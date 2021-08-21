TV Guide Monday 16 August 2021 tonight’s programs on TV today





TV Guide Monday 16 August 2021

What’s on TV tonight on the top 9 channels? The TV Guide Monday, August 16, 2021, here’s what will be on the air tonight.

Rai 1

18:45 Chain reaction

8:00 pm Tg1

20:30 Techetechetè

21:25 The Founder

The true story of Ray Kroc, an Illinois salesman, and his meeting with Mac and Dick McDonald, who started a burger business in Southern California in the 1950s. Kroc immediately saw the potential for a franchise and he went to great lengths to take the company away from his brothers, creating a billionaire empire. Thus McDonald was born.

23:35 Seven Stories



Rai 2

18:50 SWAT 3 × 18

19:40 NCIS Los Angeles 11 × 16

20:30 Tg2

21:00 Tg2 Post

21:20 Hawaii Five-0 10 × 16 1st Tv

22:05 NCIS New Orleans 6 × 17 1st Tv

22:55 Helen Dorn – After the storm 1st Tv

Rai 3

19:50 Tg R

8:00 pm Blob

20:15 Via dei Matti n. 0

21:15 Report (R)

23:20 Human factor

Channel 5

18:45 Countdown

8:00 pm Tg5

20:35 Paperissima Sprint

21:30 Balloon – The wind of freedom 1st Tv

Summer 1979: two German families build a hot-air balloon to go from East to West Germany. But something goes wrong.

23:50 The big dream

Riccardo Scamarcio and Luca Argentero directed by Michele Placido. Rome, 1968. Re-enactment of stories of bourgeois students struggling with capitalist society.

Italy 1

18:00 Bologna – Ternana

21:00 Sampdoria – Alessandria

23:30 Attila Scourge of God

Authentic “cult movie”, with Diego Abatantuono at his top. Ardaric, known as Attila, at the head of a group of Barbarians to conquer Rome



Network 4

19:55 Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Italy tonight

21:25 Countercurrent

00:05 Elvis Presley Show

La7

18:00 The Good Wife

8:00 pm TgLa7

20:35 On air

21:15 Page Eight

Johnny Worricker is an agent of MI5, the British security agency. His boss and best friend, Benedict Baron, dies suddenly and the man finds an important classified document in his hands.

23:15 Turks and Caicos

After Johnny Worricker decides to leave his post at MI5, he is forced by the CIA to negotiate with a group of ambiguous Americans who are on the British Isles for a high-level conference.

Tv8 (ch. 125 Sky)

19:10 4 restaurants

20:20 4 hotels

21:30 Karate Kid To win tomorrow

A young boy harassed by school bullies is trained by an elderly Japanese in martial arts to defend himself.

23:40 Escape Room

Six strangers find themselves in a room and are forced to use their wits to survive a deadly game.

Nine (ch. 149 Sky)

19:30 Nightmare restaurants

20:30 Deal with It

21:30 Until judge do us part

Mauro, Paolo, Roberto and Massimo, four friends, live paradoxical situations due to the fact of being legally separated from their respective wives with many grudges for the judge who dealt with their cases.

23:00 Guess who

An African American family is perplexed; the beautiful daughter introduced him to the future husband: a handsome young man, but with white skin.

TV Series and Movies TV Guide Monday, August 16, 2021

The TV series in the clear

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Stargirl 1st Tv 1 × 12-13 + Jessica Jones 3 1a Tv Free 3 × 10-11-12

(ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 1st Tv 1 × 12-13 + 3 1a Tv Free 3 × 10-11-12 Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 Murdoch’s Mysteries 8 × 03-04

The Sky / Premium TV series

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Jett Thief Profession 1 × 05-06 1st Tv

(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 1 × 05-06 1st Tv Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm The flight attendant 1 × 03-04

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm 1 × 03-04 Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Elementary 1 × 13-14

(ch. 114) 9.15 pm 1 × 13-14 Fox (ch. 116) at 21:00 911 Lone Star 2 × 03-04

(ch. 116) at 21:00 2 × 03-04 PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Lethal Weapon 1 × 13-14

(ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 1 × 13-14 Premium Stories (ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Life Sentence 1 × 09-10

(ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm 1 × 09-10 Premium Action (ch 128 sat 459 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Blood Drive 1 × 13 + Legends of Tomorrow 1 × 14

If you are looking for streaming TV series, here you will find our catalogs by platform:

Netflix, click here for the catalog; Prime Video, click here for the catalog; Starzplay, click here for the catalog; Apple Tv +, click here for the catalog; Infinity +, click here for the catalog; TIMVISION, click here for the catalog; Sky and NOW, click here for the catalog; Disney +, click here for the catalog.

Free-to-air movies

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 9.15 pm Agents Secrets

Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci as two secret agents looking for information on arms and diamonds trafficking between Africa and Europe

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Hostiles – Hostiles

The last mission of the legendary Captain Joseph Blocker is to escort the Indian chief Cheyenne Yellow Hawk from the fort where he is a prisoner to the Indian reservation located in his homeland, where he was allowed to return to spend the last days of his life. The two rivals will face a long journey of over a thousand miles and along the way they will meet Rosalee, the only survivor of an Indian attack, who will set out with them.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 9.15 pm Bandits

Two polite thugs successfully rob banks, until they are joined by a bored housewife, who blows all the balance. Effective and convinced trio of leading actors.

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 9.15 pm Women, rules and so much trouble!

After making a series of disasters, teenage Rachel goes to spend the summer with her grandmother in Idaho, where she is forced to abide by strict house rules.

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) at 21:10 Marie is on fire – Only the truth

Camilla is ill with cancer and by reaction, she withdraws into herself. Marie tries to get her to change her attitude towards life.

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 August holidays

David di Donatello as best film. Ventotene is the scene of the meeting between two groups of very different vacationers.

TopCrime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 21:10 Crime in Provence

Paoline, a history scholar, returns to her city where a text of Nostradamus has been found. But in addition to the book, a corpse also appears.

Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) at 21:30 The three detectives and the castle of terror

Jupiter Jones, Pete Crenshaw and Bob Andrews, three young friends, improvise investigators. after averting a theft committed by a thief disguised as a clown.

Italy 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) at 21:20 The Scorpion King The Book of Souls

To defeat and annihilate the warlord, the legendary Scorpion King must take possession of the Book of Souls. A warrior named Tala joins him

Pay Sky / Premium movies

Sky Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Italian lockdown

Comedy by Enrico Vanzina with Ezio Greggio, Paola Minaccioni, Martina Stella and Ricky Memphis. During the Covid-19 pandemic, two couples in crisis are forced into forced cohabitation (ITA 2020)

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Stoker

The Allure of Evil seduces Mia Wasikowska in a thriller starring Nicole Kidman. Mourning the death of her father, a girl receives a visit from an enigmatic uncle who hides a secret (USA 2013)



Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm 2 Fast 2 Furious

John Singleton directs Paul Walker in the first sequel to the saga. A former policeman infiltrates the gang of a drug trafficker under a false identity with the aim of setting him up (USA 2003)

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 My friend Alexis

A coming-of-age comedy with soccer star Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean striker makes friends with the talented 12-year-old Tito and rediscovers the reasons for his love for football (CHL 2019)

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Midway

War movie by Roland Emmerich with Woody Harrelson and Dennis Quaid. June, 1942: in Midway Atoll the United States Navy reacts to the attack of the Japanese Imperial Fleet (USA / HKG 2019)

Suspenseful cinema (ch. 306) at 21:00 The Score

Robert De Niro, Edward Norton and Marlon Brando in a Frank Oz thriller. A burglar about to change his life lets himself be dragged in one last blow by an old fence (GER / USA 2001)

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 Letters to Juliet

Amanda Seyfried and Gael Garcia Bernal in a comedy set in Verona. The discovery of a love letter, hidden for 50 years, triggers a poignant romantic adventure (USA 2010)

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Richard Jewell

Clint Eastwood directs a biopic with Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, John Hamm and Olivia Wilde. Atlanta Olympics: a security guard avoids a massacre, but is still indicted (USA 2019)

Comedy cinema (ch. 309) at 9.45pm Italian lockdown

Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Pokemon Detecive Pikachu

First Pokemon movie made in live action. Young Tim joins Detective Pikachu to shed light on his father’s mysterious disappearance.

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Danielle Steel Safe Harbor

Based on the novel of the same name by Danielle Steel. A terrible accident drags Pip’s mom into an abyss of pain, but things are bound to change

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm I’m crazy about Iris Blond

Bittersweet comedy with Carlo Verdone and Claudia Gerini. Romeo is a pop musician in crisis. When he meets Iris he looks for a raise paired with her.



TV Guide Monday 16 August 2021 Shows, Sports and documentaries on TV

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) 8.45 pm Salernitana – Reggina

(ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) 8.45 pm Salernitana – Reggina Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Siena and the Chigiana

(ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) 9.15 pm Siena and the Chigiana Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) 9.20 pm Tonight everything is possible

(ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) 9.20 pm Tonight everything is possible Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Dictators of the twentieth century

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Dictators of the twentieth century Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:25 Lives at the limit

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:25 Lives at the limit DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) at 21:20 The gold of the Atlantic 1st Tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) at 21:20 The gold of the Atlantic 1st Tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) 9.10 pm Raffaella Carrà Show

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) 9.10 pm Raffaella Carrà Show Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm America’s Got Talent: The Champions 2 × 02 1a Tv

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm America’s Got Talent: The Champions 2 × 02 1a Tv Sky Art (ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm Comics – The secret story

(ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm Comics – The secret story Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm The last Dalai Lama? 1st Tv

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm The last Dalai Lama? 1st Tv Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm David Attenborough The origin of life

(ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm David Attenborough The origin of life Blaze (ch. 127 Sky) 9.00 pm The UnXplained + Hunting for treasures + The Secrets of the Cursed Ranch 1a Tv

(ch. 127 Sky) 9.00 pm The UnXplained + Hunting for treasures + The Secrets of the Cursed Ranch 1a Tv Comedy Central (ch. 129 Sky) at 20:55 Comedy Central presents Zelig C-Lab

(ch. 129 Sky) at 20:55 Comedy Central presents Zelig C-Lab MTV (ch. 131 Sky) 9.15 pm Jersey Shore Family Vacation + The Hills New beginnings

(ch. 131 Sky) 9.15 pm Jersey Shore Family Vacation + The Hills New beginnings Red shrimp (ch. 133 Sky) 9.00 pm The apartment + my moment at the coffee

(ch. 133 Sky) 9.00 pm The apartment + my moment at the coffee The F (ch. 135 Sky) 9.10 pm Some like green

Complete programming Rai, Mediaset, Sky, Discovery

