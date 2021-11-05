TV Guide Friday 5 November 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today
TV Guide Friday 5th November 2021
What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide for Friday 5 November 2021 with the programs of the first 9 channels and the subdivision between TV series and free-to-air and pay movies. New appointments for Tale and Which on Rai 1, Grande Fratello Vip on Canale 5, The Good Doctor and The Resident on Rai 2, double Le Iene on Italia 1.
Rai 1
18:50 The legacy
8:00 pm Tg 1
20:30 The usual unknown
21:25 Such and what Show 2021
00:00 Tv7
Rai 2
18:50 Blue Bloods
19:40 NCIS 15 × 20
20:30 Tg2
21:05 TG 2 Post
21:20 The Good Doctor 4 × 15 1st Tv
22:05 The Resident 3 × 07-08 1st Tv
23:45 Honorable confessions
Rai 3
19:30 TG R
8:00 pm Blob
20:20 What Next?
20:45 A Place in the Sun
21:20 Vitti d’Arte Vitti d’amore
23:00 Fiorella’s version
Channel 5
18:50 Free fall
8:00 pm Tg5
20:35 Strip the news (show)
21:45 GF Vip 6
01:25 Tg5
Italy 1
19:30 CSI 13
20:30 NCIS 5
21:20 Hyenas
21:10 Family Guy 19 × 03-04 1st tv
Network 4
19:40 Storm of love 1st Tv
20:30 Italy tonight – Info
21:30 Fourth Degree
00:51 The Enemy Within 1 × 08 1st Tv
La7
18:00 Ghost Whisperer
8:00 pm TgLa7
20:30 On air
21:20 Live propaganda
00.45 Tg
Tv8 (Sky 125)
o19: 30 Alessandro Borghese – Rich Dish 1st tv
20:25 Guess My Age 1st Tv
21:30 Petra 1 × 01 – Death Rites
23:15 Game of Talents
Nine (Sky 149)
19:30 Hells Kitchen
20:30 Deal with It 1a Tv
21:30 Brothers of Crozza 1st Tv
22:50 The 1st tv confession
TV Series and Movies on TV – TV Guide Friday 5 November 2021
The TV series in the clear
- Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:10 Imma Tataranni 2 × 02
- Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:20 Alexandra 1 × 02
- Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 Chicago PD 7 × 16-17
The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels
- Sky Atlantic (ch. 110 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm The Son 1 × 07-08 1st Tv
- Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm RFDS Royal Flying Doctor Service 1 × 01-02 1st tv
- Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Law & Order: SVU 21 × 01-02-03
- Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 How I Met Your Mother 9 × 11-12-13-14
- PremiumCrime (ch. 118) 9.15 pm Animal Kingdom 5 × 05 1st Tv
- Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm God Friended Me 2 × 13-14
- Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm The Originals 4 × 13-14
- the F (ch. 135) at 21:10 Poldark 5 × 01-02
Free-to-air movies
20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 Clash of the Titans
Sam Worthington is Perseus, son of Zeus, who dreams of subverting the natural order by fighting the gods.
Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 The executioner of the night – Death Wish
Dr. Paul Kersey is a surgeon who only realizes the violence that is ravaging Chicago when his wife and daughter are attacked in their beautiful home in a residential neighborhood. The police have no time to solve the case and Paul, eager for revenge, finds a way to get justice.
Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 Lead Inspector Callaghan Sky
A new case for Inspector Callaghan. This time he will investigate in tandem with a young colleague.
Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Stay with me
Tami and Richard are young, in love and dream of a life of adventures together. Set sail from Tahiti in good weather, after a few days, in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, they encounter a terrifying hurricane.
Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 The nightingale and the lark
In a beautiful and luxurious villa, the love affairs of the young Paolo intertwine, a somewhat shy and inexperienced boy, who discovers love thanks to the unscrupulous Yvonne and those of Angela, who has her first experiences with the aged Ralph. Paolo and Angela promise each other love, but the beautiful Yvonne is always in the young man’s thoughts.
Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 Sky) at 21:10 Chronicle Mysteries – Find yourself
Gina disappeared 20 years ago. His body was never found. To give an explanation to this mystery, Alex arrives who deals with unsolved and now archived cases, and who, moreover, is Gina’s childhood friend.
Tv2000 (call 28 dtt 156 Sky) at 20:50 Elsa and Fred
At the age of sixty, Elsa realizes that she has never been able to find true love. His life, however, is destined to change after meeting a charming neighbor.
La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 Rosamunde Pilcher: In your life
After discovering her husband’s betrayal, Elisa decides to move to Stockholm. This decision will change his fate.
Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 The teacher dances with the whole class
A Sicilian honorable hires a young teacher, E. Fenech, to give tutoring to his son. To win her over, the boy pretends to be gay.
Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:20 A quiet place
Horror with Emily Blunt. A family must live in silence to prevent monstrous creatures from exterminating its members. But not all noises can be avoided
Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 Shadow Man – The triangle of terror
The daughter of Jask Foster, a former CIA agent, is kidnapped before his eyes: Jack will discover that he is at the center of an international intrigue due to a package he is carrying.
Pay Sky / Premium movies
Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm All All nothing nothing
The continuation of ‘Qualunquemente’: Cetto La Qualunque, after being elected mayor, ends up in jail, where he meets two very special characters, the drug dealer Frengo and the illegal immigrant Rodolfo. For the trio, the freedom provided is entry into Parliament.
Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm In Dubious Battle – The courage of the last 1st Tv
In the California of the Great Depression, two Communists, Mac and Jim, infiltrate workers in an orchard and try to organize a strike against the miserable conditions in which they are kept.
Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm Things from the other world
Maroso Golfetto is a Venetian entrepreneur who constantly mistreats his employees, all strictly Southern or non-EU. The TV show he leads, where he calls for the deportation of foreigners and immigration control, has become incredibly popular, especially among children. One day, however, the man wakes up in a city completely emptied of non-Italians ..
Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Adele and the riddle of the pharaoh
In order to save her sister, a writer goes to Egypt in search of the mummy of a healer, but the misadventures unfold endlessly.
Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 The Bourne Identity
A man is rescued from death by the intervention of the crew of an Italian fishing boat in the Mediterranean Sea and discovers that he has become the target of some hitmen. Man remembers nothing of himself.
Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Intrigue Death of a writer
Ben Kingsley and Benno Furmann in the first chapter of the trilogy inspired by the famous Swedish novels. A writer organizes the murder of his wife, but the woman’s body disappears.
Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 As if there was no tomorrow – Long Story Short
Comedy of 2021 with Rafe Spell, Teddy is always indecisive and discovers a magic that allows him to go forward in time to go back must define his priorities
Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Song to Song
Two couples, a composer, a songwriter, a producer and a waitress, try to achieve success in the world of music while establishing an intimate passionate relationship with each other.
Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Space bales
A war between two planets breaks out due to the scarcity of breathable air; the first to pay the consequences is the beautiful princess Vespa.
Premium Cinema 1 9.15 pm Warrior
Nick Nolte, is a former alcoholic who trains his son, Tom Hardy, for a major martial arts tournament, which also includes his brother, Joel Edgerton.
Premium Cinema 2 9.15 pm The Battle of Hacksaw Ridge
two Oscar winners. The true story of Desmond Doss, the first conscientious objector who enlists as a rescuer and refuses to take up arms
Premium Cinema 3 9.15 pm Their Who
Funny comedy with Marco Giallini and Edoardo Leo, centered on a game of multiple deceptions. Meeting a scammer changes David’s life.
Tonight on TV TV Guide Friday 5 November 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries
- Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.20 pm Art Night
- Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 Bake Off Italia 1st tv
- Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Nausicaa – The largest aquarium in Europe
- DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm Engineering Impossible 1a Tv
- Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct GF Vip
- Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Four weddings + The Royals 1aTv
- Sky Art (ch. 120/400) 9.15 pm Mavis the queen of Soul
- Sky Documentaries (ch 122/402) 9.15pm Steve McQueen A reckless life
- Sky Nature (ch 124/404) 9.15 pm Wild Puppies 1st tv
- Blaze (ch. 127) at 21:00 Lego Masters Australia 1st tv
- Comedy Central (ch. 129) at 21:00 Made in the south
- MTV (ch. 131) 9.10pm Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- Red shrimp (ch 132) 9.30 pm Giorgione on the way
- Sky Sport One 20:30 Cosenza – Reggina
- Sky Sport Soccer 8.45 pm Empoli – Reggina
- Sky Sport Football 9:00 pm Southampton – Aston Villa
