TV Guide Monday 11 October 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today

TV Guide Monday 11 October

What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide of Monday 11 October 2021 with the programs of the first 9 channels and the subdivision between TV series and free-to-air and pay movies. I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone are back on Rai 1, on Canale 5 there is Grande Fratello Vip 6, on Rai 2 Quelli che il Calcio continues while an investigation into vaccines is in Presadiretta.

Rai 1

18:45 The legacy

8:00 pm Tg1

20:30 The usual unknown

21:25 The Bastards of Pizzofalcone 3 × 04 1st Tv

23:35 Seven Stories

Info

Rai 2

18:50 A Million Little Things 2 × 12 1st Tv

19:40 NCIS New orleans 4 × 13

20:30 Tg2

21:00 Tg2 Post

21:30 Those that on Mondays

00:00 The Blacklist

Rai 3

19:50 Tg R

8:00 pm Blob

20:20 What Next? 1st tv

20:45 A Place in the Sun

21:15 Presadiretta

The Vaccine Factory

23:15 What am I doing here

First of all

00:00 Tg3 Night Line

Channel 5

17:35 Afternoon 5

18:45 Free fall 1st tv

8:00 pm Tg5

20:35 Strip the news

21:30 Big Brother Vip

half past one Tg5

Italy 1

19:30 CSI 12

20:30 NCIS 4

21:20 Mystery Land – The great tale of the unknown

Information

23:45 The place of shadows

From the novel of the same name by DR Koontz, with Willem Dafoe. Odd Thomas has the gift of seeing the dead and, if deceased by violent death, he can trace the culprits.



Network 4

19:55 Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Italy tonight

21:25 Fourth Republic

00:50 Gone 1 × 04

La7

14:15 Mentana Elections Marathon 2021

8:00 pm TgLa7

20:35 Half past eight

21:15 City of Lies – The hour of truth

The LAPD inspector spent years trying to solve two cases that still remain unsolved: the murders of Notorious BIG and Tupac. The policeman is helped by a reporter who helps him uncover the truth.

23:30 Versailles

Tv8 (ch. 125 Sky)

19:25 Rich Dish 1st Tv

20:30 Guess My Age 1st Tv

21:30 The Legend of Zorro

California is under siege by unscrupulous landowners so a man puts on the mask of Zorro and risks his life to stop them.

00:00 The mask of Zorro

Don Diego de la Vega, escaped from prison, plots revenge on the Spanish governor so the training of a new Zorro begins.

Nine (ch. 149 Sky)

19:15 Hells Kitchen

20:20 Deal with It 1st tv

21:30 Little Big Italy 1st Tv

23:00 Little Big Italy



TV Series and Movies TV Guide Monday 27 September 2021

The TV series in the clear

TopCrime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 The Mentalist 3 × 01-02

The Sky / Premium TV series

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Scenes from a Wedding 1 × 04 1st Tv

(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 1st Tv Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Transplant 1 × 05-06 1st tv

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm 1 × 05-06 1st tv Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Elementary 2 × 05-06

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 2 × 05-06 Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 Modern Family 10 × 09-10-11-12

(ch. 116) at 21:00 10 × 09-10-11-12 PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Lethal Weapon 2 × 11-12

(ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 2 × 11-12 Premium Stories (ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Claws 2 × 01-2

(ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 2 × 01-2 Premium Action (ch 128 sat 459 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Arrow 4 × 15-16

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Netflix, click here for the catalog; Prime Video, click here for the catalog; Starzplay, click here for the catalog; Apple Tv +, click here for the catalog; Infinity +, click here for the catalog; TIMVISION, click here for the catalog; Sky and NOW, click here for the catalog; Disney +, click here for the catalog.

Free-to-air movies

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Assassin’s Creed

Callum Lynch, sentenced to death for murder, is saved by a multinational behind which the ancient order of the Templars is hidden. Through a technology that recovers genetic memories, the criminal will relive the deeds of his ancestor belonging to the sect of the Assassins, rival of the Templars. Up for grabs is the apple of Eden and the power to control free will.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 9.15 pm The Godfather

A masterpiece that has won 3 Academy Awards. The life of Vito Corleone, committed to keeping the “Family” united and the mafia empire compact.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 The good, the bad and the ugly

While the Civil War is raging, three unscrupulous and ideals men live on the edge of legality: Tuco “the ugly”, Joe “the good” and Sentenza “the bad”. Judgment has long been on the trail of a large amount of gold safely hidden by the fearsome Bill Carson in a tomb. By a twist of fate, however, it is the good who find out what the name is written on the tomb and the ugly who identify its location.

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 Katie FFord – The two legacies

Flora Stanza discovers that her mother Liz has been ill for some time and needs help. Without being able to count on the help of her brother Henry and in need of money for the necessary care of the woman, Flora wants to sell the shares of a company inherited after the death of her father.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 9.15 pm The Fighter

A former boxing promise seeks redemption by training her brother to fight for the title.

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 9.15 pm Carol’s Christmas

Ruthless manager Carol Huffman receives a visit from her old boss’s ghost on Christmas Eve: he’ll help her change her heartless behavior

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 The house in the mountains – A house for two

Marie decides to keep the baby but does not find the courage to confess either to her father or to Georg about her state.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 The prince and the pirate

Silver ribbon for the best soundtrack. The “death” of Leopoldo’s father, Leonardo Pieraccioni, will trigger a series of comic situations

Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 Crime in Saint-Affrique

A well-known farmer is killed – French film of 2020

Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 Shawdow Man – The triangle of terror

The daughter of Jask Foster, a former CIA agent, is kidnapped before his eyes: Jack will discover that he is at the center of an international intrigue due to a package he is carrying.

Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:20 I am you

In Colorado, a wealthy man discovers a woman has stolen his identity and enjoys a life of luxury thanks to his bills in Florida

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Sky Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Those who want me dead 1st tv

From the director of ‘The Secrets of Wind River’, action with Angelina Jolie and Nicholas Hoult. In the woods of Montana, a fearless firefighter helps a teenager chased by two killers (USA / CAN 2021)

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm The last flight

Marion Cotillard in a touching and romantic adventure. In 1933 an aviator flew over the Sahara desert in search of her man, who disappeared during an air crossing (FRA 2009)



Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm Born Tired

First comedy as protagonists for Ficarra and Picone. Two young unemployed and listless Sicilians participate in competitions and present themselves to interviews, making sure not to be hired (ITA 2002)

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 ET

4 Oscars to Steven Spielberg’s thrilling science fiction masterpiece. A child protects an alien left on Earth from scientists and helps him return to his planet (USA 1982)

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 9.45pm Those who want me dead

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 Chloe Between seduction and deception

Dangerous marital intrigues for Julianne Moore, Liam Neeson and Amanda Seyfried, directed by Atom Egoyan. A wife hires an escort to test her husband’s loyalty (USA 2009)

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Wandering Mines

Ferzan Ozpetek directs a comedy with Riccardo Scamarcio and Alessandro Preziosi. Tommaso returns to Puglia after his studies, but wants to change his future and not follow in his father’s footsteps (ITA 2010)

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Bad Education

Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney in HBO Biopic, Best TVMovie at 2020 Emmys. School District Superintendent Uses Government Money to Lead the Life He Always Dreamed of (USA 2019)

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 Ocean’s 8

Robbery of the Century in an action-comedy starring Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway and Cate Blanchett. 8 robbers plan the theft of a diamond necklace at the Metropolitan Museum in New York (USA 2018)

Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm The hunter and the ice queen

Oscar winner Charlize Theron in a fantasy blockbuster that expands the boundaries of the Snow White fairy tale by re-proposing it in a modern way.

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm All roads lead to Rome

Sentimental comedy with SJ Parker and R. Bova. After landing in Italy, the difficult relationship between a mother and a daughter regains the lost momentum.

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Welcome to the North

Successful sequel to the blockbuster “Welcome to the South”. The other side of the North-South dualism.



TV Guide Monday 11 October 2021 Shows, Sports and documentaries on TV

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) 8.45 pm Croatia – Slovakia

(ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) 8.45 pm Croatia – Slovakia Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) at 9.15pm Senza Dorma 1a Tv + L’Imbalsamatore (film)

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) at 9.15pm Senza Dorma 1a Tv + L’Imbalsamatore (film) Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Cold cases of ancient history 1st Tv

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Cold cases of ancient history 1st Tv Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 20:30 Courtesies for guests 1st tv at 21:25 Lives at the limit 1st tv

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 20:30 Courtesies for guests 1st tv at 21:25 Lives at the limit 1st tv DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.10 pm Extreme survival 1st tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.10 pm Extreme survival 1st tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Live Big Brother Vip 6

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Live Big Brother Vip 6 Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Masterchef USA 11 × 05-06 1a Tv

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Masterchef USA 11 × 05-06 1a Tv Sky Art (ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm The secrets of art 1st tv

(ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm The secrets of art 1st tv Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Hillary 1 × 01 1st Tv

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Hillary 1 × 01 1st Tv Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm David Attenborough Journey around the world 1st tv

(ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm David Attenborough Journey around the world 1st tv Blaze (ch. 127 Sky) 8:15 pm Lego Masters Australia + 9:50 pm Treasure hunting 1st TV

(ch. 127 Sky) 8:15 pm Lego Masters Australia + 9:50 pm Treasure hunting 1st TV Comedy Central (ch. 129 Sky) at 21:00 Comedy Central Presenta

(ch. 129 Sky) at 21:00 Comedy Central Presenta MTV (ch. 131 Sky) 9.15 pm Geordie OG’s

(ch. 131 Sky) 9.15 pm Geordie OG’s Red shrimp (ch. 133 Sky) 9:00 pm The apartment + Donne Vincenti + My moment at the coffee

(ch. 133 Sky) 9:00 pm The apartment + Donne Vincenti + My moment at the coffee The F (ch. 135 Sky) 9.10 pm International Children’s Day

Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery

