Olympus and become master of the world.

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Devil’s Knot until proven otherwise

The quiet town of West Memphis in Arkansas is shaken by terrible news: three teenagers are accused of the brutal murder of three children.

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Appointment at the park

Donald Horner, a nonconformist wanderer, has lived for seventeen years in the public park in Hampstead, London. His life changes when he meets Emily Walters, an elderly American widow.

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Babyteeth All the colors of Milla

Fifteen-year-old Milla falls in love with Moses, a 20-year-old homeless. The one between the two is an unexpected encounter: both Milla and Moses have a certain familiarity with death, she because she is seriously ill, he because she is a drug addict.

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Basilicata Coast to Coast

Four friends who share a passion for music meet after several years without seeing each other. Gathered in Basilicata, they decide to cross the region on foot equipped only with their own musical instruments, determined to participate in the Scanzano Jonico Festival.

For all the other Films, Documentaries of the Sky channels, here the TV Guide



Tonight on TV TV Guide Friday 4 February 2022 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.20 pm Art Night

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.20 pm Art Night Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) 9.20 pm The siren girl

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) 9.20 pm The siren girl Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Giga Structures 1st Tv

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Giga Structures 1st Tv DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm The kings of the asphalt

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm The kings of the asphalt Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct GF Vip

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct GF Vip Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Italia’s Got Talent Best of

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Italia’s Got Talent Best of Sky Art (ch. 120/400) 9.15 pm What She Said The art of Pauline Klee

(ch. 120/400) 9.15 pm What She Said The art of Pauline Klee Sky Documentaries (ch 122/402) 9.15 pm I’m Gassman! Vittorio king of comedy

(ch 122/402) 9.15 pm I’m Gassman! Vittorio king of comedy Sky Nature (ch 124/404) 9.15 pm In the wild blue 1st tv

(ch 124/404) 9.15 pm In the wild blue 1st tv Blaze (ch. 127) at 21:00 Strongman + The legends of the WWE

(ch. 127) at 21:00 Strongman + The legends of the WWE Comedy Central (ch. 129) at 21:00 Comedy Central Presents

(ch. 129) at 21:00 Comedy Central Presents MTV (ch. 131) 21:10 MTV Floribama Shore

(ch. 131) 21:10 MTV Floribama Shore Red shrimp (ch 132) 9:00 pm Giorgione’s alphabet

(ch 132) 9:00 pm Giorgione’s alphabet Sky Sport One 21:00 France – Italy 6 nations U.21

21:00 France – Italy 6 nations U.21 Football 21:00 Marseille – Angers

