TV Guide Friday 5 November 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today

TV Guide Friday 5th November 2021

What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide for Friday 5 November 2021 with the programs of the first 9 channels and the subdivision between TV series and free-to-air and pay movies. New appointments for Tale and Which on Rai 1, Grande Fratello Vip on Canale 5, The Good Doctor and The Resident on Rai 2, double Le Iene on Italia 1.

Rai 1

18:50 The legacy

8:00 pm Tg 1

20:30 The usual unknown

21:25 Such and what Show 2021

00:00 Tv7

Rai 2

18:50 Blue Bloods

19:40 NCIS 15 × 20

20:30 Tg2

21:05 TG 2 Post

21:20 The Good Doctor 4 × 15 1st Tv

22:05 The Resident 3 × 07-08 1st Tv

23:45 Honorable confessions

Rai 3

19:30 TG R

8:00 pm Blob

20:20 What Next?

20:45 A Place in the Sun

21:20 Vitti d’Arte Vitti d’amore

23:00 Fiorella’s version

Channel 5

18:50 Free fall

8:00 pm Tg5

20:35 Strip the news (show)

21:45 GF Vip 6

01:25 Tg5



Italy 1

19:30 CSI 13

20:30 NCIS 5

21:20 Hyenas

21:10 Family Guy 19 × 03-04 1st tv

Network 4

19:40 Storm of love 1st Tv

20:30 Italy tonight – Info

21:30 Fourth Degree

00:51 The Enemy Within 1 × 08 1st Tv

La7

18:00 Ghost Whisperer

8:00 pm TgLa7

20:30 On air

21:20 Live propaganda

00.45 Tg

Tv8 (Sky 125)

o19: 30 Alessandro Borghese – Rich Dish 1st tv

20:25 Guess My Age 1st Tv

21:30 Petra 1 × 01 – Death Rites

23:15 Game of Talents

Nine (Sky 149)

19:30 Hells Kitchen

20:30 Deal with It 1a Tv

21:30 Brothers of Crozza 1st Tv

22:50 The 1st tv confession

The TV series in the clear

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:10 Imma Tataranni 2 × 02

(ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:10 Imma Tataranni 2 × 02 Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:20 Alexandra 1 × 02

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:20 Alexandra 1 × 02 Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 Chicago PD 7 × 16-17

The TV Series on Sky / Premium Channels

Sky Atlantic (ch. 110 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm The Son 1 × 07-08 1st Tv

(ch. 110 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 1 × 07-08 1st Tv Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm RFDS Royal Flying Doctor Service 1 × 01-02 1st tv

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm 1 × 01-02 1st tv Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Law & Order: SVU 21 × 01-02-03

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 21 × 01-02-03 Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 How I Met Your Mother 9 × 11-12-13-14

(ch. 116) at 21:00 9 × 11-12-13-14 PremiumCrime (ch. 118) 9.15 pm Animal Kingdom 5 × 05 1st Tv

(ch. 118) 9.15 pm 5 × 05 1st Tv Premium Stories (ch 126) at 9.15 pm God Friended Me 2 × 13-14

(ch 126) at 9.15 pm 2 × 13-14 Premium Action (ch 128) 9.15 pm The Originals 4 × 13-14

(ch 128) 9.15 pm 4 × 13-14 the F (ch. 135) at 21:10 Poldark 5 × 01-02

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 Clash of the Titans

Sam Worthington is Perseus, son of Zeus, who dreams of subverting the natural order by fighting the gods.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 The executioner of the night – Death Wish

Dr. Paul Kersey is a surgeon who only realizes the violence that is ravaging Chicago when his wife and daughter are attacked in their beautiful home in a residential neighborhood. The police have no time to solve the case and Paul, eager for revenge, finds a way to get justice.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 21:10 Lead Inspector Callaghan Sky

A new case for Inspector Callaghan. This time he will investigate in tandem with a young colleague.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Stay with me

Tami and Richard are young, in love and dream of a life of adventures together. Set sail from Tahiti in good weather, after a few days, in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, they encounter a terrifying hurricane.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 21:10 The nightingale and the lark

In a beautiful and luxurious villa, the love affairs of the young Paolo intertwine, a somewhat shy and inexperienced boy, who discovers love thanks to the unscrupulous Yvonne and those of Angela, who has her first experiences with the aged Ralph. Paolo and Angela promise each other love, but the beautiful Yvonne is always in the young man’s thoughts.

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 21:10 Chronicle Mysteries – Find yourself

Gina disappeared 20 years ago. His body was never found. To give an explanation to this mystery, Alex arrives who deals with unsolved and now archived cases, and who, moreover, is Gina’s childhood friend.

Tv2000 (call 28 dtt 156 Sky) at 20:50 Elsa and Fred

At the age of sixty, Elsa realizes that she has never been able to find true love. His life, however, is destined to change after meeting a charming neighbor.

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 Rosamunde Pilcher: In your life

After discovering her husband’s betrayal, Elisa decides to move to Stockholm. This decision will change his fate.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 The teacher dances with the whole class

A Sicilian honorable hires a young teacher, E. Fenech, to give tutoring to his son. To win her over, the boy pretends to be gay.



Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:20 A quiet place

Horror with Emily Blunt. A family must live in silence to prevent monstrous creatures from exterminating its members. But not all noises can be avoided

Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 Shadow Man – The triangle of terror

The daughter of Jask Foster, a former CIA agent, is kidnapped before his eyes: Jack will discover that he is at the center of an international intrigue due to a package he is carrying.

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm All All nothing nothing

The continuation of ‘Qualunquemente’: Cetto La Qualunque, after being elected mayor, ends up in jail, where he meets two very special characters, the drug dealer Frengo and the illegal immigrant Rodolfo. For the trio, the freedom provided is entry into Parliament.

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm In Dubious Battle – The courage of the last 1st Tv

In the California of the Great Depression, two Communists, Mac and Jim, infiltrate workers in an orchard and try to organize a strike against the miserable conditions in which they are kept.

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm Things from the other world

Maroso Golfetto is a Venetian entrepreneur who constantly mistreats his employees, all strictly Southern or non-EU. The TV show he leads, where he calls for the deportation of foreigners and immigration control, has become incredibly popular, especially among children. One day, however, the man wakes up in a city completely emptied of non-Italians ..

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Adele and the riddle of the pharaoh

In order to save her sister, a writer goes to Egypt in search of the mummy of a healer, but the misadventures unfold endlessly.

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 The Bourne Identity

A man is rescued from death by the intervention of the crew of an Italian fishing boat in the Mediterranean Sea and discovers that he has become the target of some hitmen. Man remembers nothing of himself.

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Intrigue Death of a writer

Ben Kingsley and Benno Furmann in the first chapter of the trilogy inspired by the famous Swedish novels. A writer organizes the murder of his wife, but the woman’s body disappears.

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 As if there was no tomorrow – Long Story Short

Comedy of 2021 with Rafe Spell, Teddy is always indecisive and discovers a magic that allows him to go forward in time to go back must define his priorities

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Song to Song

Two couples, a composer, a songwriter, a producer and a waitress, try to achieve success in the world of music while establishing an intimate passionate relationship with each other.

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Space bales

A war between two planets breaks out due to the scarcity of breathable air; the first to pay the consequences is the beautiful princess Vespa.

Premium Cinema 1 9.15 pm Warrior

Nick Nolte, is a former alcoholic who trains his son, Tom Hardy, for a major martial arts tournament, which also includes his brother, Joel Edgerton.

Premium Cinema 2 9.15 pm The Battle of Hacksaw Ridge

two Oscar winners. The true story of Desmond Doss, the first conscientious objector who enlists as a rescuer and refuses to take up arms

Premium Cinema 3 9.15 pm Their Who

Funny comedy with Marco Giallini and Edoardo Leo, centered on a game of multiple deceptions. Meeting a scammer changes David’s life.



Tonight on TV TV Guide Friday 5 November 2021 – Shows, Sports and documentaries

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.20 pm Art Night

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.20 pm Art Night Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 Bake Off Italia 1st tv

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 Bake Off Italia 1st tv Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Nausicaa – The largest aquarium in Europe

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Nausicaa – The largest aquarium in Europe DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm Engineering Impossible 1a Tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9:25 pm Engineering Impossible 1a Tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct GF Vip

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Direct GF Vip Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Four weddings + The Royals 1aTv

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Four weddings + The Royals 1aTv Sky Art (ch. 120/400) 9.15 pm Mavis the queen of Soul

(ch. 120/400) 9.15 pm Mavis the queen of Soul Sky Documentaries (ch 122/402) 9.15pm Steve McQueen A reckless life

(ch 122/402) 9.15pm Steve McQueen A reckless life Sky Nature (ch 124/404) 9.15 pm Wild Puppies 1st tv

(ch 124/404) 9.15 pm Wild Puppies 1st tv Blaze (ch. 127) at 21:00 Lego Masters Australia 1st tv

(ch. 127) at 21:00 Lego Masters Australia 1st tv Comedy Central (ch. 129) at 21:00 Made in the south

(ch. 129) at 21:00 Made in the south MTV (ch. 131) 9.10pm Jersey Shore Family Vacation

(ch. 131) 9.10pm Jersey Shore Family Vacation Red shrimp (ch 132) 9.30 pm Giorgione on the way

(ch 132) 9.30 pm Giorgione on the way Sky Sport One 20:30 Cosenza – Reggina

20:30 Cosenza – Reggina Sky Sport Soccer 8.45 pm Empoli – Reggina

8.45 pm Empoli – Reggina Sky Sport Football 9:00 pm Southampton – Aston Villa

Movies, TV series, Documentaries always available in streaming on Netflix, Amazon, TIMVISION, NowTV / SkyOnDemand, Infinity

