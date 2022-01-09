TV Guide Monday 10 January 2022 tonight’s programs on TV today

– Advertising –

TV Guide Monday 10 January 2022

What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide of Monday 10 January 2022 with the programs of the first 9 channels and the subdivision between TV series and free-to-air and pay movies. Don’t leave me debuts on Rai 1, last appointment for A Casa Tutti Bene – The Series on Sky, Big Brother Vip on Canale 5, Report on Rai 3. From today the Mediaset Premium channels are switched off.

Rai 1

18:45 The legacy

8:00 pm Tg1

20:30 Usual Unknowns

21:25 Don’t leave me 1 × 01-02 1st Tv

23:25 Tg1

23:30 Fabrizio De Andrè and PFM The rediscovered concert

Rai 2

18:50 Blue Bloods

19:40 911

20:30 Tg2

21:00 Tg2 Post

21:20 Crimes in Paradise 10 × 01-02

23:30 Commissioner Lanz 7 × 04

Rai 3

19:50 Tg R

8:00 pm Blob

20:20 What Next?

20:45 A Place in the Sun

21:15 Report

23:20 Fiorella’s version

Channel 5

18:45 Free fall

8:00 pm Tg5

20:35 Strip the news

21:30 Big Brother Vip

half past one Tg5

Italy 1

19:30 CSI Miami 2

20:30 NCIS 7

21:20 Freedom

23:40 Tiki Taka

Network 4

19:55 Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Countercurrent

21:25 Fourth Republic

00:50 Motive

La7

18:00 Downton Abbey

8:00 pm TgLa7

20:35 Half past eight

21:15 JFK A case still open

Interpol agent Louis Salinger tries to expose a prominent banker involved in illegal arms trafficking. Moving from Berlin to Milan and from New York to Istanbul, the policeman is helped by a New York prosecutor, Eleanor Whitman, in the fight against illegality.

23:40 Cry of Freedom

Set in South Africa in the apartheid years, the story of the friendship between Donald Woods, a white journalist, and Steve Biko, activist for the rights of black populations.

Tv8 (ch. 125 Sky)

19:10 4 hotels

20:30 Guess My Age

21:30 Creed

The spin-off of ‘Rocky’ is the story of Adonis Creed, the illegitimate son of the great Apollo who he never knew. Determined to become a boxer, Adonis will turn to Rocky Balboa.

23:50 The Foreigner – The foreigner

An adventurer is hired by a mysterious man to bring a package from France to Germany. But many are interested in getting hold of it.

Nine (ch. 149 Sky)

19:15 Cash or trash

20:20 Deal with It

21:30 Beverly Hills Cop

Alex Foley is a Detroit cop, as capable and enterprising as he is little inclined to discipline. A friend, Mikey, who has just been released from prison, pays him a visit for a reunion among fellow youthful stunts. The party, however, does not last long: the former prisoner is killed by two murderers. Despite his boss distrusting him from investigating his acquaintance’s death, Foley doesn’t care about the threats and, with the excuse of taking vacation, begins following a lead that leads him to Beverly Hills.

23:30 Wild Teens



The TV series in the clear

Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9.10 pm Inspector Barnaby

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9.10 pm Inspector Barnaby TopCrime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) 9.10 pm The Mentalist 4 × 03-04

The Sky / Premium TV series

Sky Atlantic (ch. 110 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Temple 2 × 05-06 1st Tv

(ch. 110 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 2 × 05-06 1st Tv Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm At Home All Well – The Series 1 × 07-08 Season finale 1st Tv

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm 1 × 07-08 Season finale 1st Tv Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Elementary 3 × 07-08

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 3 × 07-08 Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 The man of the house 7 × 01-02-03-04

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 9.15 pm Jupiter – The fate of the universe

Mila Kunis as Jupiter Jones, a girl who discovers she has an extraordinary genetic inheritance that could alter the balance of the cosmos

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 The wax mask

A group of traveling friends find themselves in a broken-down car near a dilapidated wax museum, but one by one the boys begin to mysteriously disappear.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 9.15 pm American History X

Derek Vinyard is a young skinhead, visibly changed out of prison, while his younger brother Danny wants to follow in his footsteps.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Soldiers on horseback

In the midst of the Civil War, a group of northerners entered Confederate territory to sabotage a railway junction.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) 9.15 pm The legend of Bagger Vance

In Georgia in the 1930s, former golf player Rannulph Junuh lost his winning swing. Bagger Vance appears out of nowhere, ready to show the way to the champion to get him back on track among the golf stars.

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 9.15 pm The album of memories

Romance and mystery are intertwined when a photographer who no longer believes in love discovers a secret diary that documents a wonderful love story of a couple of forty years ago.

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 My sister’s keeper

Touching film based on the novel of the same name by Jodi Picoult, with Cameron Diaz and Alec Baldwin. Two sisters face the tragedy of the disease.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 SMS – in disguise

A comedy of misunderstandings full of hilarious situations directed and performed by Vincenzo Salemme, with Giorgio Panariello and Enrico Brignano.

Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 Antboy

After being bitten by an ant, Pelle, a 12-year-old boy, develops super powers. Together with a friend, he hides his identity in order to fight against an enemy called Flea.

Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:20 Dragonheart

Fantasy film with Dennis Quaid. The story of the friendship between a knight and a dragon, allies to defeat the evil King Einon

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Sky Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm At Casa Tutti Bene – The series 1 × 07-08 1st Tv

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Flags of our Fathers

The terrible battle of Iwo Jima, during the Second World War, seen from the eyes of the American marines involved.

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Second year at Hogwarts proves fraught with danger for Harry Potter and his friends: a mysterious monster roams the school petrifying half-blood wizards who are Muggle children, and everyone blames Harry.



Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 A spy in high school

A young detective works undercover in a high school to become friends with a student, the daughter of a repentant criminal, in order to obtain some precious documents.

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Castle Falls 1st Tv

After years of neglect, Castle Heights Hospital is ready for demolition. Inside the building lies $ 3 million in cash, hidden by the leader of a criminal gang in prison. A prison guard, a former boxer who works on the demolition team and the criminals who claim to be the rightful owners compete for the loot.

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Airport

The crew of a Boeing bound for Italy tries to persuade a passenger who is sick with nerves and in possession of a bomb to put aside the insane intention of blowing up the plane. But the bomb explodes due to fatality and the crew manages to return to the base overcoming the difficulty of landing on the only runway available and impracticable due to a previous accident.

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 The Wedding Planner – Sooner or later I’m getting married

Maria, a longtime single and wedding planner, is hired by Massimo, an old friend, who is about to get married. Between the two, however, love is born.

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Battle in Seattle Nobody can stop them

In 1999, thousands of protesters took to the streets of Seattle to protest the World Trade Organization conference responsible for the widening gap between rich and poor.

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 The crimes of the BarLume – The tombola of the troiai



TV Guide Monday 10 January 2022 Shows, Sports and documentaries on TV

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Charades the circle of words

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Charades the circle of words Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 The Voice Senior

(ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 The Voice Senior Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Pompeii without veils

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Pompeii without veils Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:25 Vite al Limite 1a tv

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:25 Vite al Limite 1a tv DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.10 pm River Monsters 1st Tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.10 pm River Monsters 1st Tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Live Big Brother Vip 6

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Live Big Brother Vip 6 Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Hell’s Kitchen USA 20 × 13-14 1a Tv

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Hell’s Kitchen USA 20 × 13-14 1a Tv Sky Art (ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm The secrets of the lost ark 1st TV

(ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm The secrets of the lost ark 1st TV Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm In the mind of The Exorcist 1st Tv

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm In the mind of The Exorcist 1st Tv Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm David Attenborough Discovering the ants

(ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm David Attenborough Discovering the ants Blaze (ch. 127 Sky) 9.00 pm Battlebots + Hunting for treasures 1st Tv

(ch. 127 Sky) 9.00 pm Battlebots + Hunting for treasures 1st Tv Comedy Central (ch. 129 Sky) 9.00 pm Maurizio Battista Allegro? Yes Yes but not too much

(ch. 129 Sky) 9.00 pm Maurizio Battista Allegro? Yes Yes but not too much MTV (ch. 131 Sky) 9.05 pm Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly and Vinny

(ch. 131 Sky) 9.05 pm Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly and Vinny Red shrimp (ch. 133 Sky) 9.00 pm Baron Island 1st Tv

(ch. 133 Sky) 9.00 pm Baron Island 1st Tv The F (ch. 135 Sky) at 21:10 Author lessons 1st tv

Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery

