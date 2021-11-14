TV Guide Monday 15 November 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





TV Guide Monday 15th November

What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide of Monday 15 November 2021 with the programs of the first 9 channels and the subdivision between TV series and free-to-air and pay movies. On Rai 1 the decisive match of the National Football Team in Northern Ireland, on Canale 5 there is Grande Fratello Vip 6, on Rai 3 Report, on Rai Italia 1 a special of Le Iene.

Rai 1

18:45 The legacy

8:00 pm Tg1

20:30 Northern Ireland – Italy

23:40 Seven Stories

Rai 2

18:50 Blue Bloods

19:40 NCIS New Orleans 4 × 21

20:30 Tg2

21:00 Tg2 Post

21:20 Miracles from heaven

Christy and Kevin lead a quiet life in Dallas, Texas with their three daughters. The perfect corner of Heaven crumbles when Annabel, the second child, suddenly falls ill with a rare disease.

23:20 Commissioner Lanz 8 × 06

Rai 3

19:50 Tg R

8:00 pm Blob

20:20 What Next? 1st tv

20:45 A Place in the Sun

21:15 Report

23:15 Fiorella’s version

Channel 5

17:35 Afternoon 5

18:45 Free fall 1st tv

8:00 pm Tg5

20:35 Strip the news

21:30 Big Brother Vip

half past one Tg5

Italy 1

19:30 CSI 13

20:30 NCIS 5

21:20 The Hyenas present the murder of Serena Mollicone

1:15 Interceptor (Mad Max)

In a future dominated by violence, Max, Mel Gibson, is part of a group of motorized cops and wants to avenge the deaths of his wife and child



Network 4

19:55 Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Italy tonight

21:25 Fourth Republic

00:50 Gone 1 × 10

La7

18:00 Ghost Whisperer

8:00 pm TgLa7

20:35 Half past eight

21:15 Grey’s Anatomy 17 × 06-07 1st Tv

23:10 Lie To Me

Tv8 (ch. 125 Sky)

19:25 Rich Dish 1st Tv

20:30 Guess My Age 1st Tv

21:30 I before you

Louisa becomes the assistant of a quadriplegic boy, heir to a rich family. friendship with the boy will change many things.

23:35 50 first kiss times

Nine (ch. 149 Sky)

19:15 Cash or trash

20:20 Deal with It 1st tv

21:30 Little Big Italy

23:00 Little Big Italy



TV Series and Movies TV Guide Monday 15 November 2021

The TV series in the clear

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 Imma Tataranni 2 × 04

(ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 Imma Tataranni 2 × 04 Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9.10 pm Inspector Barnaby

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) 9.10 pm Inspector Barnaby TopCrime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 The Mentalist 3 × 09-10

The Sky / Premium TV series

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm American Rust 1 × 07-08 1st Tv

(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 1 × 07-08 1st Tv Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm The Lost Symbol 1 × 03-04 1st tv

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm 1 × 03-04 1st tv Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Elementary 2 × 15-16

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 2 × 15-16 Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 Modern Family 11 × 07-08-09-10

(ch. 116) at 21:00 11 × 07-08-09-10 PremiumCrime (call 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Lethal Weapon 2 × 21-22

(call 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 2 × 21-22 Premium Stories (ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Claws 3 × 01-02

(ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 3 × 01-02 Premium Action (ch 128 sat 459 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Arrow 5 × 02-03

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Netflix, click here for the catalog; Prime Video, click here for the catalog; Starzplay, click here for the catalog; Apple Tv +, click here for the catalog; Infinity +, click here for the catalog; TIMVISION, click here for the catalog; Sky and NOW, click here for the catalog; Disney +, click here for the catalog.

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 Special Forces – Free the hostage

A French journalist is kidnapped and sentenced to death by the Taliban. To save her, a special forces commando is mobilized.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Inheritance – inheritance

The millionaire Archer Monroe dies leaving his son, committed to re-election to Congress, a large sum of money and his daughter Lauren, district attorney involved in cases in defense of the weakest, a bunker buried in the garden of his property, where he is inexplicably imprisoned a man.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 9.15 pm A crazy passion

North Carolina, 1929. Overwhelmed by ambition and opportunism, the couple plunge into a vortex of self-destruction.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Gray Owl Gray Owl

Quebec, 1930s. The lonely Archie, an Indian half-breed, lives by hunting in the forests on the edge of Ontario. The encounter with the mohawk Anahareo pushes him to open up, but the man hides a secret.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) 9.15 pm The painted veil

Young Kitty followed her husband to China. He is an accomplished doctor who devotes all his time to work, neglecting his wife. She ends up falling in love with the British vice consul. When the relationship is discovered, the husband forces Kitty to follow him to a remote cholera-stricken village.

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 9.15 pm Broadcasting Christmas

Two ex-boyfriends are pitted against each other by a possible career advancement in the world of television when a broadcaster offers them the opportunity to host a successful show.

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 The Blind Side

Best Actress Oscar to Sandra Bullock for this touching film based on a biography. A wealthy couple adopts an African American boy.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 Happiness at last

Directed, written and performed by L. Pieraccioni. Benedetto’s life is turned upside down when he discovers the existence of a Brazilian half-sister

Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 The Rendezvous – Deadly Prophecy

Rachel travels to Jordan to identify the body of her brother, found dead in the desert. While investigating the murder, she is chased by members of a religious sect in search of a manuscript found by her brother, containing information …

Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:20 Yes Man

Jim Carrey is a man whose watchword is “No”. One day he decides to join a program based on absolute compliance. His life will totally change.

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Sky Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Let me go 1st tv

Marco has suffered a lot for the death of his son Leo, and finds happiness when he discovers that he is expecting a child with his new partner. However, a woman bursts into the life of Marco and his ex-wife claiming to feel a strange presence.

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Smoke

Immediately after exiting Auggie Wren’s tobacconist, writer Paul Benjamin is nearly hit by a bus. Rashid Cole manages to save the life of the man, who offers him to share the apartment in which he lives. Both are tormented by the past, one due to the murder of his wife and the other by the difficult relationship with his father.

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm What a beautiful day

Checco works as a security guard at a Brianza nightclub, dreaming of being a carabiniere, but is rejected at the interview. Thanks to the recommendation of an uncle, he was hired as an overseer of the Milan Cathedral. Here he meets Farah, an Arab girl who pretends to be an architecture student but who is actually a terrorist.

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Monster Family 2

New animated adventure for the valiant family of mutants. To save their loved ones and defeat a wicked huntress, the Wishbones are forced to transform into monsters again.

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Proof

Chris works as a slave on a Turkish vessel. One day he is taken to Muay Tahi Island to train and challenge the best kickboxing fighters in the world.

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 The web of deception

The charming and ambitious art critic James Figueras has fallen from grace. However, he is contacted by the wealthy art dealer Joseph Cassidy who invites him to his villa and asks him to steal a painting by a legendary and lonely artist.

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 I don’t say anything else

Eva has just got divorced and begins a relationship with a man named Albert, who turns out to be the ex-husband of a friend of hers.

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 The Macaluso sisters

The sisters Maria, Pinuccia, Lia, Katia and Antonella Macaluso live, without their parents, in an apartment on the top floor of a building on the outskirts of Palermo. Theirs are precarious lives, yet full of dreams and aspirations.

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 21:00 The end of the world

Twenty years after trying to complete an epic pub crawl, five friends reunite to try again. Led by the eternal teenager Gary, the group returns to the city that gave them their birthplace.

Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Jupiter The fate of the universe

Mila Kunis is Jupiter Jones, a girl who discovers she has an extraordinary genetic inheritance that could alter the balance of the cosmos.

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Fifty shades of black

Sequel to the very successful “Fifty Shades of Gray”, with D. Johnson. In order not to lose Anastasia, Christian will have to review the terms of their contract

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm There is no stealing from the house of thieves

The Vanzina brothers direct a hilarious comedy that looks to the news, between rigged contracts and corrupt politicians.



TV Guide Monday 15 November 2021 Shows, Sports and documentaries on TV

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm No Dorma 1a Tv

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm No Dorma 1a Tv Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm The megastructures of ancient civilizations 1st tv

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm The megastructures of ancient civilizations 1st tv Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:25 Too Large 1st tv

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:25 Too Large 1st tv DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.10 pm Extreme survival

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.10 pm Extreme survival Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Live Big Brother Vip 6

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) Live Big Brother Vip 6 Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Masterchef USA 11 1st Tv

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm Masterchef USA 11 1st Tv Sky Art (ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm Ten Photographs: Muhammad Ali 1st Tv

(ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm Ten Photographs: Muhammad Ali 1st Tv Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Spielberg

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm Spielberg Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm David Attenborough Little strange creatures 1st tv

(ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm David Attenborough Little strange creatures 1st tv Blaze (ch. 127 Sky) at 20:25 Lego Masters Australia + at 22:00 Hunting for treasures 1st TV

(ch. 127 Sky) at 20:25 Lego Masters Australia + at 22:00 Hunting for treasures 1st TV Comedy Central (ch. 129 Sky) at 21:00 Comedy Central Presenta

(ch. 129 Sky) at 21:00 Comedy Central Presenta MTV (ch. 131 Sky) 9.15 pm Geordie OG’s

(ch. 131 Sky) 9.15 pm Geordie OG’s Red shrimp (ch. 133 Sky) 9.00 pm Winning Women 1st Tv

(ch. 133 Sky) 9.00 pm Winning Women 1st Tv The F (ch. 135 Sky) at 21:10 The theory of all 1st tv

